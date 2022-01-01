Hummus in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve hummus
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
|Crudite & Hummus
|$16.00
CELERY | CARROT | PITA BREAD
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
1318 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Home Made Hummus (8oz. with Pita Bread)
|$6.50
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
864 COMMERCE ST., MIAMI BEACH
|MESABECHA HUMMUS
|$20.00
soft egg, garbanzo, tahini, olive oil, herbs
|TAHINI HUMMUS
|$18.00
aleppo pepper, herbs, olive oil
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
610 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
|Hummus
|$11.95
Homemade chickpea cream, tahini, lemon and olive oil served with side of pita pread