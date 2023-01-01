Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve kebabs

Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C

1570 ALTON RD UNIT C, MIAMI BEACH

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Kebab Platter$17.00
Two lean Lamb skewers marinated with our spices. Served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Kebab Platter$14.00
Two Chicken breast Skewers marinated with garlic, lemon juice, and our own spice Served with your choice of two sides
Beef Kebab Platter$17.00
Two beef Skewers marinated our own spice Served with your choice of two sides.
More about Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
Kalamata Mediterranean Cuisine

423 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Takeout
Chicken Shish Kebab$21.00
More about Kalamata Mediterranean Cuisine

