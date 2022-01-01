Miami restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Miami, Florida

Miami has a thriving restaurant scene with diverse cuisines to choose from. Take your pick from long-standing Miami staples to fresh new restaurants that pop up often. Miami natives will tell you the best restaurants in Miami are arguably the charming spaces hidden away in unexpected spots. That's where you'll find the most creative food in Miami, such as hand-rolled bagels, baked clams, and giant ice-cream sundaes made to order. You don't need a particular reason to dine out in Miami, not with the amazing options waiting for you.

Check out the Vietnamese-inspired restaurants where you’ll find vibrant bars or the entree-style dishes in Greek and Turkish restaurants. Share an intimate meal on the rooftop restaurants and watch the spectacular ocean sunset. There's a happy hour every day of the week in Miami. Treat your friends to bottomless cocktails and mega servings of snacks for a fraction of the price. Takeout in Miami never disappoints. So try out the fun including flavorful classic Italian pizzas, butter chicken burgers, spicy enchiladas, and so much more

Miami restaurants are often busy, so book a table ahead of time. And if you're looking to sample Miami's fresh baked goods, grab them as early in the day as you can. Your inner foodie will thank you for it.

Must-try Miami restaurants

Strada in the Grove image

PASTA

Strada in the Grove

3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Paillard di Pollo$27.00
pounded chicken breast grilled and served with endive, arugula and radicchio salad, citrus dressing. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
Barbabietola e Pomodoro Salad$15.00
beets, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula, fresh hearts of palm, long beans, walnuts, blue cheese and vinaigrette dressing
Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini$24.00
homemade pappardelle in a truffle porcini mushroom cream sauce
More about Strada in the Grove
Paradise Coffee image

 

Paradise Coffee

10701 NW 58th ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LOMO SALTADO$14.99
PABELLON$10.99
PASTEL QUESO$2.50
More about Paradise Coffee
KAE SUNSET image

 

KAE SUNSET

5701 sunset dr, South miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Volcano Roll$9.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Eel Deluxe$10.00
(5 pcs.) Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, eel, almonds and aji amarillo
Giralda Roll$9.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about KAE SUNSET
Thatch image

 

Thatch

3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Protein Guru$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
Peanut Butter Buzz$14.00
banana, peanut butter, dates, cashews, cacao nibs, cinnamon, sea salt, almond mylk
CLEAN GREENS$10.00
cucumber, celery, mint, lemon, spinach, ginger
More about Thatch
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

11481 SW 40th St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$17.99
20 Wings$31.99
SG Burger$13.99
More about Sports Grill
Yip image

 

Yip

19565 Biscayne Blvd #FH7, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Duck Bao$12.00
Siu Mai
Veggie
More about Yip
Plant Miami image

 

Plant Miami

105 NE 24th Street, Miami

Avg 4.7 (957 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
La Classica Pizza$24.00
Tomato marinara, cultured coconut mozzarella, heirloom tomato, roasted garlic, basil, oregano, olive oil.
Papaya Cheesecake$17.00
Berries, key lime curd, cashew crust, mint.
Truffle Noodles$25.00
Cashew truffle sauce, kelp noodles, baby arugula, shaved truffle.
More about Plant Miami
Issabella's image

 

Issabella's

901 S Miami Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LIMES$0.79
Each
BEEF TOMATO$1.09
Each
BANANAS$0.85
Each
More about Issabella's
La Industria Bakery Cafe image

 

La Industria Bakery Cafe

401 Biscayne Boulevard S146, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ensalada de Gallina (1 pound)$8.99
Chicken Potato Salad
COMBO 1 NAVIDAD$139.00
6 Hallacas
3 Pounds Roasted Pork
2 Pound Chicken Potato Salad
1 Pan de Jamon
TEQUENO$2.80
More about La Industria Bakery Cafe
Cafe Kush image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe Kush

7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Avg 4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frita by Kush$16.00
Guava - Potato Stix - Bacon - Russian Dressing - Gruyere Cheese - Challah - French Fries
Steak Frites$28.00
8oz Hanger Steak - Creamy Peppercorn Sauce - French Fries
Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower - Buffalo Sauce - Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Cafe Kush
Subrageous image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Subrageous

5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens

Avg 4.5 (1560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak Sub$11.00
Chicken & Cheese Sub$10.50
Ham Sub$8.00
More about Subrageous
Consumer pic

 

DUCK 'N SUM

3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Golden Fried Rice$6.00
Our Golden Fried Rice with Egg, Carrots, Spring onions, Pickled Daikon, Shitake Mushroom Ginger, Snow Pea and Bean Spouts.
Roasted Duck$14.00
2 Steamed Bao Buns with Pulled Duck, Coriander, Cucumber, Carrot, Hoisin, sesame seeds. Served with Hoisin and Dashi Pear.
Bao Chicka Bao Bao$12.00
2 Bao Buns with 7 Spice Crispy Chicken, Cabbage, Pickled Chilis. Served with Szechuan Chili, Red Fresno.
More about DUCK 'N SUM
Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
10 Guava & Cream Cheese
Fries$4.00
More about Fourteen Eatery
Sushi Maki Catering image

 

Sushi Maki Catering

8025 NW 90th Street, Medley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
One Fish, Two Fish$32.00
(30 pcs/serves 3-4 ppl)
2 California Rolls,
1 JB Roll & 1 Tekka (Tuna) Roll
Dragon's Den$129.00
(70 pcs/serves 8-9 ppl) 1 California Roll, 2 Two Timing Tuna Rolls, 2 Dragon Rolls, 2 Budda-cane Rolls; Nigiri: 2 Krab, 2 Salmon, 2 Tuna; Sashimi: 4 Salmon & 4 Tuna
Side Salad$35.00
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers & ginger-carrot dressing
More about Sushi Maki Catering
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Catch Sandwich$12.95
Is usually a snapper, mahi, and sometimes grouper grilled, blackened, or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Key West Conch Fritters$9.95
Original Key West Recipe loaded with Ground Bahamian Conch, Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
Cracklin Calamari$10.95
Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Bulla Gastrobar image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Grilled Chicken Skewers$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Pisco y Nazca image

 

Pisco y Nazca

8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Empanadas Mixtas$9.50
One aji de gallina, one steak. Served with rocoto pepper aioli
Ceviche Callejero$18.00
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
Alfajores$8.00
6 Traditional Peruvian cookies flled with dulce de leche
More about Pisco y Nazca
Roasters 'N Toasters image

 

Roasters 'N Toasters

12729 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matzah Ball Soup
Our Signature Soup "Jewish Penicillin"
2 - 2 - 2$15.99
2 Pancakes or French Toast 2 Eggs any style 2 Bacon Strips, Sausage Links or Turkey Sausage Patties
Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
More about Roasters 'N Toasters
Blvd Baes image

 

Blvd Baes

7244 biscayne blvd, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$16.00
House Burger$16.00
Chicken Club$16.00
More about Blvd Baes
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rockshrimp Tempura$21.00
Rock shrimp tempura tossed in a spicy mayo and drizzled spicy yuzu and garnished with scallions. Have this dish 'Traditional' or 'Buffalo'
Tuna Pizza$19.00
Tuna sashimi, crispy tortilla, garlic aioli, truffle oil (4 pcs)
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
8pcs spicy tuna inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Eat Greek Miami image

 

Eat Greek Miami

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Samosa(2 Pc)$7.00
Mysore Masala Dosa$13.00
Gulab Jamun$6.00
More about Eat Greek Miami
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
OMG! Turkey Burger$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
Healthy Burger Bowl$16.95
your choice of our delicious burgers (or tofu) chopped, over brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
keep it vegan: organic tofu - impossible burger
or not: turkey burger - salmon burger -red quinoa burger
More about Carrot Express
Goodwill Cafe image

 

Goodwill Cafe

2121 NW 21st Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Stew / Fricassee$6.00
Cuartos de pollo cocinados en salsa servidos con arroz, garbanzos y maduros
Chicken breast (grilled or roasted)$6.00
Chicken breast seasoned and cooked served with three sides
Pork chunks & Masitas de cerdo$6.00
Masitas de cerdo asadas servidas con arroz congri y maduros.
More about Goodwill Cafe
NAPOLITANO image

PIZZA

NAPOLITANO

8481 NW South River Dr, medley

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Breast$8.50
HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES
Carbonara$11.25
PANCETTA AND ALFREDO SAUCE
More about NAPOLITANO
Green G image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Green G

222 NE 24th St #106, Miami

Avg 4.1 (475 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
P.B Grind$13.50
Acai - Guarana, Banana, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Whey Protein. Toppings: Granola, Cacao Nibs, Strawberries, Blueberries and Kiwi
Gainz Smoothie$11.50
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maca, Cacao, Banana, (Isolated or Vegan) Chocolate Protein, Cinnamon and Dates. Toppings: Cacao Nibs and Coconut Flakes
Berry Xtreme$11.50
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Whey Vanilla Protein, Strawberry, Banana and Raw Honey. Toppings: Coconut Flakes and Cacao Nibs
More about Green G
Two Pizza Guys image

 

Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JUMBO PIZZA / 10 WINGS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)$30.99
18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices)
Additional toppings for an extra charge
PENNE VODKA WITH CHICKEN$17.00
Fresh cooked penned pasta in our original vodka sauce with chicken
(BYO) SMALL PLAIN PIZZA$12.00
Build Your Own Pizza
12" Cheese pizza (4 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge.
More about Two Pizza Guys
Sproutz image

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poke - Tuna (raw)$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
Sproutz Acai Bowl$13.99
Organic Acai topped w/banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut flakes granola & honey. CHOOSE BASE: Original (acai, banana, mango, & honey) OR Acai + Guarana
Plate - Grilled Chicken$13.99
Baked chicken, avocado, pico de gallo & choice of side.
More about Sproutz
Night Owl Cookie Co. image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Night Owl Cookie Co.

163 NW 25th st, Miami

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brownie$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
Chocolate Peanut Butter$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
Dirty Diana$3.50
Signature chocolate dough stuffed with Nutella. Finished with a dash of powdered sugar and a drizzle of Nutella.
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
Doggis Arepa Bar image

 

Doggis Arepa Bar

1246 Coral Way, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
AREPA PABELLON$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
EMPANADA PABELLON$3.50
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada
EMPANADA QUESO$3.50
White cheese empanada
More about Doggis Arepa Bar
La Carreta Calle Ocho image

 

La Carreta Calle Ocho

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho

