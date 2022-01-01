Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve hummus

The Patio image

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crudite & Hummus$16.00
CELERY | CARROT | PITA BREAD
More about The Patio
Item pic

 

NUDE PITA

955 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel & Hummus(4 pcs)$10.00
More about NUDE PITA
Home Made Hummus (8oz. with Pita Bread) image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

1318 Alton Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Made Hummus (8oz. with Pita Bread)$6.50
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Item pic

 

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

864 COMMERCE ST., MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MESABECHA HUMMUS$20.00
soft egg, garbanzo, tahini, olive oil, herbs
TAHINI HUMMUS$18.00
aleppo pepper, herbs, olive oil
More about Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
5d894c94-e271-4cff-8945-b197311f3598 image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge

610 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$11.95
Homemade chickpea cream, tahini, lemon and olive oil served with side of pita pread
More about 7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Morgans @ Arlen Beach

5701 Collins ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus And Chips$14.00
with Pomegrante Seeds, Red Onion, Feta, and Oregano
More about Morgans @ Arlen Beach

