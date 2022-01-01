Lobsters in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve lobsters
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Lobster Tail Tacos "hecho a mano"
|$31.00
fresh corn tortillas + avocado + mango habanero + glazed bacon + lettuce + lime crema + cotija
Koa Poke
1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
|Lobster Cut Roll 8pc
|$15.00
|Lobster Burrito
|$25.95
|Lobster Poke
|$25.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Local House
400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
|Lobster Benedict
|$28.00
Butter poached lobster, old bay, lemon zest, home fries
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Tossed in lemon aioli, drizzled with truffle oil, fine herbs, and side of fries
|Lobster Roll Bites
|$35.00
Tossed in lemon aioli, truffle oil, and topped with fine herbs (4 portions)
Yardbird
1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$56.00
whole lobster, five artisanal cheese sauce
Havana Ocean Dr
1410 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Grilled Florida Lobster
|$65.00
Whole garlic butter grilled Florida lobster with grilled tiger shrimp. Served with fresh sautéed mixed vegetables and seafood sauce.
SALADS • SUSHI
Toni's Sushi Bar
1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Lobster Tempura Roll
|$26.00