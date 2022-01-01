Grilled chicken in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
|Grilled bell and evan organic chicken paillard
|$26.00
EARTHWISE ALL NATURAL CHICKEN PAILLARD ORGANIC BROCCOLI.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
6954 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
|Grilled Organic Chicken Breast
|$17.50
served with choice of side
PIZZA
Pizzafiore
1249 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Large PIZZAFIORE PIZZA ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Portobella, Sundried Tomatoes )
|$21.99
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar
1130 Normandy Dr,, Miami Beach
|GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
|$12.99
Havana Espanola Way
1446 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$16.95
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken on Texas toast with your choice of toppings
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.00
The Fresh Carrot Surfside
9519 Harding Ave, Surfside
|GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER
|$17.95
Boneless Chicken Breast Seasoned with Herbs and Spices, Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
TACOS
Huahua’s Taqueria
1211 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
Carrot Express
7145 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Sazon Cuban Cuisine
7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Grilled Chicken Breast in garlic )Pollo Plancha
|$17.95
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$10.95
Baby Bistec de Pollo
|X Grilled Chicken Breast (Pechuga Pollo)
|$10.95
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
Havana Lincoln Rd
819 LINCOLN ROAD, MIAMI BEACH
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$16.95
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.