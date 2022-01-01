Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Matilda's Tacos image

 

Matilda's Tacos

413 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BURRITO SHRIMP$18.00
More about Matilda's Tacos
Huahua’s Taqueria image

TACOS

Huahua’s Taqueria

1211 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (3777 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$11.99
More about Huahua’s Taqueria

