Croissants in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve croissants

The Patio image

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$4.00
More about The Patio
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Yes! Cafe

6300 Collins Ave, miami beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Croissant$7.95
Croissant Ham & Cheese$7.00
More about Yes! Cafe
Miami Diner image

 

Miami Diner

919 Alton Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Croissant$5.00
Breakfast Croissant$9.00
Ham, Egg, Cheddar cheese on a Large Croissant.
May also substitute Ham for Bacon, OR Turkey.
More about Miami Diner
Taste Bakery Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Taste Bakery Cafe

773 17th St, Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Danish Croissants$3.50
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Our croissant filled with melted swiss chocolate & topped with chocolate chips and drizzled hardened chocolate
Honey Almond Croissant$4.50
Toasted almonds & raw honey in a croissant
More about Taste Bakery Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar

1130 Normandy Dr,, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
SUNSHINE CROISSANT$8.99
Homemade Croissant filled with Eggs, Bacon & Cheese.
More about 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar
948473de-c5b5-454b-8f05-ecea48160aaa image

 

Cortadito Coffee House

1656 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant & Eggs$4.50
A buttery croissant with 2 scrambled eggs.
More about Cortadito Coffee House
Taste Bakery Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Taste Bakery Cafe

900 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Almond Croissant$4.50
Toasted almonds & raw honey in a croissant
Danish Croissants$3.50
Plain Croissant$3.25
More about Taste Bakery Cafe
Breakfast Croissant image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

1420 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Croissant$7.25
Croissant Ham/Cheese$4.50
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe

