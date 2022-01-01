Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve egg benedict

The Patio image

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$14.00
ENGLISH MUFFIN, CANADIAN BACON, 2 POACHED EGGS,
HOLLANDAISE, BREAKFAST POTATOES
More about The Patio
Miami Diner image

 

Miami Diner

919 Alton Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$12.00
Eggs Topped w/ Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese
More about Miami Diner

