Kale salad in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve kale salad
More about The Patio
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
|Quinoa + kale salad
|$19.00
RED + YELLOW BEETS | AVOCADO | ROMANESCO CAULIFLOWER | APRICOT | RAISIN VINEGRETTE
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts Kale Salad
|$13.95
roasted brussels sprouts, kale, julienne granny apples, candied pecans, golden raisins. tossed with our lemon-apple cider vinaigrette