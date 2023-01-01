Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve migas

Sardinia - Diamonds image

 

Sardinia Diamonds Beach Cafe

4777 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOSTADO Miga$3.75
More about Sardinia Diamonds Beach Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Coffee Break - Bay Harbor

1166 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Island

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miga sandwich$6.50
More about Coffee Break - Bay Harbor

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami Beach

Carne Asada

Teriyaki Salmon

Brulee

Chicken Shawarma

Gnocchi

Gyoza

Carne Asada Tacos

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (358 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston