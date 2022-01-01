Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve enchiladas

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Miami Beach

1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.1 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Enchilada$21.00
caramelized onion + poblano + red enchilada + queso
Enchilada Fiesta | Servings: 4$50.00
6 house signature enchiladas + chips + salsa + ensalada grande - Choose: steak | chicken verde | mariscos blancos
More about Naked Taco - Miami Beach
El Rancho Grande

314 72nd Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$16.00
Three shredded chicken, salsa verde, salsa roja, mole rojo, queso, crema
More about El Rancho Grande
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Suizas$17.00
3 corn tortilla stuffed with filling of your choice topped with tomatillo sauce. melted cheddar & chihuahua cheese, crema mexican & raw onions on top. Accompanied with rice & refried beans on the side.
Enchiladas Poblanas$17.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with mole poblano sauce, melted cheddar & chihuahua cheese, crema mexicana, mexican cheese & raw onions on top. Accompanied with rice & beans on the side
More about Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

