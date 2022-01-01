Lox in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve lox
More about Taste Bakery Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
773 17th St, Miami Beach
|The Lox
|$13.00
~open-faced sandwich~
cream cheese • smoked salmon • tomatoes • capers • onions • lemon wedge
More about Taste Bakery Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
900 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|The Lox
|$13.00
~open-faced sandwich~
cream cheese • smoked salmon • tomatoes • capers • onions • lemon wedge