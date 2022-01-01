Shawarma in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
1570 ALTON RD UNIT C, MIAMI BEACH
|Beef Shawarma Platter
|$14.00
Thin slice beef top sirloin marinated overnight with Middle Eastern spices. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about 7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
610 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
|Mixed Shawarma Bowl
|$19.95
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.95
7 SPICES signature Shawarma rolled with garlic, pickles, tomato, parsley, served with our garlic aioli and choice of fries or sweet potatoes fries
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$18.95