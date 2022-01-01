Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel sandwiches in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

63253cea-0af3-478f-8ded-5ea16aecd3eb image

 

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

864 COMMERCE ST., MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FALAFEL PITA SANDWICH$16.00
shuk salad, hummus, tahini, pickled cabbage, sprouts
More about Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge

610 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Sandwich$14.95
Falafel rolled in pita bread with tahini sauce, tomato, jalapeños, pickled and parsley and choice of fries or sweet potato fries
More about 7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
Item pic

 

Avo Miami

1834 bay road, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVO FALAFEL SANDWICH$16.00
More about Avo Miami

Map

