Cuban sandwiches in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

The Cuban Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

Yes! Cafe

6300 Collins Ave, miami beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Cuban Sandwich$11.95
Roasted pork topped with swiss cheese, ham and pickles and a hint of mustard in a toasted cuban bread
The Cuban Sandwich$11.95
Roasted pork topped with swiss cheese, ham and pickles and a hint of mustard in a toasted cuban bread
More about Yes! Cafe
Item pic

 

Cortadito Coffee House

1429 washington Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$10.95
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread
More about Cortadito Coffee House
e3b1a593-2a69-4440-a3a3-199071b77cc6 image

 

Cafe Americano

1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich*$18.00
Slow roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles & dijon pressed on Cuban bread
More about Cafe Americano
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Sazon Cuban Cuisine

7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.9 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich Small$10.95
Sandwich Cubano Pequeno
Cuban Sandwich Large$12.95
Sandwich Cubano Grande
More about Sazon Cuban Cuisine

