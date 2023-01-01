Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shish kebabs in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve shish kebabs

Consumer pic

 

Kalamata Mediterranean Cuisine

423 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Shish Kebab$26.00
Lamb Shish Kebab$25.00
Chicken Shish Kebab$21.00
More about Kalamata Mediterranean Cuisine
Banner pic

 

SULTAN RESTAURANT

1903 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIDE SHISH KEBAB$12.95
More about SULTAN RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami Beach

Chicken Shawarma

Philly Cheesesteaks

Taco Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Ceviche

Cake

Paninis

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1151 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (374 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (59 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1151 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (647 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston