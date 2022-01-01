Miami bars & lounges you'll love

Miami has a lively nightlife filled with restaurants, bars, and lounges. You’ll be amazed at how much fun goes on seven nights a week. From the thrills of South Beach to the quiet local bars, no matter what time of adventure you seek, you’ll find it in Miami. Just take a trip through downtown and you’ll see all the best bars in Miami on display. Cocktails, wine bars, breweries, and more grace the streets.

If you’re looking for a low-key evening with friends, there are lovely rooftop lounges and beachside bars to choose from. You can even spend a day exploring local wineries or give the cideries a try. While Miami is known for bright lights and parties that don’t stop, there are also plenty of relaxing locations to enjoy as well.

Don’t forget to check out the unique offerings of Miami such as combination bar arcades, gastropubs, and local speakeasies. There is room for every type of fun in Miami, from beach bar hopping to downtown craft cocktails. There is always an exclusive new drink to try and a dazzling venue to explore. When you visit Miami, you’re going to have a good time.

Must-try bars & lounges in Miami

Strada in the Grove image

PASTA

Strada in the Grove

3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccine al Ragu$22.00
fettuccine pasta with chunky old fashioned meat ragu bolognese
Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini$24.00
homemade pappardelle in a truffle porcini mushroom cream sauce
Paillard di Pollo$27.00
pounded chicken breast grilled and served with endive, arugula and radicchio salad, citrus dressing. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
More about Strada in the Grove
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

11481 SW 40th St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Waffle Fries Chz. Side$9.99
1/2 Fries$5.49
10 BONELESS$12.99
More about Sports Grill
Issabella's image

 

Issabella's

901 S Miami Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LIMES$0.79
Each
BEEF TOMATO$1.09
Each
BANANAS$0.85
Each
More about Issabella's
Cafe Kush image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe Kush

7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Avg 4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frita by Kush$16.00
Guava - Potato Stix - Bacon - Russian Dressing - Gruyere Cheese - Challah - French Fries
Steak Frites$28.00
8oz Hanger Steak - Creamy Peppercorn Sauce - French Fries
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean - Mushroom Patty - Jack Cheese - Dry Slaw - Tomato - Red Onion - Sour Cream - Guacamole - French Fries
More about Cafe Kush
Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
05 Garlic Pork Loin
76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
More about Fourteen Eatery
Pisco y Nazca image

 

Pisco y Nazca

8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ceviche Mixto$19.00
Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato
Chaufa de Mariscos$19.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
Ceviche Cremoso$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
More about Pisco y Nazca
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellowtail Roll$20.00
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
Butter Krab Roll$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Don Camaron image

SEAFOOD

Don Camaron

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paella$19.95
Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries$7.95
Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp$21.95
More about Don Camaron
LoKal image

 

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Frita By Kush$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
The Classic$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
More about LoKal
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables

117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
Branzino$30.00
Salame Di Cinghiale$11.00
More about Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables
The Dirty Rabbit image

 

The Dirty Rabbit

151 NW 24th St, Miami

Avg 3.8 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CLASSIC FRIES$3.50
Salt, malt vinegar, and black pepper.
DIRTY FRIES$7.00
Ranchera sausage, sharp cheddar, scallions, chipotle mayonnaise, and dirty salt mix.
Double Dirty Burger$15.00
Gaucho Ranch beef, sharp cheddar cheese, Dirty Burger sauce. Served in potato roll.
More about The Dirty Rabbit
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

800 Degrees

2956 NE 199th St, Aventura

Avg 4.2 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
UD'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Brioche Bun, Bell & Evans chicken breast, Boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made dill pickles, garlic aioli, UD's special sauce and served with a side of Cajun fries
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$18.00
Smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, BBQ sauce, peppadews, red onion, roasted red pepper.
VERDE PIZZA$14.00
Green pie (pinenut-basil pesto),
fresh mozzarella, aged parmigiano.
More about 800 Degrees
Sergio's Cuban image

 

Sergio's Cuban

13550 SW 120 St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$9.99
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
Large Bowl$11.99
Two (2) Bases
Two (2) Proteins
Two (2) Sides
Four (4) Toppings
Two (2) Sauces
Pollo a La Plancha$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
More about Sergio's Cuban
Ball & Chain image

TACOS • TAPAS

Ball & Chain

1513 SW 8th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Ball & Chain Duo: 2 - 16oz Prebatched Cocktails$30.00
Our world famous cocktails made fresh to order. Includes 6 - 8 cocktails. Choice of: Mojito, Maracuya Punch, Miami Mule, Rosemary Lemonade, Pastelito Daiquiri, Calle 8 Old Fashioned & Guava Sangria
Jerk Roasted Chicken Wings$15.00
sweet & spicy scotch bonnet jelly
Quesadilla$12.00
house queso, pico de gallo, and ahi amarillo with your choice of +$2 roasted veggie, +$3 grilled chicken or beef short rib
More about Ball & Chain
PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN image

