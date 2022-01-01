Quinoa salad in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve quinoa salad
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
|Quinoa + kale salad
|$19.00
RED + YELLOW BEETS | AVOCADO | ROMANESCO CAULIFLOWER | APRICOT | RAISIN VINEGRETTE
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
|Mexican Quinoa Salad
|$14.00
Organic quinoa cooked in boiling water. Mixed with black beans, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro corn & queso mexicano. No seasoning is added, very healthy item. Recommended to add protein