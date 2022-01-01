Miami breakfast spots you'll love
Top breakfast spots in Miami, Florida
It’s the weekend and you're wondering, "Where can I get brunch at a restaurant near me?" You'll find a terrific selection of breakfast and brunch restaurants in Miami to fill every Saturday and Sunday of the year. It’s the perfect place if you want a classic breakfast with friends or a feast on the best scrambled eggs, bacon, waffles, and coffee on the Gold Coast.
Brunch in Miami offers staples like eggs benedict, avocado toast, generous salad bowls, mimosas, and bloody marys. Many Miami restaurants offer bottomless brunch drinks for group dinners. And, of course, they serve plenty of hangover cures too so you can party hard with no regrets.
Breakfast and brunch cuisines in Miami range from Spanish and Cuban to Vietnamese and more. Treat your taste buds to guava pancakes with cream cheese, wood-oven pizzas made from scratch, or a giant bowl of pho and dumplings. You can also dig into some classic American comfort foods over your weekend brunch, including steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, or chicken and waffles. Celebrate the weekend with an unbeatable brunch at the top restaurants in Miami today.
Must-try breakfast spots in Miami
Paradise Coffee
10701 NW 58th ST., Miami
|Popular items
|PABELLON
|$10.99
|EMPANADA POLLO
|$3.49
|EMPANADA PABELLON
|$3.95
Thatch
3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Almond Or Peanut Butter + Fruit
|$10.50
berries, bananas, cinnamon, hemp seeeds, raw honey
|Protein Guru
|$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$16.00
house-made gochujang, scallion, sesame
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Subrageous
5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens
|Popular items
|Chicken & Cheese Sub
|$10.50
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$11.00
|Cheese Burger Sub
|$7.50
Roasters 'N Toasters
12729 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Popular items
|2 - 2 - 2
|$15.99
2 Pancakes or French Toast 2 Eggs any style 2 Bacon Strips, Sausage Links or Turkey Sausage Patties
|Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
|Chicken Soup
Home Made Chicken Soup
Blvd Baes
7244 biscayne blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$18.00
|Steak Fries
|$10.00
|1 Pancake
|$6.00
La Carreta Calle Ocho
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|CROQUETAS YUCA
|$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
|Bistec Empanizado
|$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
|Palomilla
|$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Sergio's Restaurant #6
1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Mariquitas
|$5.99
Plantain Chips served with Garlic Mojo Sauce
|Pollo a la Plancha Lunch
|$9.99
Flat iron grilled chicken breast (lunch portion)+onion parsley+white rice+black beans
|Vaca Frita
|$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Purple Orchid
100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami
|Popular items
|The Strawberry
|$11.99
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, strawberries, granola, almonds and honey
|Mediterranean + Mango Passion
|$9.99
NO SUBSTITUTIONS, CHANGES, REPLACEMENTS NOR ADDITIONS. THIS POLICY IS PRETTY STRICT. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING
|Omelette Bar
|$6.99
Build your own omelette
(3 whole eggs + 3 basic toppings). Served until 10:30am
PASTRY • HAMBURGERS
The Egg Spot
228 SE 1st Street, Miami
|Popular items
|B.E.L.T.
|$10.00
Smoked Bacon / Scrambled Eggs / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Rye Bread
|Greek Omelette
|$12.00
4 Egg Omelet / Spinach / Feta Cheese
|Large OJ
|$5.49
SANDWICHES
Sunset Bakery
8788 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|Cheesecake Flan
|$2.50
|Mini Pan con Lechon
|$2.99
|Croqueta de Jamón
|$0.90
Karla Cuban Bakery
2408 SW 137th Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo
|$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
|#5 Steak Sandwich Combo
|$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
|Beef Empanada
|$2.29
Sergio's Cuban
13550 SW 120 St, Miami
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$9.99
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
|Large Bowl
|$11.99
Two (2) Bases
Two (2) Proteins
Two (2) Sides
Four (4) Toppings
Two (2) Sauces
|Pollo a La Plancha
|$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
Cane A Sucre
21 NW Miami Court, Miami
|Popular items
|Soup / Sandwich Combo
|$9.75
Any 1/2 Sandwich with Soup
|El Cobb
|$12.45
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$11.25
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
SANDWICHES
Karla Cuban Bakery
8754 SW 40th St., Miami
|Popular items
|#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo
|$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
|#5 Steak Sandwich Combo
|$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
|Steak Sandwich
|$8.99
Pikadiyo
400 south dixie hwy, coral gables
|Popular items
|Pikadilla
|$7.95
Our version of a quesadilla with 3 cheese blend on a honey wheat tortilla with choice of protein
|Chimichurri Chicken Melt
|$7.95
Chicken & American swiss cheese.
