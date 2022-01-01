Miami breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Breakfast & Brunch

Top breakfast spots in Miami, Florida

It’s the weekend and you're wondering, "Where can I get brunch at a restaurant near me?" You'll find a terrific selection of breakfast and brunch restaurants in Miami to fill every Saturday and Sunday of the year. It’s the perfect place if you want a classic breakfast with friends or a feast on the best scrambled eggs, bacon, waffles, and coffee on the Gold Coast.

Brunch in Miami offers staples like eggs benedict, avocado toast, generous salad bowls, mimosas, and bloody marys. Many Miami restaurants offer bottomless brunch drinks for group dinners. And, of course, they serve plenty of hangover cures too so you can party hard with no regrets.

Breakfast and brunch cuisines in Miami range from Spanish and Cuban to Vietnamese and more. Treat your taste buds to guava pancakes with cream cheese, wood-oven pizzas made from scratch, or a giant bowl of pho and dumplings. You can also dig into some classic American comfort foods over your weekend brunch, including steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, or chicken and waffles. Celebrate the weekend with an unbeatable brunch at the top restaurants in Miami today.

Must-try breakfast spots in Miami

Paradise Coffee image

 

Paradise Coffee

10701 NW 58th ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PABELLON$10.99
EMPANADA POLLO$3.49
EMPANADA PABELLON$3.95
More about Paradise Coffee
Thatch image

 

Thatch

3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Or Peanut Butter + Fruit$10.50
berries, bananas, cinnamon, hemp seeeds, raw honey
Protein Guru$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
Crispy Cauliflower$16.00
house-made gochujang, scallion, sesame
More about Thatch
Subrageous image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Subrageous

5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens

Avg 4.5 (1560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Cheese Sub$10.50
Cheese Steak Sub$11.00
Cheese Burger Sub$7.50
More about Subrageous
Roasters 'N Toasters image

 

Roasters 'N Toasters

12729 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 - 2 - 2$15.99
2 Pancakes or French Toast 2 Eggs any style 2 Bacon Strips, Sausage Links or Turkey Sausage Patties
Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
Chicken Soup
Home Made Chicken Soup
More about Roasters 'N Toasters
Blvd Baes image

 

Blvd Baes

7244 biscayne blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$18.00
Steak Fries$10.00
1 Pancake$6.00
More about Blvd Baes
La Carreta Calle Ocho image

 

La Carreta Calle Ocho

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
Sergio's Restaurant #6 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #6

1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mariquitas$5.99
Plantain Chips served with Garlic Mojo Sauce
Pollo a la Plancha Lunch$9.99
Flat iron grilled chicken breast (lunch portion)+onion parsley+white rice+black beans
Vaca Frita$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Purple Orchid image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Purple Orchid

100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
The Strawberry$11.99
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, strawberries, granola, almonds and honey
Mediterranean + Mango Passion$9.99
NO SUBSTITUTIONS, CHANGES, REPLACEMENTS NOR ADDITIONS. THIS POLICY IS PRETTY STRICT. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING
Omelette Bar$6.99
Build your own omelette
(3 whole eggs + 3 basic toppings). Served until 10:30am
More about Purple Orchid
The Egg Spot image

PASTRY • HAMBURGERS

The Egg Spot

228 SE 1st Street, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.E.L.T.$10.00
Smoked Bacon / Scrambled Eggs / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Rye Bread
Greek Omelette$12.00
4 Egg Omelet / Spinach / Feta Cheese
Large OJ$5.49
More about The Egg Spot
Sunset Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Sunset Bakery

8788 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesecake Flan$2.50
Mini Pan con Lechon$2.99
Croqueta de Jamón$0.90
More about Sunset Bakery
Karla Cuban Bakery image

 

Karla Cuban Bakery

2408 SW 137th Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
#5 Steak Sandwich Combo$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
Beef Empanada$2.29
More about Karla Cuban Bakery
Sergio's Cuban image

 

Sergio's Cuban

13550 SW 120 St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$9.99
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
Large Bowl$11.99
Two (2) Bases
Two (2) Proteins
Two (2) Sides
Four (4) Toppings
Two (2) Sauces
Pollo a La Plancha$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
More about Sergio's Cuban
Cane A Sucre image

 

Cane A Sucre

21 NW Miami Court, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup / Sandwich Combo$9.75
Any 1/2 Sandwich with Soup
El Cobb$12.45
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.25
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
More about Cane A Sucre
Karla Cuban Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Karla Cuban Bakery

8754 SW 40th St., Miami

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
#5 Steak Sandwich Combo$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
Steak Sandwich$8.99
More about Karla Cuban Bakery
Pikadiyo image

 

Pikadiyo

400 south dixie hwy, coral gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pikadilla$7.95
Our version of a quesadilla with 3 cheese blend on a honey wheat tortilla with choice of protein
Chimichurri Chicken Melt$7.95
Chicken & American swiss cheese.
Classic Bowl$8.99
Rice with choice of protein
More about Pikadiyo
Consumer pic

 

Smile Empanadas

6907 S Red Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach$2.89
Creamy Cheesy Spinach
Cheeseburger$2.89
Cheddar infused ground beef
Mushrooms$2.89
Zesty Champignon and cheese
More about Smile Empanadas
The Collection image

 

The Collection

200 Bird Rd., Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Almond Financier$5.00
Paris Brest$9.95
More about The Collection
Harper Juice image

 

Harper Juice

8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai Bowl$11.95
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
Crispy Falafel Meal$13.95
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
Egg In A Basket Sandwich$10.95
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
More about Harper Juice
El Patio 305 image

 

El Patio 305

2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicarron Picado$7.95
Bandeja Paisa Asada$13.95
Sancocho de costilla de res con arroz$14.95
More about El Patio 305
Glass & Vine image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Road, Miami

Avg 4.2 (3330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
Brick Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
More about Glass & Vine
Miami Diner image

 

Miami Diner

140 SE 1st Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Waffle & Eggs$12.00
Whole Wafle Served w/ Butter & Syrup & 2 Eggs Scrambled
Cheeseburger$14.00
L, T, O, M with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese
Philly Cheese$15.00
Beef grilled w/ Mushrooms, Peppers, Jalapenos, Swiss Cheese & Mayo on a Baguette
More about Miami Diner
Morgans 2829 INC image

SANDWICHES

Morgans 2829 INC

28 NE 29th St, Miami

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Orange Juice$8.00
Asian Salmon$26.00
French Toast$16.00
More about Morgans 2829 INC
CRAFT Coral Gables image

 

CRAFT Coral Gables

127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves$19.95
Pepperoni & Muzzarella$14.95
Margherita Clasica$12.95
More about CRAFT Coral Gables
Harper Juice image

SALADS

Harper Juice

41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Organic Empanadas Vegan or Whole Wheat$3.95
Choice of Artichoke, Kale-Spinach, Meatless, Mushroom, Capresse or Chicken Cilantro.
Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
Anti Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.
More about Harper Juice
The Daily Creative Food Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Creative Food Co.

2001 Biscayne BLVD, Miami

Avg 4.3 (2202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miami Herald Chk Sand$12.79
ciabatta, breaded chicken, provolone, arugula salad, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Natalie's Fresh Squeezed OJ$3.69
16oz fresh squeezed
American Brk Wrap$9.09
plain wrap, scrambled eggs, apple smoked bacon, homefries, american cheese, tomato
More about The Daily Creative Food Co.
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
# 3 Croque Madame: with fried egg$11.99
White bread with ham, cheese and béchamel cream, melted cheese on the top and a fried egg.
# 1 French Toast$11.49
Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.
# 4 Bonjour Breakfast$10.99
croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
The Blues Burgers image

 

The Blues Burgers

7255 NE 4th Ave suite 111, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cadillac de Ville$14.00
The Thrill is Gone$11.00
Devil Got My Woman$15.00
More about The Blues Burgers
Sergio's Restaurant #3 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #3

13550 SW 120 st, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
Palomilla Steak$14.99
Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions
Empanizado de Carne$14.99
Crispy Breaded Steak
More about Sergio's Restaurant #3
Blue Collar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan.$26.00
Crispy boneless breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone, with angel hair pasta.
Shrimp & Grits.$18.00
Smoked bacon, cheese grits, New Orleans style "BBQ" sauce
Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast.$22.00
Marinated Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast with choice of two sides
More about Blue Collar
PLANTA Queen image

 

PLANTA Queen

3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TRUFFLE FRIED RICE$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
BANG BANG BROCCOLI$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
CRISPY RICE$15.75
Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Miami

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Ceviche

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston