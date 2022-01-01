Taco salad in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve taco salad
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
crisp greens + salsa + guac + sour cream + jalapeño + cheddar + cilantro dress + tortilla chip
El Rancho Grande
314 72nd Street, Miami
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Tortilla bowl, iceberg, pico de gallo, queso, cucumber, avocado dressing
Huahua’s Taqueria
1211 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, cabbage mix with black corn pico de gallo, tomato, radish and cilantro in home made taco shell. Served with chili lime vinaigrette
