Miami brewpubs & breweries you'll love

GRILL • HAMBURGERS
MIA Beer Company
10400 NW 33rd st #150, Doral
|4 Jamon Croquetas
|$10.00
Jamon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gouda Croquetas, Spicy Guava Sauce
|Wings World
|$15.00
8 Baked then Grilled Chicken Wings Tossed w/ you Choice of Sauce
|Tourist Trappe 6pk
|$12.00
Belgian Style Tripel Brewed With Blonde Malts And A Touch Of Candy Sugar - ABV 10%
BBQ
Tripping Animals Brewing
2685 NW 105th Avenue, Doral
|4pk Bad Bunny Pie 6%: Fruit Sour w/Blackberry, Cherry, Peach, Graham Cracker, Vanilla & Milk Sugar
|$22.00
|Brisket Burnt Ends
|4pk Mahi Did it 10%: TIPA hopped w/Simcoe CRYO, Citra & Citra CRYO
|$22.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Spanish Marie Brewery
14251 SW 120th St, Miami
|Fig'etta Bout It!
|$14.00
Fresh house dough, dried figs, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar reduction, wildflower honey, buttered crust
|Butter Beer - 4-Pack - 16oz Cans
|$24.00
Sour Ale - 7.5% ABV
Conditioned with cream soda, caramel, vanilla ice cream, butterscotch, and whipped cream
|Chocolate Frog - 500ml Bottle
|$22.00
Imperial Pastry Stout - 15% ABV
Quadruple Chocolate Imperial Pastry Stout Conditioned with Chocolate Ice Cream, Hot Cocoa, Guatemalan & Haitian Cocoa Nibs.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Road, Miami
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
|Brick Roasted Half Chicken
|$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
Veza Sur Brewing
55 NW 25th street, Miami
|House Michelada 32oz Crowler
|$8.00
Lime Juice, Bufalo Mexican Hot Sauce, Tajin, Topped with Spanglish
|Poppers
|$9.00
All natural chicken, beer batter, sweet chili, ponzu, lime
|32oz Growler HONEY MY HOPS DONT LIE
|$14.00
A TREMENDA amber colored ale, perfected to satisfy the cravings of malt lovers and hopheads alike! Bold, tropical hops give this IPA its signature punch, while the honey mellows out the bite. Ciudado! Our hops don't lie!
10.0% ABV - 107.9 IBU
PIZZA
Strange Beast
15220 SW 72 ST, Miami
|Chopped Pepperoni
|$13.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano, Chopped Pepperoni
|Baby Godzilla
|$14.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Los Tanitos Spicy Chorizo, Fennel Seed, Bell Pepper, Red Onion
|Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending
4178 SW 74 CT, South Miami
|Pursuance IPA - 16oz 4pk
|$18.00
Our house American Pale Ale with Citra, Simcoe, and Cascade hops. Full flavored and easy to drink. Like liquid rays of sunshine.
|In This Mind IPA-16oz 4pk
|$18.00
|Dance of the Living Image IPA-16oz 4pk
|$18.00
Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store
17395 S Dixie Highway, Miami
|Planet Express
|$15.00
Babe Froman's Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, House Tomato Sauce, Fennel Seed
|Classic Caesar
|$8.50
Romaine Lettuce, Scratch-Made Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmegiano Reggiano, Foccacia Croutons
*Dressing Served On Side
|Fungus Among Us
|$13.00
Fontina, Porcini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Persillade (Parsley-Garlic Sauce)
Prision Pals Brewing Co
8302 nw 14 st, doral
|SMOOTHIE N2. STRAWBERRY, PEACH, PINEAPPLE AND COCONUT
|$18.00
|SMOOTHIE N4. BLUEBERRY BLACKBERRY RASPERRY
|$18.00
Wynwood Brewing
565 NW 24TH ST., MIAMI
|Pop's Porter (6 Pack)
|$10.00
Robust Porter 6.2% ABV
|Coqui-to 22oz Bottle
|$25.00
Coqui-to, our rum barrel-aged imperial milk stout w/ coconut, cinnamon, clove and cardamom is back! Very limited quantity, so act fast. In person pick-up will be available 12/18/21. We will not ship.
For any questions, please email nancy@wynwoodbrewing.com
|Coqui-to Gift Set
|$50.00
Coqui-to gift sets are back. Very limited quantity, so act fast! Each box contains a 22oz bottle and 2 stemless glasses--perfect present! In person pick-up will be available 12/18/21. We will not ship.
For any questions, please email nancy@wynwoodbrewing.com