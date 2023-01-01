Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shish kebabs in
Miami Beach
/
Miami Beach
/
Shish Kebabs
Miami Beach restaurants that serve shish kebabs
Kalamata Mediterranean Cuisine
423 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
No reviews yet
Shrimp Shish Kebab
$26.00
Lamb Shish Kebab
$25.00
Chicken Shish Kebab
$21.00
More about Kalamata Mediterranean Cuisine
SULTAN RESTAURANT
1903 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
No reviews yet
SIDE SHISH KEBAB
$12.95
More about SULTAN RESTAURANT
