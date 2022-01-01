Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg benedict in
Miami Beach
/
Miami Beach
/
Egg Benedict
Miami Beach restaurants that serve egg benedict
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$14.00
ENGLISH MUFFIN, CANADIAN BACON, 2 POACHED EGGS,
HOLLANDAISE, BREAKFAST POTATOES
More about The Patio
Miami Diner
919 Alton Road, Miami Beach
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$12.00
Eggs Topped w/ Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese
More about Miami Diner
