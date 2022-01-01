Miami American restaurants you'll love
Top American restaurants in Miami, Florida
American cuisine in Miami is versatile and spans from burgers to craft food and drinks. You’ll find diners, cafes, and gastropubs all offering unique takes on old classics. Elevated salads, sandwiches, steaks, and more all grace the menu when you visit any of these American fare restaurants. Whether you’re in search of healthy food or rich savory comfort, you’ll find it here.
Restaurants in Miami are known for creating new from old. Taking a familiar American dish and turning it into a delicious new creation is not an uncommon trend. However, if you’re craving the best pancakes in Miami, there’s a perfect stop for that too. From breakfast to a late-night coffee, you never have to worry about missing out on your favorites.
There are plenty of coffee houses, bistros, and soda shops to choose from when you need a classic American beverage, as well as wineries, breweries, cideries, and more. When you need a cold drink, chances are there is a bar, lounge, or cafe ready to serve you. Miami is brimming with American culture, all you have to do is search for “American cuisine near me” and you’re on your way to experiencing it first hand.
Must-try American restaurants in Miami
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
11481 SW 40th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Full Waffle Fries Chz. Side
|$9.99
|1/2 Fries
|$5.49
|10 BONELESS
|$12.99
Blvd Baes
7244 biscayne blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$18.00
|Steak Fries
|$10.00
|1 Pancake
|$6.00
LoKal
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
|Frita By Kush
|$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
|The Classic
|$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
800 Degrees
2956 NE 199th St, Aventura
|Popular items
|UD'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
Brioche Bun, Bell & Evans chicken breast, Boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made dill pickles, garlic aioli, UD's special sauce and served with a side of Cajun fries
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$18.00
Smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, BBQ sauce, peppadews, red onion, roasted red pepper.
|VERDE PIZZA
|$14.00
Green pie (pinenut-basil pesto),
fresh mozzarella, aged parmigiano.
Biscayne Backyard Barbecue
11064 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD, North Miami Beach
|Popular items
|1/2 Sticky Baby Back
|$13.00
|Brisket
|$15.00
|Stick Baby Back Full
|$22.00
Gourmet Station
646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores
|Popular items
|Waldorf Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$11.00
|Churrasco Steak
|$17.00
Sports Grill
1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$10.99
|Smash Burger
|$9.99
Kush
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Johnny Utah
|$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
|Angry Chef
|$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
|Collier County Chick Sand
|$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
Mignonette
210 ne 18th street, miami
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$13.00
veal, beef, pork, demi glace, crusty bread, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta
|Fettucini Bolognese
|$17.00
ragu bolognese made with veal, pork, beef, lamb, san marzano tomatoes, reggiano cheese
|French Bread Pizza
|$7.00
san marzano sauce, mozz, pepperoni
Sports Grill
9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|10 Wings
|$17.99
|Waffle Fries
|$6.99
House of Mac - NMB
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
|Lemon Pepper Wings
|$16.00
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|Korean Ribs
|$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
|10pc Wings
|$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
|Yellow Curry
|$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
The Taurus
3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Taurus Burger
|$15.00
big marty bun, Beltran's bacon, cheddar, onion ring, house BBQ sauce, fries.
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
charred corn, ricotta salata, lime vinaigrette.
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil.
Root & Bone
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101, South Miami
|Popular items
|Angel Biscuits
|$7.00
honey butter, chicken jus, sea salt + benne seeds
|Whole Fried Chicken
|$36.00
lemon dusted, served with honey Tabasco sauce
|Farmer's Salad
|$11.00
garden vegetables, candied pecans, sourdough croutons & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Baby Jane
500 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu
|$15.00
|CarrotGinger Salad
|$10.00
|Shiro Shoyu
|$15.00
Mike's Miami
555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$9.95
Buffalo, chipotle, teriyaki or barbeque served with bleu cheese dressing & celery sticks
|1/2 lb Cheeseburger
|$10.95
All beef patty choice of cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle spear
|Large Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Crisp romaine with croutons, shredded parmesan, tossed in our own, house made Caesar dressing
Vista
5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Profiterole
|$8.00
|Margherita
|$15.00
|Chicken Piccata
|$19.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Road, Miami
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
|Brick Roasted Half Chicken
|$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
SANDWICHES
Morgans 2829 INC
28 NE 29th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Orange Juice
|$8.00
|Asian Salmon
|$26.00
|French Toast
|$16.00
CRAFT Coral Gables
127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves
|$19.95
|Pepperoni & Muzzarella
|$14.95
|Margherita Clasica
|$12.95
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 WASHINGTON AVE, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Original Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
|Original Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
|Original Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whisk Gourmet
7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$7.00
|BROWN BAG CHIPS
|$4.00
|MAC & CHEESE
|$7.00
SUSHI
Back Door Monkey
2328 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Pork Belly & Crab Maki
|$23.00
Seaweed salad, red onion, avocado, masago mayo, eel sauce
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$18.00
Tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura, scallions,
eel sauce, cucumber, spicy mayo
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$18.00
Tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Lulu in the Grove
3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|FRIES
|$6.00
skinny
|ASPARAGUS
|$6.00
w/ grilled onions
|SALMON FILLET
|$17.00
grilled | fennel sauce
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Popular items
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$9.99
Deli Turkey, Provolone, Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, White Toast, Served with a side of Mayo.
|Cobb Salad
|$8.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
|Salmon Teriyaki Plate
|$14.99
Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan.
|$26.00
Crispy boneless breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone, with angel hair pasta.
|Shrimp & Grits.
|$18.00
Smoked bacon, cheese grits, New Orleans style "BBQ" sauce
|Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast.
|$22.00
Marinated Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast with choice of two sides
Sports Grill
9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|Sliders
|$10.59
|10 BONELESS
|$11.99
Ariete
3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Charcuterie
|$15.00
Served with Homemade White Toast, Grainy Mustard, Pickled Veggies.
Pick 4
|Korean Frita
|$6.00
Kimchi, cucumber
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.00
cream cheese frosting, pistachio
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
Provolone Cheese, Artisan Chimichurri, Caramelized Onions, Truffle, Cracked Sauce, Handmade Brioche Bun served with French Fries
|Market Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, Egg,Tomato, Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Avocado, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Cucumber Ranch
