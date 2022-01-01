Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve seaweed salad

SUSHI

Pubbelly Sushi

1424 20th Street, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$9.00
Goma Wakame Seaweed Salad
More about Pubbelly Sushi
SALADS • SUSHI

Toni's Sushi Bar

1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Seaweed Salad$9.00
More about Toni's Sushi Bar

