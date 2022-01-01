Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve flautas

Matilda's Tacos image

 

Matilda's Tacos

413 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FLAUTAS POLLO AL CARBON$15.00
More about Matilda's Tacos
Item pic

 

El Rancho Grande

314 72nd Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flautas$17.75
Three crispy tortillas, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, crema, iceberg, queso
More about El Rancho Grande
Item pic

 

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$19.00
3 deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with ether shredded chicken or beef topped with crema y salsa mexicana, lettuce, guacamole & mexican cheese. Accompanied with rice, refried beans & tomatillo sauce
More about Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami Beach

Mango Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Waffles

Fish Tacos

Caprese Salad

Crab Cakes

Turkey Burgers

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (510 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston