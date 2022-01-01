Enchiladas in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve enchiladas
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Steak Enchilada
|$21.00
caramelized onion + poblano + red enchilada + queso
|Enchilada Fiesta | Servings: 4
|$50.00
6 house signature enchiladas + chips + salsa + ensalada grande - Choose: steak | chicken verde | mariscos blancos
El Rancho Grande
314 72nd Street, Miami
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three shredded chicken, salsa verde, salsa roja, mole rojo, queso, crema
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$17.00
3 corn tortilla stuffed with filling of your choice topped with tomatillo sauce. melted cheddar & chihuahua cheese, crema mexican & raw onions on top. Accompanied with rice & refried beans on the side.
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$17.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with mole poblano sauce, melted cheddar & chihuahua cheese, crema mexicana, mexican cheese & raw onions on top. Accompanied with rice & beans on the side