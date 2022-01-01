Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve lox

The Patio image

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bagel & Lox$15.00
More about The Patio
Taste Bakery Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Taste Bakery Cafe

773 17th St, Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Lox$13.00
~open-faced sandwich~
cream cheese • smoked salmon • tomatoes • capers • onions • lemon wedge
More about Taste Bakery Cafe
Taste Bakery Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Taste Bakery Cafe

900 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Lox$13.00
~open-faced sandwich~
cream cheese • smoked salmon • tomatoes • capers • onions • lemon wedge
More about Taste Bakery Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Local House

400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox of Love$17.00
Fresh toasted bagel, smoked salmon, capers, red onion, tomato, cream cheese
More about The Local House

