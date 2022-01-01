Miami Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Miami

Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellowtail Roll$20.00
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
Butter Krab Roll$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Taikin Asian Cuisine image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Irenko Roll$25.00
Kani Osaki, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Eel, Sweet Plantain, Scallions, Truffle Oil, Spicy Shrimp and avocado on top
Chaufa Fried Rice$17.00
Scallions. Cilantro. Shallots. String Beans. Shitake Mushrooms Egg and your choice of Chicken I Beef I Shrimp $15.00 I Mixed 2 Protein + $2 I Mixed 3 Protein + $4
Alaska Roll$11.00
Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami image

 

Society BBQ - Midtown Miami

3401 N Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Waffle Fries$6.00
Smoked Mac and Cheese$7.00
1LB Baby Back Ribs$26.00
More about Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
Sushi Sake image

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DRAGON$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce
ANGEL ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Masago, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
SPECIAL FRIED RICE$18.00
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
More about Sushi Sake
KAE by Chef Landa image

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Deluxe Roll$12.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
Dragon Roll$15.00
Shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Giralda Roll$12.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about KAE by Chef Landa
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral

Avg 4.6 (1895 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Boss Roll$17.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, scallion, spicy sauce
Bomb Roll$14.00
tempura shrimp, tuna, avocado—
topped with krab delight,
red tobiko roe, tempura flakes, eel
sauce, spicy mayo
(w) Grilled Octopus Clay Pot$24.00
braised octopus with squid ink—tossed in
premium tamaki mai rice with bacon & asparagus
More about Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Awa Miami @ Riverside image

 

Awa Miami @ Riverside

25 SE 5th st awa, brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VEGAN ROLL$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Mushroom
AWA POKE Veg$11.00
More about Awa Miami @ Riverside
La Estacion image

 

La Estacion

550 NW 1st Ave # 230, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about La Estacion

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Miami

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Ceviche

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston