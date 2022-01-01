Miami bars & lounges you'll love
Miami has a lively nightlife filled with restaurants, bars, and lounges. You’ll be amazed at how much fun goes on seven nights a week. From the thrills of South Beach to the quiet local bars, no matter what time of adventure you seek, you’ll find it in Miami. Just take a trip through downtown and you’ll see all the best bars in Miami on display. Cocktails, wine bars, breweries, and more grace the streets.
If you’re looking for a low-key evening with friends, there are lovely rooftop lounges and beachside bars to choose from. You can even spend a day exploring local wineries or give the cideries a try. While Miami is known for bright lights and parties that don’t stop, there are also plenty of relaxing locations to enjoy as well.
Don’t forget to check out the unique offerings of Miami such as combination bar arcades, gastropubs, and local speakeasies. There is room for every type of fun in Miami, from beach bar hopping to downtown craft cocktails. There is always an exclusive new drink to try and a dazzling venue to explore. When you visit Miami, you’re going to have a good time.
Must-try bars & lounges in Miami
PASTA
Strada in the Grove
3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Popular items
|Fettuccine al Ragu
|$22.00
fettuccine pasta with chunky old fashioned meat ragu bolognese
|Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini
|$24.00
homemade pappardelle in a truffle porcini mushroom cream sauce
|Paillard di Pollo
|$27.00
pounded chicken breast grilled and served with endive, arugula and radicchio salad, citrus dressing. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
11481 SW 40th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Full Waffle Fries Chz. Side
|$9.99
|1/2 Fries
|$5.49
|10 BONELESS
|$12.99
Issabella's
901 S Miami Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|LIMES
|$0.79
Each
|BEEF TOMATO
|$1.09
Each
|BANANAS
|$0.85
Each
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe Kush
7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Popular items
|Frita by Kush
|$16.00
Guava - Potato Stix - Bacon - Russian Dressing - Gruyere Cheese - Challah - French Fries
|Steak Frites
|$28.00
8oz Hanger Steak - Creamy Peppercorn Sauce - French Fries
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black Bean - Mushroom Patty - Jack Cheese - Dry Slaw - Tomato - Red Onion - Sour Cream - Guacamole - French Fries
TAPAS
Fourteen Eatery
1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|05 Garlic Pork Loin
|76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
|44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
Pisco y Nazca
8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL
|Popular items
|Ceviche Mixto
|$19.00
Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato
|Chaufa de Mariscos
|$19.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
|Ceviche Cremoso
|$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Popular items
|Yellowtail Roll
|$20.00
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
|Butter Krab Roll
|$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
|Rockshrimp Tempura Roll
|$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
SEAFOOD
Don Camaron
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Paella
|$19.95
|Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries
|$7.95
|Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp
|$21.95
LoKal
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
|Frita By Kush
|$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
|The Classic
|$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables
117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
|Branzino
|$30.00
|Salame Di Cinghiale
|$11.00
The Dirty Rabbit
151 NW 24th St, Miami
|Popular items
|CLASSIC FRIES
|$3.50
Salt, malt vinegar, and black pepper.
|DIRTY FRIES
|$7.00
Ranchera sausage, sharp cheddar, scallions, chipotle mayonnaise, and dirty salt mix.
|Double Dirty Burger
|$15.00
Gaucho Ranch beef, sharp cheddar cheese, Dirty Burger sauce. Served in potato roll.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
800 Degrees
2956 NE 199th St, Aventura
|Popular items
|UD'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
Brioche Bun, Bell & Evans chicken breast, Boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made dill pickles, garlic aioli, UD's special sauce and served with a side of Cajun fries
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$18.00
Smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, BBQ sauce, peppadews, red onion, roasted red pepper.
|VERDE PIZZA
|$14.00
Green pie (pinenut-basil pesto),
fresh mozzarella, aged parmigiano.
