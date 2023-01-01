Kebabs in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
1570 ALTON RD UNIT C, MIAMI BEACH
|Lamb Kebab Platter
|$17.00
Two lean Lamb skewers marinated with our spices. Served with your choice of two sides
|Chicken Kebab Platter
|$14.00
Two Chicken breast Skewers marinated with garlic, lemon juice, and our own spice Served with your choice of two sides
|Beef Kebab Platter
|$17.00
Two beef Skewers marinated our own spice Served with your choice of two sides.