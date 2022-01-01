Flautas in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve flautas
Matilda's Tacos
413 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|FLAUTAS POLLO AL CARBON
|$15.00
El Rancho Grande
314 72nd Street, Miami
|Flautas
|$17.75
Three crispy tortillas, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, crema, iceberg, queso
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
|Flautas
|$19.00
3 deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with ether shredded chicken or beef topped with crema y salsa mexicana, lettuce, guacamole & mexican cheese. Accompanied with rice, refried beans & tomatillo sauce