Sergio's Cuban
13550 SW 120 St, Miami
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$9.99
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
|Large Bowl
|$11.99
Two (2) Bases
Two (2) Proteins
Two (2) Sides
Four (4) Toppings
Two (2) Sauces
|Pollo a La Plancha
|$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
TACOS • TAPAS
Ball & Chain
1513 SW 8th St, Miami
|Popular items
|The Ball & Chain Duo: 2 - 16oz Prebatched Cocktails
|$30.00
Our world famous cocktails made fresh to order. Includes 6 - 8 cocktails. Choice of: Mojito, Maracuya Punch, Miami Mule, Rosemary Lemonade, Pastelito Daiquiri, Calle 8 Old Fashioned & Guava Sangria
|Jerk Roasted Chicken Wings
|$15.00
sweet & spicy scotch bonnet jelly
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
house queso, pico de gallo, and ahi amarillo with your choice of +$2 roasted veggie, +$3 grilled chicken or beef short rib
PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN
5829 SW 73RD STREET, SOUTH MIAMI
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$15.99
|Fish n Chips
|$18.99
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$14.99
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Balan's Bar & Brasserie
901 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|BENEDICT
|$15.95
Two poached eggs, hollandaise* sauce served on a toasted English muffin, breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
|STEAK & EGGS
|$36.95
5oz Certified Angus Filet Mignon, truffle butter, 2 sunny side up eggs, French fries
|OMELET
|$16.95
Classic or egg white Add two: Ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, spinach or mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
OMAKAI sushi
2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc
|$12.00
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
|Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)
|$8.00
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
|O-Toro Truffle - 1 pc
|$8.00
Chu-Toro Truffle- 1 pc
Sports Grill
1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$10.99
|Smash Burger
|$9.99
Kush
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Johnny Utah
|$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
|Angry Chef
|$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
|Collier County Chick Sand
|$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
Sports Grill
9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|10 Wings
|$17.99
|Waffle Fries
|$6.99
PIZZA • GRILL
Spanish Marie Brewery
14251 SW 120th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Fig'etta Bout It!
|$14.00
Fresh house dough, dried figs, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar reduction, wildflower honey, buttered crust
|Butter Beer - 4-Pack - 16oz Cans
|$24.00
Sour Ale - 7.5% ABV
Conditioned with cream soda, caramel, vanilla ice cream, butterscotch, and whipped cream
|Chocolate Frog - 500ml Bottle
|$22.00
Imperial Pastry Stout - 15% ABV
Quadruple Chocolate Imperial Pastry Stout Conditioned with Chocolate Ice Cream, Hot Cocoa, Guatemalan & Haitian Cocoa Nibs.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|Korean Ribs
|$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
|10pc Wings
|$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
|Yellow Curry
|$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
TACOS
El Primo Red Tacos (Pop Up)
20 West Flagler, Miami
|Popular items
|Consome (FOR DIPPING - NO MEAT)
|$2.00
6 oz. birria broth for dipping (NO MEAT)
|Taco
|$4.00
soft corn tortilla, birria (one taco)
|Birriamen
|$14.00
birria + ramen noodles
Red Rooster Overtown
920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
aged cheddar, chive, black pepper
|Fried Yard Bird
|$28.00
half-chicken, sour orange hot honey, baked pigeon peas, rooster hot sauce, pickles
|Deviled Eggs
|$14.00
chicharron, mustard togarashi, mayo, caviar
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Maria
|$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
|Claudio
|$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
The Taurus
3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Taurus Burger
|$15.00
big marty bun, Beltran's bacon, cheddar, onion ring, house BBQ sauce, fries.
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
charred corn, ricotta salata, lime vinaigrette.
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil.
Baby Jane
500 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu
|$15.00
|CarrotGinger Salad
|$10.00
|Shiro Shoyu
|$15.00
Mike's Miami
555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$9.95
Buffalo, chipotle, teriyaki or barbeque served with bleu cheese dressing & celery sticks
|1/2 lb Cheeseburger
|$10.95
All beef patty choice of cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle spear
|Large Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Crisp romaine with croutons, shredded parmesan, tossed in our own, house made Caesar dressing
SEAFOOD
Don Camaron Fish Market
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Whole Lobster By Pound
|$9.99
|Shrimp (16/20) Shell On Pink - Argentino
|$11.99
|Oysters Dozen
|$8.99
Forte by Chef Adrianne
45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Roman Salad
|$19.00
Butter lettuce, endives , radicchio, radishes, crispy garbanzos , shaved shallots , heirloom cherry tomatoes, Italian dressing, shaved parmesan
|Mortadella Wagyu Meatballs
|$20.00
Stracciatella
|Rigatoni
|$29.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Stracciatella