Miami American restaurants you'll love

Top American restaurants in Miami, Florida

American cuisine in Miami is versatile and spans from burgers to craft food and drinks. You’ll find diners, cafes, and gastropubs all offering unique takes on old classics. Elevated salads, sandwiches, steaks, and more all grace the menu when you visit any of these American fare restaurants. Whether you’re in search of healthy food or rich savory comfort, you’ll find it here.



Restaurants in Miami are known for creating new from old. Taking a familiar American dish and turning it into a delicious new creation is not an uncommon trend. However, if you’re craving the best pancakes in Miami, there’s a perfect stop for that too. From breakfast to a late-night coffee, you never have to worry about missing out on your favorites.



There are plenty of coffee houses, bistros, and soda shops to choose from when you need a classic American beverage, as well as wineries, breweries, cideries, and more. When you need a cold drink, chances are there is a bar, lounge, or cafe ready to serve you. Miami is brimming with American culture, all you have to do is search for “American cuisine near me” and you’re on your way to experiencing it first hand.