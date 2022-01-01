Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Falafel pitas in
Miami Beach
/
Miami Beach
/
Falafel Pitas
Miami Beach restaurants that serve falafel pitas
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
864 COMMERCE ST., MIAMI BEACH
No reviews yet
FALAFEL PITA SANDWICH
$16.00
shuk salad, hummus, tahini, pickled cabbage, sprouts
More about Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
The Fresh Carrot Surfside
9519 Harding Ave, Surfside
No reviews yet
FALAFEL HUMUS & PITA
$8.95
More about The Fresh Carrot Surfside
