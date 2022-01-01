Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve kale salad

The Patio image

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa + kale salad$19.00
RED + YELLOW BEETS | AVOCADO | ROMANESCO CAULIFLOWER | APRICOT | RAISIN VINEGRETTE
More about The Patio
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Carrot Express

1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Kale Salad$13.95
roasted brussels sprouts, kale, julienne granny apples, candied pecans, golden raisins. tossed with our lemon-apple cider vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

7145 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Kale Salad$13.95
roasted brussels sprouts, kale, julienne granny apples, candied pecans, golden raisins. tossed with our lemon-apple cider vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express

