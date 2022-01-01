Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp rolls in
Miami Beach
/
Miami Beach
/
Shrimp Rolls
Miami Beach restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Koa Poke
1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll 8pc
$14.00
More about Koa Poke
SALADS • SUSHI
Toni's Sushi Bar
1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
Avg 4.2
(1050 reviews)
Dreaming Shrimp Roll
$16.00
Rice outside roll with masago, shrimp tempura, lettuce and curry mayo
More about Toni's Sushi Bar
