Pastries in Miami Beach

CAO Bakery and Cafe
1420 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
|Assorted pastries & croquettes (bandeja pastelitos surtidos con croquetas)
|$9.00
Little Brazil Restaurant
6984 Collins Ave, miami beach
|Pastel de Carne - Meat Pastry
|$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with cheese or minced beef
|Pastel de Camarão - Shrimp Pastry
|$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with shrimps and cream cheese
|Pastel de Queijo - Cheese Pastry
|$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with cheese