Fried rice in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Jia
Jia
808 1st Street, Miami Beach
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$10.00
With the option to add proteins +$
More about Naked Taco - Miami Beach
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Mexican Fried Rice
|$21.00
blackened shrimp + diced chicken + bacon + avocado + pineapple + carrot + red onion + scallion + sunny side up egg
More about Pubbelly Sushi
SUSHI
Pubbelly Sushi
1424 20th Street, Miami Beach
|PB Kimchee Fried Rice
|$17.00
More about Sushi Fly Chicken
SUSHI
Sushi Fly Chicken
1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
|Kimchi Vegetable Fried Rice
|$14.00
egg, baby corn, snow pea