|Classic Bowl
|$8.99
Rice with choice of protein
Smile Empanadas
6907 S Red Rd, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Spinach
|$2.89
Creamy Cheesy Spinach
|Cheeseburger
|$2.89
Cheddar infused ground beef
|Mushrooms
|$2.89
Zesty Champignon and cheese
The Collection
200 Bird Rd., Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$16.00
|Almond Financier
|$5.00
|Paris Brest
|$9.95
Harper Juice
8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$11.95
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
|Crispy Falafel Meal
|$13.95
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
|Egg In A Basket Sandwich
|$10.95
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
El Patio 305
2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicarron Picado
|$7.95
|Bandeja Paisa Asada
|$13.95
|Sancocho de costilla de res con arroz
|$14.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Road, Miami
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
|Brick Roasted Half Chicken
|$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
Miami Diner
140 SE 1st Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Plain Waffle & Eggs
|$12.00
Whole Wafle Served w/ Butter & Syrup & 2 Eggs Scrambled
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
L, T, O, M with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese
|Philly Cheese
|$15.00
Beef grilled w/ Mushrooms, Peppers, Jalapenos, Swiss Cheese & Mayo on a Baguette
SANDWICHES
Morgans 2829 INC
28 NE 29th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Orange Juice
|$8.00
|Asian Salmon
|$26.00
|French Toast
|$16.00
CRAFT Coral Gables
127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves
|$19.95
|Pepperoni & Muzzarella
|$14.95
|Margherita Clasica
|$12.95
SALADS
Harper Juice
41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami
|Popular items
|Organic Empanadas Vegan or Whole Wheat
|$3.95
Choice of Artichoke, Kale-Spinach, Meatless, Mushroom, Capresse or Chicken Cilantro.
|Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
|Anti Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Creative Food Co.
2001 Biscayne BLVD, Miami
|Popular items
|Miami Herald Chk Sand
|$12.79
ciabatta, breaded chicken, provolone, arugula salad, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
|Natalie's Fresh Squeezed OJ
|$3.69
16oz fresh squeezed
|American Brk Wrap
|$9.09
plain wrap, scrambled eggs, apple smoked bacon, homefries, american cheese, tomato
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Popular items
|# 3 Croque Madame: with fried egg
|$11.99
White bread with ham, cheese and béchamel cream, melted cheese on the top and a fried egg.
|# 1 French Toast
|$11.49
Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.
|# 4 Bonjour Breakfast
|$10.99
croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.
The Blues Burgers
7255 NE 4th Ave suite 111, Miami
|Popular items
|Cadillac de Ville
|$14.00
|The Thrill is Gone
|$11.00
|Devil Got My Woman
|$15.00
Sergio's Restaurant #3
13550 SW 120 st, Miami
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
|Palomilla Steak
|$14.99
Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions
|Empanizado de Carne
|$14.99
Crispy Breaded Steak
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan.
|$26.00
Crispy boneless breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone, with angel hair pasta.
|Shrimp & Grits.
|$18.00
Smoked bacon, cheese grits, New Orleans style "BBQ" sauce
|Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast.
|$22.00
Marinated Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast with choice of two sides
PLANTA Queen
3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|TRUFFLE FRIED RICE
|$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
|BANG BANG BROCCOLI
|$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
|CRISPY RICE
|$15.75
Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)
