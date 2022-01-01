Miami bars & lounges you'll love

Top bars & lounges in Miami, Florida

Miami has a lively nightlife filled with restaurants, bars, and lounges. You’ll be amazed at how much fun goes on seven nights a week. From the thrills of South Beach to the quiet local bars, no matter what time of adventure you seek, you’ll find it in Miami. Just take a trip through downtown and you’ll see all the best bars in Miami on display. Cocktails, wine bars, breweries, and more grace the streets.



If you’re looking for a low-key evening with friends, there are lovely rooftop lounges and beachside bars to choose from. You can even spend a day exploring local wineries or give the cideries a try. While Miami is known for bright lights and parties that don’t stop, there are also plenty of relaxing locations to enjoy as well.



Don’t forget to check out the unique offerings of Miami such as combination bar arcades, gastropubs, and local speakeasies. There is room for every type of fun in Miami, from beach bar hopping to downtown craft cocktails. There is always an exclusive new drink to try and a dazzling venue to explore. When you visit Miami, you’re going to have a good time.