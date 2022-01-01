Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Miami Beach

1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.1 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
crisp greens + salsa + guac + sour cream + jalapeño + cheddar + cilantro dress + tortilla chip
More about Naked Taco - Miami Beach
Item pic

 

El Rancho Grande

314 72nd Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$14.00
Tortilla bowl, iceberg, pico de gallo, queso, cucumber, avocado dressing
More about El Rancho Grande
Huahua’s Taqueria image

TACOS

Huahua’s Taqueria

1211 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (3777 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Romaine, cabbage mix with black corn pico de gallo, tomato, radish and cilantro in home made taco shell. Served with chili lime vinaigrette
Taco Salad$9.99
Romaine, cabbage mix with black corn pico de gallo, tomato, radish and cilantro in home made taco shell. Served with chili lime vinaigrette
More about Huahua’s Taqueria
Item pic

 

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour shaped tortilla with spring mix & iceberg lettuce mixed with pico de gallo, cheddar & chihuahua cheese. Topped with crema mexicana & guacamole
More about Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

