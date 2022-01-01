Miami bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Miami
Eat Greek Miami
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$13.00
|Gulab Jamun
|$6.00
|Chicken
|$10.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Night Owl Cookie Co.
163 NW 25th st, Miami
|Popular items
|Chocolate Peanut Butter
|$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
|Cosmic Cookie
|$4.50
Signature chocolate dough mixed with chocolate chips. Topped with homemade chocolate ganache and cosmic candy bits.
|Brownie
|$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
SANDWICHES
Sunset Bakery
8788 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|Cheesecake Flan
|$2.50
|Mini Pan con Lechon
|$2.99
|Croqueta de Jamón
|$0.90
SANDWICHES
Vicky Bakery
10975 SW 17TH ST, Miami
|Popular items
|Pan Con Bistec Sandwich
|$9.99
|LG Cafe Con Leche
|$3.84
|Cortadito
|$2.29
Vicky Cafe
1350 Miller Drive, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|LG Cafe Con Leche
|$3.84
|SM Cafe Con Leche
|$2.64
|Frita Cubana
|$5.99
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
14447 SW 42nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|50 Pieces assorted
|$23.00
|Pastelitos Cheese
|$1.25
|Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese
|$2.50
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
10134 W Flagler St, Miami
|Popular items
|Papa Rellena
|$2.25
|Pastelitos Nutella
|$1.95
|Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese
|$2.50
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
1973 NE 163rd St, Miami
|Popular items
|Cuban Bread
|$2.00
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.50
|Iced Coffee
|$3.25
The Collection
200 Bird Rd., Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$16.00
|Almond Financier
|$5.00
|Paris Brest
|$9.95
El Patio 305
2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicarron Picado
|$7.95
|Bandeja Paisa Asada
|$13.95
|Sancocho de costilla de res con arroz
|$14.95
SANDWICHES
Karla Cuban Bakery
7004 SW 4th St., Miami
|Popular items
|#5 Steak Sandwich Combo
|$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
|#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo
|$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
|Ham & Cheese Empanada
|$2.19
Zak the Baker
295 NW 26th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, and Wheat
|Croissant
|$3.20
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
|Honey Challah Preorder—pick up after 10 AM
|$6.00
handshape braided plain challah
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Popular items
|# 3 Croque Madame: with fried egg
|$11.99
White bread with ham, cheese and béchamel cream, melted cheese on the top and a fried egg.
|# 1 French Toast
|$11.49
Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.
|# 4 Bonjour Breakfast
|$10.99
croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.
CAO Bakery and Cafe
12505 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Popular items
|100 pieces assorted
|$39.00
|Pan De Bono
|$2.00
|Cortadito
|$2.15
SANDWICHES
Karla Cuban Bakery
8353 W Flagler Street, Miami
|Popular items
|#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo
|$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
|#5 Steak Sandwich Combo
|$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
|Cod Croquette
|$1.59
CAO Bakery and Cafe
9755 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|Tequeno Cheese
|$2.25
|Papa Rellena
|$2.25
|Cangrejitos (cangrejitos de carne)
|$8.00
SANDWICHES
Karla Cuban Bakery
6474 W. Flagler St., Miami
|Popular items
|#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo
|$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
|#5 Steak Sandwich Combo
|$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
|Beef Empanada
|$2.29
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
7830 SW 24th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese
|$2.50
|Capuchinos
|$2.50
|Papa Rellena
|$2.25
Night Owl Cookie Co.
164 NE 41st street, Miami
|Popular items
|Zebra Cake Cookie
|$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby
|Birthday Cake
|$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
|Brownie
|$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bachour
2020 salzedo, miami
|Popular items
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$17.00
|Burger
|$16.00
|Guava Pancakes
|$14.00
CAO Bakery and Cafe
12300 SW 127th Ave, Kendall
|Popular items
|32 Pieces assorted
|$11.00
|Bistec a Caballo
|$9.00
|Pan De Bono
|$2.00
Dos Croquetas
10505 SW 40 St, Miami
|Popular items
|Mac + Cheese+ Bacon
|$2.15
(1) Our creamy mac and cheese has been amped up with crisp bacon and even more cheese. It's all coated in crispy seasoned parmesan panko. Paired with our house-made Dos Ranch
|Oreo
|$5.99
(5) Fried Cheesecake bites stuffed with thick oreo chunks, coated in cocoa puffs paired with a sweet dipping sauce of your choice
|Medianoche
|$2.15
(1) Award winning: Roasted pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, light mustard and pickles coated in toasted medianoche breadcrumbs. Paired with our house-made Mojo Aioli
Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse
3340 CORAL WAY, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|PREGO TRADITIONAL NO PÃO
|$12.90
Portuguese "Nailed" Steak Sandwich. The most popular and widely eaten sandwich in Portugal. Freshly baked bread with a steak marinated in garlic.
|PAN DE AGUA / WATER BREAD
|$0.90
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Afamily
41 SE 5th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Beef Milanesa Sandwich
|$15.99
Topped with lettuce and tomato served with french fries or house salad.
|Beef Milanesa napolitana
|$19.49
Topped with marinara sauce, ham and mozzarella served with your choice of french fries or house salad.
|Margherita Pizza
|$9.99
Freshly baked topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil.