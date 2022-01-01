Quinoa salad in Miami Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa + kale salad$19.00
RED + YELLOW BEETS | AVOCADO | ROMANESCO CAULIFLOWER | APRICOT | RAISIN VINEGRETTE
More about The Patio
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Quinoa Salad$14.00
Organic quinoa cooked in boiling water. Mixed with black beans, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro corn & queso mexicano. No seasoning is added, very healthy item. Recommended to add protein
More about Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

