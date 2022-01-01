Tacos in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve tacos
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
|Tacos Del Mar (2 per order)
|$17.00
|Churrasco steak tacos
|$14.00
Sardinia - Diamonds
4777 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
|Chicken Taco
|$14.00
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Truffle Steak Taco
|$9.00
buttered corn + cremini mushroom + truffle crema
|Chorizo Taco
|$9.00
chorizo + cilantro onion + picked red onion + queso fresco + lime crema
|Americano Taco
|$8.00
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream
DIYA MIAMI
1766 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
|Loaded Chana Taco
|$12.00
*Indian Spiced Soft Taco*
(2pc) curried chickpea in a warm soft flat bread
-served with tamarind and culantro chutney
MATILDA'S CARIBBEAN CUISINE
1120 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Quesadilla cheese, 2 chicken tacos and fries
|$10.50
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|One Taco National Day
|$2.00
Grown South Beach
1504 Bay Road, Miami Beach
|Mushroom “Chorizo” Lettuce Tacos *CONTAINS TREE NUTS*
|$12.00
This Product
*CONTAINS TREE NUTS*
Matilda's Tacos
413 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|BAJA SHRIMP TACOS (x3)
|$18.00
|IMPOSSIBLE TACOS (x3)
|$18.00
|POLLO AL CARBON TACOS (x3)
|$18.00
Cafe Americano
1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Carne Asada Tacos*
|$21.00
Char-grilled skirt steak, smashed avocado, radish, onions & cilantro.
|Baja Chicken Tacos
|$21.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, black beans, melted cheese, spicy mayo, avocado, flour tortilla.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Local House
400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
|Mahi Tacos
|$25.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, radish, spicy mayo, guacamole, and pico de gallo
El Rancho Grande
314 72nd Street, Miami
|One Taco
|$6.00
|Soft Shell (3 Tacos per order)
|$15.00
Hard shell, picadillo, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, crema
|Taco Chicharron (3 Tacos per order)
|$15.00
Crispy pork belly, asian slaw, ginger sweet soy
TACOS
Huahua’s Taqueria
1211 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$4.95
Piña pico, cabbage, jalapeño tartar, cilantro
|Gringo Taco
|$4.75
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, crema
|Korean Shrimp Taco (1)
|$4.95
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Stiltsville Fish Bar
1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$18.00
crunchy blue masa tortillas, local mimmo farmers cheese, fresh salsa & lime
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$14.00
PLANTA
850 Commerce Street, Miami Beach
|FALAFEL TACOS
|$15.25
LETTUCE,TAHINI,SUMAC,PICO DEL GALLO
|BAJA MUSHROOM TACO*
|$6.00
PICO DI GALLO, CASHEW CREMA, CABBAGE
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
1220 16th Street, Miami Beach
|Taco Box
|$12.00
Includes 2 Tacos, Chips, Salsa, Guacamole
|Buffalo Pollo Taco
|$4.00
Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Crispy, Onion and Cilantro
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
|Taco MARIA SABINA
|$6.00
Pre mixed mushroom, onions & cuitacoche (corn truffle) in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, onion & cilantro on the side
|Taco CAMARON
|$18.00
2 Colossal Shrimp Grilled or Baja style (beer battered fried shrimp) in flour tortilla topped with lettuce & salsa mexicana. Accompanied with small guacamole & pink sauce (chipotle & crema mexicana) on the side
|Taco GRILLO
|$6.00
Dried chipotle Chapulines (grasshopper) cooked with caramelized onions & garlic topped with a avocado piece in corn tortilla. Accompanied with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
La Cerveceria De Barrio Ocean
1412 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Baja Chicken Tacos
|$19.00
Seared Chicken Breast, Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Black Beans, Avocado & Chipotle Mayo. Served in Flour Tortillas