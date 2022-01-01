Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve lobsters

The Patio image

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maine lobster snow crab cakes$20.00
More about The Patio
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Miami Beach

1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.1 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tail Tacos "hecho a mano"$31.00
fresh corn tortillas + avocado + mango habanero + glazed bacon + lettuce + lime crema + cotija
More about Naked Taco - Miami Beach
31c6bc14-3b6d-4a95-9ab0-8a62616cc242 image

 

Koa Poke

1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Cut Roll 8pc$15.00
Lobster Burrito$25.95
Lobster Poke$25.95
More about Koa Poke
The Local House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Local House

400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Benedict$28.00
Butter poached lobster, old bay, lemon zest, home fries
Lobster Roll$30.00
Tossed in lemon aioli, drizzled with truffle oil, fine herbs, and side of fries
Lobster Roll Bites$35.00
Tossed in lemon aioli, truffle oil, and topped with fine herbs (4 portions)
More about The Local House
Item pic

 

Yardbird

1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$56.00
whole lobster, five artisanal cheese sauce
More about Yardbird
Havana Ocean Dr image

 

Havana Ocean Dr

1410 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Florida Lobster$65.00
Whole garlic butter grilled Florida lobster with grilled tiger shrimp. Served with fresh sautéed mixed vegetables and seafood sauce.
More about Havana Ocean Dr
Toni's Sushi Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI

Toni's Sushi Bar

1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tempura Roll$26.00
More about Toni's Sushi Bar
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Sazon Cuban Cuisine

7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.9 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tail w/ mashed potatoes$27.95
Cola de Langosta con pure de papas
Lobster Tail w/Shrimp /Langosta con Camarones$34.95
More about Sazon Cuban Cuisine

