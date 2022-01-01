Miami Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Miami
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Popular items
|Yellowtail Roll
|$20.00
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
|Butter Krab Roll
|$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
|Rockshrimp Tempura Roll
|$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Taikin Asian Cuisine
7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
|Popular items
|Irenko Roll
|$25.00
Kani Osaki, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Eel, Sweet Plantain, Scallions, Truffle Oil, Spicy Shrimp and avocado on top
|Chaufa Fried Rice
|$17.00
Scallions. Cilantro. Shallots. String Beans. Shitake Mushrooms Egg and your choice of Chicken I Beef I Shrimp $15.00 I Mixed 2 Protein + $2 I Mixed 3 Protein + $4
|Alaska Roll
|$11.00
Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
More about Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
3401 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Waffle Fries
|$6.00
|Smoked Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
|1LB Baby Back Ribs
|$26.00
More about Sushi Sake
SUSHI
Sushi Sake
9565 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|DRAGON
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce
|ANGEL ROLL
|$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Masago, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
|SPECIAL FRIED RICE
|$18.00
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
More about KAE by Chef Landa
KAE by Chef Landa
143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Lobster Deluxe Roll
|$12.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
|Dragon Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo
|Giralda Roll
|$12.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral
|Popular items
|Big Boss Roll
|$17.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, scallion, spicy sauce
|Bomb Roll
|$14.00
tempura shrimp, tuna, avocado—
topped with krab delight,
red tobiko roe, tempura flakes, eel
sauce, spicy mayo
|(w) Grilled Octopus Clay Pot
|$24.00
braised octopus with squid ink—tossed in
premium tamaki mai rice with bacon & asparagus
More about Awa Miami @ Riverside
Awa Miami @ Riverside
25 SE 5th st awa, brickell
|Popular items
|VEGAN ROLL
|$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Mushroom
|AWA POKE Veg
|$11.00