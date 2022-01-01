Croissants in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve croissants
More about Yes! Cafe
Yes! Cafe
6300 Collins Ave, miami beach
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.95
|Croissant Ham & Cheese
|$7.00
More about Miami Diner
Miami Diner
919 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Plain Croissant
|$5.00
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.00
Ham, Egg, Cheddar cheese on a Large Croissant.
May also substitute Ham for Bacon, OR Turkey.
More about Taste Bakery Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
773 17th St, Miami Beach
|Danish Croissants
|$3.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Our croissant filled with melted swiss chocolate & topped with chocolate chips and drizzled hardened chocolate
|Honey Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Toasted almonds & raw honey in a croissant
More about 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar
1130 Normandy Dr,, Miami Beach
|SUNSHINE CROISSANT
|$8.99
Homemade Croissant filled with Eggs, Bacon & Cheese.
More about Cortadito Coffee House
Cortadito Coffee House
1656 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach
|Croissant & Eggs
|$4.50
A buttery croissant with 2 scrambled eggs.
More about Taste Bakery Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
900 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Honey Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Toasted almonds & raw honey in a croissant
|Danish Croissants
|$3.50
|Plain Croissant
|$3.25