 

PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN

5829 SW 73RD STREET, SOUTH MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$15.99
Fish n Chips$18.99
Artichoke Spinach Dip$14.99
More about PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN
Balan's Bar & Brasserie image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Balan's Bar & Brasserie

901 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BENEDICT$15.95
Two poached eggs, hollandaise* sauce served on a toasted English muffin, breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
STEAK & EGGS$36.95
5oz Certified Angus Filet Mignon, truffle butter, 2 sunny side up eggs, French fries
OMELET$16.95
Classic or egg white Add two: Ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, spinach or mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
More about Balan's Bar & Brasserie
OMAKAI sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

OMAKAI sushi

2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.8 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc$12.00
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)$8.00
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
O-Toro Truffle - 1 pc$8.00
Chu-Toro Truffle- 1 pc
More about OMAKAI sushi
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
Smoked Fish Dip$10.99
Smash Burger$9.99
More about Sports Grill
Kush image

 

Kush

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Johnny Utah$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
Angry Chef$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Collier County Chick Sand$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
More about Kush
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
10 Wings$17.99
Waffle Fries$6.99
More about Sports Grill
Spanish Marie Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Spanish Marie Brewery

14251 SW 120th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fig'etta Bout It!$14.00
Fresh house dough, dried figs, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar reduction, wildflower honey, buttered crust
Butter Beer - 4-Pack - 16oz Cans$24.00
Sour Ale - 7.5% ABV
Conditioned with cream soda, caramel, vanilla ice cream, butterscotch, and whipped cream
Chocolate Frog - 500ml Bottle$22.00
Imperial Pastry Stout - 15% ABV
Quadruple Chocolate Imperial Pastry Stout Conditioned with Chocolate Ice Cream, Hot Cocoa, Guatemalan & Haitian Cocoa Nibs.
More about Spanish Marie Brewery
Beaker & Gray image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Ribs$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
10pc Wings$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
Yellow Curry$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
More about Beaker & Gray
El Primo Red Tacos (Pop Up) image

TACOS

El Primo Red Tacos (Pop Up)

20 West Flagler, Miami

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Consome (FOR DIPPING - NO MEAT)$2.00
6 oz. birria broth for dipping (NO MEAT)
Taco$4.00
soft corn tortilla, birria (one taco)
Birriamen$14.00
birria + ramen noodles
More about El Primo Red Tacos (Pop Up)
Red Rooster Overtown image

 

Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$15.00
aged cheddar, chive, black pepper
Fried Yard Bird$28.00
half-chicken, sour orange hot honey, baked pigeon peas, rooster hot sauce, pickles
Deviled Eggs$14.00
chicharron, mustard togarashi, mayo, caviar
More about Red Rooster Overtown
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.7 (2662 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maria$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Claudio$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
The Taurus image

 

The Taurus

3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taurus Burger$15.00
big marty bun, Beltran's bacon, cheddar, onion ring, house BBQ sauce, fries.
Wedge Salad$12.00
charred corn, ricotta salata, lime vinaigrette.
Margherita Pizza$10.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil.
More about The Taurus
Baby Jane image

 

Baby Jane

500 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tonkotsu$15.00
CarrotGinger Salad$10.00
Shiro Shoyu$15.00
More about Baby Jane
Mike's Miami image

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$9.95
Buffalo, chipotle, teriyaki or barbeque served with bleu cheese dressing & celery sticks
1/2 lb Cheeseburger$10.95
All beef patty choice of cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle spear
Large Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp romaine with croutons, shredded parmesan, tossed in our own, house made Caesar dressing
More about Mike's Miami
Don Camaron Fish Market image

SEAFOOD

Don Camaron Fish Market

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Lobster By Pound$9.99
Shrimp (16/20) Shell On Pink - Argentino$11.99
Oysters Dozen$8.99
More about Don Camaron Fish Market
Forte by Chef Adrianne image

 

Forte by Chef Adrianne

45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables

Avg 4 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roman Salad$19.00
Butter lettuce, endives , radicchio, radishes, crispy garbanzos , shaved shallots , heirloom cherry tomatoes, Italian dressing, shaved parmesan
Mortadella Wagyu Meatballs$20.00
Stracciatella
Rigatoni$29.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Stracciatella
More about Forte by Chef Adrianne

