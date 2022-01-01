Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve shawarma

Main pic

 

Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C

1570 ALTON RD UNIT C, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Platter$14.00
Thin slice beef top sirloin marinated overnight with Middle Eastern spices. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge

610 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Shawarma Bowl$19.95
Chicken Shawarma$12.95
7 SPICES signature Shawarma rolled with garlic, pickles, tomato, parsley, served with our garlic aioli and choice of fries or sweet potatoes fries
Chicken Shawarma Platter$18.95
More about 7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami Beach

Cornbread

Turkey Burgers

Grilled Skirt Steaks

French Toast

Octopus

Crab Cakes

Baklava

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (601 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston