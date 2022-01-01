Miami restaurants you'll love
Miami has a thriving restaurant scene with diverse cuisines to choose from. Take your pick from long-standing Miami staples to fresh new restaurants that pop up often. Miami natives will tell you the best restaurants in Miami are arguably the charming spaces hidden away in unexpected spots. That's where you'll find the most creative food in Miami, such as hand-rolled bagels, baked clams, and giant ice-cream sundaes made to order. You don't need a particular reason to dine out in Miami, not with the amazing options waiting for you.
Check out the Vietnamese-inspired restaurants where you’ll find vibrant bars or the entree-style dishes in Greek and Turkish restaurants. Share an intimate meal on the rooftop restaurants and watch the spectacular ocean sunset. There's a happy hour every day of the week in Miami. Treat your friends to bottomless cocktails and mega servings of snacks for a fraction of the price. Takeout in Miami never disappoints. So try out the fun including flavorful classic Italian pizzas, butter chicken burgers, spicy enchiladas, and so much more
Miami restaurants are often busy, so book a table ahead of time. And if you're looking to sample Miami's fresh baked goods, grab them as early in the day as you can. Your inner foodie will thank you for it.
PASTA
Strada in the Grove
3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Popular items
|Paillard di Pollo
|$27.00
pounded chicken breast grilled and served with endive, arugula and radicchio salad, citrus dressing. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
|Barbabietola e Pomodoro Salad
|$15.00
beets, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula, fresh hearts of palm, long beans, walnuts, blue cheese and vinaigrette dressing
|Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini
|$24.00
homemade pappardelle in a truffle porcini mushroom cream sauce
Paradise Coffee
10701 NW 58th ST., Miami
|Popular items
|LOMO SALTADO
|$14.99
|PABELLON
|$10.99
|PASTEL QUESO
|$2.50
KAE SUNSET
5701 sunset dr, South miami
|Popular items
|Volcano Roll
|$9.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
|Eel Deluxe
|$10.00
(5 pcs.) Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, eel, almonds and aji amarillo
|Giralda Roll
|$9.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Thatch
3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Protein Guru
|$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
|Peanut Butter Buzz
|$14.00
banana, peanut butter, dates, cashews, cacao nibs, cinnamon, sea salt, almond mylk
|CLEAN GREENS
|$10.00
cucumber, celery, mint, lemon, spinach, ginger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
11481 SW 40th St, Miami
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$17.99
|20 Wings
|$31.99
|SG Burger
|$13.99
Plant Miami
105 NE 24th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|La Classica Pizza
|$24.00
Tomato marinara, cultured coconut mozzarella, heirloom tomato, roasted garlic, basil, oregano, olive oil.
|Papaya Cheesecake
|$17.00
Berries, key lime curd, cashew crust, mint.
|Truffle Noodles
|$25.00
Cashew truffle sauce, kelp noodles, baby arugula, shaved truffle.
Issabella's
901 S Miami Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|LIMES
|$0.79
Each
|BEEF TOMATO
|$1.09
Each
|BANANAS
|$0.85
Each
La Industria Bakery Cafe
401 Biscayne Boulevard S146, Miami
|Popular items
|Ensalada de Gallina (1 pound)
|$8.99
Chicken Potato Salad
|COMBO 1 NAVIDAD
|$139.00
6 Hallacas
3 Pounds Roasted Pork
2 Pound Chicken Potato Salad
1 Pan de Jamon
|TEQUENO
|$2.80
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe Kush
7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Popular items
|Frita by Kush
|$16.00
Guava - Potato Stix - Bacon - Russian Dressing - Gruyere Cheese - Challah - French Fries
|Steak Frites
|$28.00
8oz Hanger Steak - Creamy Peppercorn Sauce - French Fries
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$12.00
Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower - Buffalo Sauce - Blue Cheese Dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Subrageous
5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$11.00
|Chicken & Cheese Sub
|$10.50
|Ham Sub
|$8.00
DUCK 'N SUM
3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Golden Fried Rice
|$6.00
Our Golden Fried Rice with Egg, Carrots, Spring onions, Pickled Daikon, Shitake Mushroom Ginger, Snow Pea and Bean Spouts.
|Roasted Duck
|$14.00
2 Steamed Bao Buns with Pulled Duck, Coriander, Cucumber, Carrot, Hoisin, sesame seeds. Served with Hoisin and Dashi Pear.
|Bao Chicka Bao Bao
|$12.00
2 Bao Buns with 7 Spice Crispy Chicken, Cabbage, Pickled Chilis. Served with Szechuan Chili, Red Fresno.
TAPAS
Fourteen Eatery
1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
|10 Guava & Cream Cheese
|Fries
|$4.00
Sushi Maki Catering
8025 NW 90th Street, Medley
|Popular items
|One Fish, Two Fish
|$32.00
(30 pcs/serves 3-4 ppl)
2 California Rolls,
1 JB Roll & 1 Tekka (Tuna) Roll
|Dragon's Den
|$129.00
(70 pcs/serves 8-9 ppl) 1 California Roll, 2 Two Timing Tuna Rolls, 2 Dragon Rolls, 2 Budda-cane Rolls; Nigiri: 2 Krab, 2 Salmon, 2 Tuna; Sashimi: 4 Salmon & 4 Tuna
|Side Salad
|$35.00
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers & ginger-carrot dressing
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|Popular items
|Catch Sandwich
|$12.95
Is usually a snapper, mahi, and sometimes grouper grilled, blackened, or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun
|Key West Conch Fritters
|$9.95
Original Key West Recipe loaded with Ground Bahamian Conch, Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
|Cracklin Calamari
|$10.95
Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.
