Tropical smoothies in
Miami Beach
/
Miami Beach
/
Tropical Smoothies
Miami Beach restaurants that serve tropical smoothies
HAMBURGERS
Yes! Cafe
6300 Collins Ave, miami beach
No reviews yet
Tropical Mango Smoothie
$8.50
More about Yes! Cafe
Cortadito Coffee House
1656 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach
No reviews yet
Tranquilo Y Tropical Smoothie
Papaya, mango, pineapple, banana & coconut milk
More about Cortadito Coffee House
