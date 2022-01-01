Cuban sandwiches in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
Yes! Cafe
6300 Collins Ave, miami beach
|The Cuban Sandwich
|$11.95
Roasted pork topped with swiss cheese, ham and pickles and a hint of mustard in a toasted cuban bread
Cortadito Coffee House
1429 washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Cuban Sandwich
|$10.95
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread
Cafe Americano
1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Cuban Sandwich*
|$18.00
Slow roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles & dijon pressed on Cuban bread