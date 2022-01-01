Miami American restaurants you'll love

Top American restaurants in Miami, Florida

American cuisine in Miami is versatile and spans from burgers to craft food and drinks. You’ll find diners, cafes, and gastropubs all offering unique takes on old classics. Elevated salads, sandwiches, steaks, and more all grace the menu when you visit any of these American fare restaurants. Whether you’re in search of healthy food or rich savory comfort, you’ll find it here.

Restaurants in Miami are known for creating new from old. Taking a familiar American dish and turning it into a delicious new creation is not an uncommon trend. However, if you’re craving the best pancakes in Miami, there’s a perfect stop for that too. From breakfast to a late-night coffee, you never have to worry about missing out on your favorites.

There are plenty of coffee houses, bistros, and soda shops to choose from when you need a classic American beverage, as well as wineries, breweries, cideries, and more. When you need a cold drink, chances are there is a bar, lounge, or cafe ready to serve you. Miami is brimming with American culture, all you have to do is search for “American cuisine near me” and you’re on your way to experiencing it first hand.

Must-try American restaurants in Miami

Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

11481 SW 40th St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Popular items
Full Waffle Fries Chz. Side$9.99
1/2 Fries$5.49
10 BONELESS$12.99
Blvd Baes image

 

Blvd Baes

7244 biscayne blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$18.00
Steak Fries$10.00
1 Pancake$6.00
LoKal image

 

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Frita By Kush$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
The Classic$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

800 Degrees

2956 NE 199th St, Aventura

Avg 4.2 (1184 reviews)
Popular items
UD'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Brioche Bun, Bell & Evans chicken breast, Boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made dill pickles, garlic aioli, UD's special sauce and served with a side of Cajun fries
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$18.00
Smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, BBQ sauce, peppadews, red onion, roasted red pepper.
VERDE PIZZA$14.00
Green pie (pinenut-basil pesto),
fresh mozzarella, aged parmigiano.
Biscayne Backyard Barbecue image

 

Biscayne Backyard Barbecue

11064 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Popular items
1/2 Sticky Baby Back$13.00
Brisket$15.00
Stick Baby Back Full$22.00
Gourmet Station image

 

Gourmet Station

646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Popular items
Waldorf Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled Steak Sandwich$11.00
Churrasco Steak$17.00
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
Smoked Fish Dip$10.99
Smash Burger$9.99
Kush image

 

Kush

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Johnny Utah$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
Angry Chef$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Collier County Chick Sand$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
Mignonette image

 

Mignonette

210 ne 18th street, miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Meatballs$13.00
veal, beef, pork, demi glace, crusty bread, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta
Fettucini Bolognese$17.00
ragu bolognese made with veal, pork, beef, lamb, san marzano tomatoes, reggiano cheese
French Bread Pizza$7.00
san marzano sauce, mozz, pepperoni
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
10 Wings$17.99
Waffle Fries$6.99
House of Mac - NMB image

 

House of Mac - NMB

13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Popular items
Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese$20.00
Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese$15.00
Lemon Pepper Wings$16.00
Beaker & Gray image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Popular items
Korean Ribs$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
10pc Wings$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
Yellow Curry$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
The Taurus image

 

The Taurus

3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Popular items
Taurus Burger$15.00
big marty bun, Beltran's bacon, cheddar, onion ring, house BBQ sauce, fries.
Wedge Salad$12.00
charred corn, ricotta salata, lime vinaigrette.
Margherita Pizza$10.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil.
Root & Bone image

 

Root & Bone

5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101, South Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Angel Biscuits$7.00
honey butter, chicken jus, sea salt + benne seeds
Whole Fried Chicken$36.00
lemon dusted, served with honey Tabasco sauce
Farmer's Salad$11.00
garden vegetables, candied pecans, sourdough croutons & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Baby Jane image

 

Baby Jane

500 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Tonkotsu$15.00
CarrotGinger Salad$10.00
Shiro Shoyu$15.00
Mike's Miami image

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Chicken Wings$9.95
Buffalo, chipotle, teriyaki or barbeque served with bleu cheese dressing & celery sticks
1/2 lb Cheeseburger$10.95
All beef patty choice of cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle spear
Large Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp romaine with croutons, shredded parmesan, tossed in our own, house made Caesar dressing
Vista image

 

Vista

5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Profiterole$8.00
Margherita$15.00
Chicken Piccata$19.00
Glass & Vine image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Road, Miami

Avg 4.2 (3330 reviews)
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
Brick Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
Morgans 2829 INC image

SANDWICHES

Morgans 2829 INC

28 NE 29th St, Miami

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
Popular items
Orange Juice$8.00
Asian Salmon$26.00
French Toast$16.00
CRAFT Coral Gables image

 

CRAFT Coral Gables

127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Popular items
Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves$19.95
Pepperoni & Muzzarella$14.95
Margherita Clasica$12.95
Cheeseburger Baby image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburger Baby

1505 WASHINGTON AVE, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (3487 reviews)
Popular items
Original Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Original Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Original Cheeseburger$11.00
Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Whisk Gourmet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whisk Gourmet

7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3758 reviews)
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS$7.00
BROWN BAG CHIPS$4.00
MAC & CHEESE$7.00
Back Door Monkey image

SUSHI

Back Door Monkey

2328 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
Popular items
Pork Belly & Crab Maki$23.00
Seaweed salad, red onion, avocado, masago mayo, eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
Tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura, scallions,
eel sauce, cucumber, spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
Tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Lulu in the Grove image

 

Lulu in the Grove

3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Popular items
FRIES$6.00
skinny
ASPARAGUS$6.00
w/ grilled onions
SALMON FILLET$17.00
grilled | fennel sauce
Union Station Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Popular items
Turkey Club Sandwich$9.99
Deli Turkey, Provolone, Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, White Toast, Served with a side of Mayo.
Cobb Salad$8.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
Salmon Teriyaki Plate$14.99
Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice
Blue Collar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan.$26.00
Crispy boneless breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone, with angel hair pasta.
Shrimp & Grits.$18.00
Smoked bacon, cheese grits, New Orleans style "BBQ" sauce
Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast.$22.00
Marinated Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast with choice of two sides
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
Sliders$10.59
10 BONELESS$11.99
Ariete image

 

Ariete

3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Popular items
Charcuterie$15.00
Served with Homemade White Toast, Grainy Mustard, Pickled Veggies.
Pick 4
Korean Frita$6.00
Kimchi, cucumber
Red Velvet Cake$6.00
cream cheese frosting, pistachio
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami

Avg 3.9 (664 reviews)
Popular items
Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich$18.00
Provolone Cheese, Artisan Chimichurri, Caramelized Onions, Truffle, Cracked Sauce, Handmade Brioche Bun served with French Fries
Market Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine, Egg,Tomato, Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Avocado, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Wings$16.00
Cucumber Ranch
Grown image

SMOOTHIES • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grown

8211 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

Avg 4.8 (232 reviews)
Popular items
Grown Home Fries$8.00
Black Bean & Kale Wrap$12.00
Mediterranean$12.00