Bulla Gastrobar
8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
|$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
|Grilled Chicken Skewers
|$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
Pisco y Nazca
8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL
|Popular items
|Empanadas Mixtas
|$9.50
One aji de gallina, one steak. Served with rocoto pepper aioli
|Ceviche Callejero
|$18.00
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
|Alfajores
|$8.00
6 Traditional Peruvian cookies flled with dulce de leche
Roasters 'N Toasters
12729 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Popular items
|Matzah Ball Soup
Our Signature Soup "Jewish Penicillin"
|2 - 2 - 2
|$15.99
2 Pancakes or French Toast 2 Eggs any style 2 Bacon Strips, Sausage Links or Turkey Sausage Patties
|Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
Blvd Baes
7244 biscayne blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$16.00
|House Burger
|$16.00
|Chicken Club
|$16.00
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Popular items
|Rockshrimp Tempura
|$21.00
Rock shrimp tempura tossed in a spicy mayo and drizzled spicy yuzu and garnished with scallions. Have this dish 'Traditional' or 'Buffalo'
|Tuna Pizza
|$19.00
Tuna sashimi, crispy tortilla, garlic aioli, truffle oil (4 pcs)
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$14.00
8pcs spicy tuna inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
Eat Greek Miami
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Samosa(2 Pc)
|$7.00
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$13.00
|Gulab Jamun
|$6.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
|La Mexicana
|$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
|Healthy Burger Bowl
|$16.95
your choice of our delicious burgers (or tofu) chopped, over brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
keep it vegan: organic tofu - impossible burger
or not: turkey burger - salmon burger -red quinoa burger
Goodwill Cafe
2121 NW 21st Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Stew / Fricassee
|$6.00
Cuartos de pollo cocinados en salsa servidos con arroz, garbanzos y maduros
|Chicken breast (grilled or roasted)
|$6.00
Chicken breast seasoned and cooked served with three sides
|Pork chunks & Masitas de cerdo
|$6.00
Masitas de cerdo asadas servidas con arroz congri y maduros.
PIZZA
NAPOLITANO
8481 NW South River Dr, medley
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza
|Chicken Breast
|$8.50
HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES
|Carbonara
|$11.25
PANCETTA AND ALFREDO SAUCE
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Green G
222 NE 24th St #106, Miami
|Popular items
|P.B Grind
|$13.50
Acai - Guarana, Banana, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Whey Protein. Toppings: Granola, Cacao Nibs, Strawberries, Blueberries and Kiwi
|Gainz Smoothie
|$11.50
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maca, Cacao, Banana, (Isolated or Vegan) Chocolate Protein, Cinnamon and Dates. Toppings: Cacao Nibs and Coconut Flakes
|Berry Xtreme
|$11.50
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Whey Vanilla Protein, Strawberry, Banana and Raw Honey. Toppings: Coconut Flakes and Cacao Nibs
Two Pizza Guys
15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami
|Popular items
|JUMBO PIZZA / 10 WINGS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)
|$30.99
18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices)
Additional toppings for an extra charge
|PENNE VODKA WITH CHICKEN
|$17.00
Fresh cooked penned pasta in our original vodka sauce with chicken
|(BYO) SMALL PLAIN PIZZA
|$12.00
Build Your Own Pizza
12" Cheese pizza (4 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge.
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Popular items
|Poke - Tuna (raw)
|$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
|Sproutz Acai Bowl
|$13.99
Organic Acai topped w/banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut flakes granola & honey. CHOOSE BASE: Original (acai, banana, mango, & honey) OR Acai + Guarana
|Plate - Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Baked chicken, avocado, pico de gallo & choice of side.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Night Owl Cookie Co.
163 NW 25th st, Miami
|Popular items
|Brownie
|$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
|Chocolate Peanut Butter
|$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
|Dirty Diana
|$3.50
Signature chocolate dough stuffed with Nutella. Finished with a dash of powdered sugar and a drizzle of Nutella.
Doggis Arepa Bar
1246 Coral Way, Miami
|Popular items
|AREPA PABELLON
|$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
|EMPANADA PABELLON
|$3.50
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada
|EMPANADA QUESO
|$3.50
White cheese empanada
La Carreta Calle Ocho
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Bistec Empanizado
|$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
|CROQUETAS YUCA
|$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
|Palomilla
|$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions