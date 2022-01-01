Miami brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Miami

MIA Beer Company image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MIA Beer Company

10400 NW 33rd st #150, Doral

Avg 4.3 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Jamon Croquetas$10.00
Jamon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gouda Croquetas, Spicy Guava Sauce
Wings World$15.00
8 Baked then Grilled Chicken Wings Tossed w/ you Choice of Sauce
Tourist Trappe 6pk$12.00
Belgian Style Tripel Brewed With Blonde Malts And A Touch Of Candy Sugar - ABV 10%
More about MIA Beer Company
Tripping Animals Brewing image

BBQ

Tripping Animals Brewing

2685 NW 105th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4pk Bad Bunny Pie 6%: Fruit Sour w/Blackberry, Cherry, Peach, Graham Cracker, Vanilla & Milk Sugar$22.00
Brisket Burnt Ends
4pk Mahi Did it 10%: TIPA hopped w/Simcoe CRYO, Citra & Citra CRYO$22.00
More about Tripping Animals Brewing
Spanish Marie Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Spanish Marie Brewery

14251 SW 120th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fig'etta Bout It!$14.00
Fresh house dough, dried figs, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar reduction, wildflower honey, buttered crust
Butter Beer - 4-Pack - 16oz Cans$24.00
Sour Ale - 7.5% ABV
Conditioned with cream soda, caramel, vanilla ice cream, butterscotch, and whipped cream
Chocolate Frog - 500ml Bottle$22.00
Imperial Pastry Stout - 15% ABV
Quadruple Chocolate Imperial Pastry Stout Conditioned with Chocolate Ice Cream, Hot Cocoa, Guatemalan & Haitian Cocoa Nibs.
More about Spanish Marie Brewery
Glass & Vine image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Road, Miami

Avg 4.2 (3330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
Brick Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
More about Glass & Vine
Veza Sur Brewing image

 

Veza Sur Brewing

55 NW 25th street, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Michelada 32oz Crowler$8.00
Lime Juice, Bufalo Mexican Hot Sauce, Tajin, Topped with Spanglish
Poppers$9.00
All natural chicken, beer batter, sweet chili, ponzu, lime
32oz Growler HONEY MY HOPS DONT LIE$14.00
A TREMENDA amber colored ale, perfected to satisfy the cravings of malt lovers and hopheads alike! Bold, tropical hops give this IPA its signature punch, while the honey mellows out the bite. Ciudado! Our hops don't lie!
10.0% ABV - 107.9 IBU
More about Veza Sur Brewing
Strange Beast image

PIZZA

Strange Beast

15220 SW 72 ST, Miami

Avg 4.6 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Pepperoni$13.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano, Chopped Pepperoni
Baby Godzilla$14.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Los Tanitos Spicy Chorizo, Fennel Seed, Bell Pepper, Red Onion
Cheese Pizza$12.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan
More about Strange Beast
Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending image

 

Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending

4178 SW 74 CT, South Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pursuance IPA - 16oz 4pk$18.00
Our house American Pale Ale with Citra, Simcoe, and Cascade hops. Full flavored and easy to drink. Like liquid rays of sunshine.
In This Mind IPA-16oz 4pk$18.00
Dance of the Living Image IPA-16oz 4pk$18.00
More about Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending
Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store image

 

Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store

17395 S Dixie Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Planet Express$15.00
Babe Froman's Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, House Tomato Sauce, Fennel Seed
Classic Caesar$8.50
Romaine Lettuce, Scratch-Made Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmegiano Reggiano, Foccacia Croutons
*Dressing Served On Side
Fungus Among Us$13.00
Fontina, Porcini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Persillade (Parsley-Garlic Sauce)
More about Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store
Prision Pals Brewing Co image

 

Prision Pals Brewing Co

8302 nw 14 st, doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SMOOTHIE N2. STRAWBERRY, PEACH, PINEAPPLE AND COCONUT$18.00
SMOOTHIE N4. BLUEBERRY BLACKBERRY RASPERRY$18.00
More about Prision Pals Brewing Co
Wynwood Brewing image

 

Wynwood Brewing

565 NW 24TH ST., MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pop's Porter (6 Pack)$10.00
Robust Porter 6.2% ABV
Coqui-to 22oz Bottle$25.00
Coqui-to, our rum barrel-aged imperial milk stout w/ coconut, cinnamon, clove and cardamom is back! Very limited quantity, so act fast. In person pick-up will be available 12/18/21. We will not ship.
For any questions, please email nancy@wynwoodbrewing.com
Coqui-to Gift Set$50.00
Coqui-to gift sets are back. Very limited quantity, so act fast! Each box contains a 22oz bottle and 2 stemless glasses--perfect present! In person pick-up will be available 12/18/21. We will not ship.
For any questions, please email nancy@wynwoodbrewing.com
More about Wynwood Brewing

Map

