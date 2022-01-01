Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Nigiri in
Miami Beach
/
Miami Beach
/
Nigiri
Miami Beach restaurants that serve nigiri
Sashiro
955 Alton road, Miami Beach
No reviews yet
TUNA NIGIRI
$3.00
Per Piece
More about Sashiro
PLANTA
850 Commerce Street, Miami Beach
No reviews yet
EGGPLANT NIGIRI*
$6.25
More about PLANTA
