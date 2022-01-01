Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp burritos in
Miami Beach
/
Miami Beach
/
Shrimp Burritos
Miami Beach restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Matilda's Tacos
413 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
No reviews yet
BURRITO SHRIMP
$18.00
More about Matilda's Tacos
TACOS
Huahua’s Taqueria
1211 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(3777 reviews)
Shrimp Burrito
$11.99
More about Huahua’s Taqueria
