Miami bakeries you'll love

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Miami

Eat Greek Miami image

 

Eat Greek Miami

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mysore Masala Dosa$13.00
Gulab Jamun$6.00
Chicken$10.00
More about Eat Greek Miami
Night Owl Cookie Co. image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Night Owl Cookie Co.

163 NW 25th st, Miami

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Peanut Butter$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
Cosmic Cookie$4.50
Signature chocolate dough mixed with chocolate chips. Topped with homemade chocolate ganache and cosmic candy bits.
Brownie$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
Sunset Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Sunset Bakery

8788 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesecake Flan$2.50
Mini Pan con Lechon$2.99
Croqueta de Jamón$0.90
More about Sunset Bakery
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

10975 SW 17TH ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Con Bistec Sandwich$9.99
LG Cafe Con Leche$3.84
Cortadito$2.29
More about Vicky Bakery
Vicky Cafe image

 

Vicky Cafe

1350 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LG Cafe Con Leche$3.84
SM Cafe Con Leche$2.64
Frita Cubana$5.99
More about Vicky Cafe
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

14447 SW 42nd St, Miami

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
50 Pieces assorted$23.00
Pastelitos Cheese$1.25
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese$2.50
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

10134 W Flagler St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (993 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Papa Rellena$2.25
Pastelitos Nutella$1.95
Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese$2.50
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

1973 NE 163rd St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Bread$2.00
Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Iced Coffee$3.25
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
The Collection image

 

The Collection

200 Bird Rd., Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Almond Financier$5.00
Paris Brest$9.95
More about The Collection
El Patio 305 image

 

El Patio 305

2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicarron Picado$7.95
Bandeja Paisa Asada$13.95
Sancocho de costilla de res con arroz$14.95
More about El Patio 305
Karla Cuban Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Karla Cuban Bakery

7004 SW 4th St., Miami

Avg 4.3 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#5 Steak Sandwich Combo$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
Ham & Cheese Empanada$2.19
More about Karla Cuban Bakery
Zak the Baker image

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, and Wheat
Croissant$3.20
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
Honey Challah Preorder—pick up after 10 AM$6.00
handshape braided plain challah
More about Zak the Baker
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
# 3 Croque Madame: with fried egg$11.99
White bread with ham, cheese and béchamel cream, melted cheese on the top and a fried egg.
# 1 French Toast$11.49
Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.
# 4 Bonjour Breakfast$10.99
croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

 

CAO Bakery and Cafe

12505 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
100 pieces assorted$39.00
Pan De Bono$2.00
Cortadito$2.15
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Karla Cuban Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Karla Cuban Bakery

8353 W Flagler Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
#5 Steak Sandwich Combo$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
Cod Croquette$1.59
More about Karla Cuban Bakery
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

 

CAO Bakery and Cafe

9755 SW 72nd St, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tequeno Cheese$2.25
Papa Rellena$2.25
Cangrejitos (cangrejitos de carne)$8.00
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Karla Cuban Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Karla Cuban Bakery

6474 W. Flagler St., Miami

Avg 4.3 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
#5 Steak Sandwich Combo$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
Beef Empanada$2.29
More about Karla Cuban Bakery
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

7830 SW 24th St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese$2.50
Capuchinos$2.50
Papa Rellena$2.25
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Night Owl Cookie Co. image

 

Night Owl Cookie Co.

164 NE 41st street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zebra Cake Cookie$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake ﻿and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby﻿
Birthday Cake$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
Brownie$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
Bachour image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bachour

2020 salzedo, miami

Avg 4.6 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Salad Sandwich$17.00
Burger$16.00
Guava Pancakes$14.00
More about Bachour
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

 

CAO Bakery and Cafe

12300 SW 127th Ave, Kendall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
32 Pieces assorted$11.00
Bistec a Caballo$9.00
Pan De Bono$2.00
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Dos Croquetas image

 

Dos Croquetas

10505 SW 40 St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac + Cheese+ Bacon$2.15
(1) Our creamy mac and cheese has been amped up with crisp bacon and even more cheese. It's all coated in crispy seasoned parmesan panko. Paired with our house-made Dos Ranch
Oreo$5.99
(5) Fried Cheesecake bites stuffed with thick oreo chunks, coated in cocoa puffs paired with a sweet dipping sauce of your choice
Medianoche$2.15
(1) Award winning: Roasted pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, light mustard and pickles coated in toasted medianoche breadcrumbs. Paired with our house-made Mojo Aioli
More about Dos Croquetas
Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse image

 

Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse

3340 CORAL WAY, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PREGO TRADITIONAL NO PÃO$12.90
Portuguese "Nailed" Steak Sandwich. The most popular and widely eaten sandwich in Portugal. Freshly baked bread with a steak marinated in garlic.
PAN DE AGUA / WATER BREAD$0.90
More about Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse
Joanna's Marketplace image

 

Joanna's Marketplace

8247 South Dixie Hwy, MIami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Joanna's Marketplace
Bunnie Cakes image

 

Bunnie Cakes

2322 NE 2ND AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bunnie Cakes
Bachour Restaurant & Bar image

 

Bachour Restaurant & Bar

8405 NW 53rd st, Suite E101, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bachour Restaurant & Bar
Barbecue 58 image

 

Barbecue 58

3515 NW 113 CT, DORAL

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Barbecue 58
Les Moulins image

 

Les Moulins

19575 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Les Moulins
Restaurant banner

 

Cakeland Bakery

16279 SW 88 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cakeland Bakery
Afamily image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Afamily

41 SE 5th St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Milanesa Sandwich$15.99
Topped with lettuce and tomato served with french fries or house salad.
Beef Milanesa napolitana$19.49
Topped with marinara sauce, ham and mozzarella served with your choice of french fries or house salad.
Margherita Pizza$9.99
Freshly baked topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil.
More about Afamily

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Miami

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Ceviche

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston