Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll 8pc image

 

Koa Poke

1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll 8pc$14.00
More about Koa Poke
Toni's Sushi Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI

Toni's Sushi Bar

1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Dreaming Shrimp Roll$16.00
Rice outside roll with masago, shrimp tempura, lettuce and curry mayo
More about Toni's Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami Beach

French Toast

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Squid

Teriyaki Salmon

Pepperoni Pizza

Hummus

Cake

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (510 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston