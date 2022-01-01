Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Patio image

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled bell and evan organic chicken paillard$26.00
EARTHWISE ALL NATURAL CHICKEN PAILLARD ORGANIC BROCCOLI.
More about The Patio
Grilled Chicken Platter image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Carrot Express

1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Grilled Organic Chicken Breast image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

New Campo Argentino Steakhouse

6954 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Organic Chicken Breast$17.50
served with choice of side
More about New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA

Pizzafiore

1249 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.1 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Large PIZZAFIORE PIZZA ( Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Portobella, Sundried Tomatoes )$21.99
More about Pizzafiore
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar

1130 Normandy Dr,, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST$12.99
More about 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar
Havana Espanola Way image

 

Havana Espanola Way

1446 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast$16.95
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
More about Havana Espanola Way
Cheeseburger Baby image

 

Cheeseburger Baby

1505 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$10.00
Grilled Chicken on Texas toast with your choice of toppings
More about Cheeseburger Baby
Cheeseburger Baby image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburger Baby

1505 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (3487 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$10.00
More about Cheeseburger Baby
The Fresh Carrot Surfside image

 

The Fresh Carrot Surfside

9519 Harding Ave, Surfside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER$17.95
Boneless Chicken Breast Seasoned with Herbs and Spices, Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
More about The Fresh Carrot Surfside
Huahua’s Taqueria image

TACOS

Huahua’s Taqueria

1211 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (3777 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
More about Huahua’s Taqueria
Grilled Chicken Platter image

 

Carrot Express

7145 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Sazon Cuban Cuisine

7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.9 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast in garlic )Pollo Plancha$17.95
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled Chicken Breast$10.95
Baby Bistec de Pollo
X Grilled Chicken Breast (Pechuga Pollo)$10.95
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
More about Sazon Cuban Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Havana Lincoln Rd

819 LINCOLN ROAD, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast$16.95
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
More about Havana Lincoln Rd
Mendel's Backyard BBQ & Brew image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mendel's Backyard BBQ & Brew

9472 HARDING AVE, SURFSIDE

Avg 4.3 (1290 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$26.00
Chicken Breast, Side Mushroom Truffle Gravy.
More about Mendel's Backyard BBQ & Brew

