Grilled skirt steaks in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve grilled skirt steaks

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Sazon Cuban Cuisine

7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.9 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Skirt Steak marinated (Churrasco)$27.95
Churrasco
Oceana Bal Harbour - Restaurant - 10201 Collins Avenue

10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
8oz Grilled Skirt Steak$36.00
Option of: Potaoes of the day, Veggies of the day, sweet potatoes Fries. French Fries, house salad// meat temperature,Rare, medium Rare, medium, medium well, well done
