Miami BBQ restaurants you'll love

Biscayne Backyard Barbecue
11064 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD, North Miami Beach
|1/2 Sticky Baby Back
|$13.00
|Brisket
|$15.00
|Stick Baby Back Full
|$22.00
BBQ
Drinking Pig BBQ
845 NE 151 street, Miami
|Pulled Pork
Pork butt
|Sausage
Homemade Pork and Beef sausage
|Baked Beans
Pinto beans braised with short ribs.
Takee Outee
20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
|Roast Pork Fried Rice
|Crabmeat Rangoon (8)
|$5.79
|House Special Fried Rice
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
2255 NW 87th Ave, Miami
|BB Full Dinner
|$23.99
Full rack of Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
HOMETOWN MIAMI
1200 NW 22nd Street, Miami
|Brisket
|$30.00
Brisket smoked over white oak, served with pickles and white onion.
|Smoked Wings
|$10.00
Tossed in mole dust, topped with queso fresco and cilantro, served with charred poblano crema.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Topped with pickles, onions, fresno chilis and bbq sauce on a hard roll.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
11575 SW 40th St, Miami
|Cornbread
|$2.39
Southern classic homemade corn bread.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
|Side BBQ Beans
|$2.99
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.