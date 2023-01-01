Pad thai in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Chai Thai
Chai Thai
233 95th Street, Surfside
|Pad Thai
Our amazing Pad Thai dish is made with fresh ingredients, including rice noodles, your choice of protein, tofu, peanuts, scrambled eggs, and fresh vegetables, all tossed together in a delicious Pad Thai sauce.
|Pad Kee Mao (Spicy Thai Basil)
Pad Kee Mao or drunken noodles is stir fried noodles with holy basil and lots of chilies. It's a cult-favourite Thai street food. There is nothing quite like the combination of chewy fresh rice noodles, combined with your choice of protein, an epic savoury sauce, and the fragrance of holy basil. It never gets old.