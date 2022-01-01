Miami cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Miami
More about Paradise Coffee
Paradise Coffee
10701 NW 58th ST., Miami
|Popular items
|PABELLON
|$10.99
|EMPANADA POLLO
|$3.49
|EMPANADA PABELLON
|$3.95
More about Fourteen Eatery
TAPAS
Fourteen Eatery
1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|05 Garlic Pork Loin
|76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
|44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
More about The Egg Spot
PASTRY • HAMBURGERS
The Egg Spot
228 SE 1st Street, Miami
|Popular items
|B.E.L.T.
|$10.00
Smoked Bacon / Scrambled Eggs / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Rye Bread
|Greek Omelette
|$12.00
4 Egg Omelet / Spinach / Feta Cheese
|Large OJ
|$5.49
More about Borsalino Cafe
SANDWICHES
Borsalino Cafe
119 SE 1ST AVE, Miami
|Popular items
|Truffle Potato and Eggs
|$14.00
Potato Gallette, Fried Eggs, Shaved Parmesan, Basil Garlic Truffle Oil, Fried Onions Chips
|EGG Short Rib Tartine
|$17.00
Toasted country bread, Short rib, Provolone, Smoked red peppers, Buttery scrambled eggs, Hollandaise sauce, Side salad
|Ahi Tuna Pesto BOWL
|$17.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, Cauliflower rice, Avocado Arugula Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber Ribbons, Parmigiano Reggiano, Seaweed Chips
More about Motek
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|Popular items
|FAROE ISLAND SALMON
|$19.95
Faroe Islands salmon, topped on your choice base, with Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
|Lahmajun Beef Chips
|$13.95
beef (glatt kosher grass-fed) pita chips served with harissa aioli and tahini
|Aioli
|$0.50
choice of amba, harissa, or shifka aioli
More about Smile Empanadas
Smile Empanadas
6907 S Red Rd, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Spinach
|$2.89
Creamy Cheesy Spinach
|Cheeseburger
|$2.89
Cheddar infused ground beef
|Mushrooms
|$2.89
Zesty Champignon and cheese
More about Harper Juice
Harper Juice
8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$11.95
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
|Crispy Falafel Meal
|$13.95
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
|Egg In A Basket Sandwich
|$10.95
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
More about Harper Juice
SALADS
Harper Juice
41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami
|Popular items
|Organic Empanadas Vegan or Whole Wheat
|$3.95
Choice of Artichoke, Kale-Spinach, Meatless, Mushroom, Capresse or Chicken Cilantro.
|Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
|Anti Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.
More about Zak the Baker
Zak the Baker
295 NW 26th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, and Wheat
|Croissant
|$3.20
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
|Honey Challah Preorder—pick up after 10 AM
|$6.00
handshape braided plain challah
More about Mezza Latin House -
Mezza Latin House -
19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay
|Popular items
|Bistec de Palomilla
|$12.50
Top Sirloin Steak cooked on grill served with onions and parsley.
|Vaca Frita de Res
|$12.95
Shredded beef grilled with onions and Cuban mojo.
|Churrasco de Entrana 10oz
|$18.95
Broiled Skirt Steak
More about Versailles Restaurant
Versailles Restaurant
3555 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Yuquita Frita
|$6.50
Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
|Cuban Especial
|$9.50
Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich
|La Carreta Especial
|$8.95
Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Chorizo on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
More about The Real Food Café
The Real Food Café
570-A NE 81st Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Make Your Own Bowl
|$12.25
Make your own bowl! Choose a base, sauce, Protein and up to 3 vegetables.
|Impossible Burger
|$13.95
Our most popular one!
A crispy burger made with plant protein with cashew truffle spread, tomato, arugula, crispy & pickled onions and spicy vegan mayo on a toasted bun.
|Chicken Ropa Vieja Bowl
|$13.95
Chicken slow cooked in Sofrito using Lulo. This incredibly flavorful chicken is pulled and served with rice and beans, sweet plantains, avocado and toped with a sauce made from its own cooking juices.
More about La Birra Bar
La Birra Bar
14831 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS (5pc)
|$7.00
5 Crispy chicken tenders with dipping sauce: mango jalapeño and blue cheese sauce.
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$6.50
Our famous mozzarella sticks, with a side of our Italian recipe marinara sauce and aioli sauce.
|CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE
|$12.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese.
More about The Bagel Club
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Club
2400 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$5.50
Double shot of espresso with your choice of milk over ice.
|Avoca-Duhh
|$11.00
Sliced Avocado, Plain Cream Cheese, Everything Seasoning, Red Onions, Tomato, Freshly squeezed lemon juice and a pinch of sea salt & craced pepper. Served on your choice of Bagel.
|Spicy Nova
|$13.00
New York Smoked Samaki Salmon, Volcano Cream Cheese Spread, Pickled Onions, on your choice of Bagel
More about Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$7.50
Served on our thick-sliced, multi-grain, sourdough bread
|CYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$1.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich
|TBA Sandwich
Turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomatoes and dijon mustard on sourdough bread
More about Groovin' Bean
SANDWICHES
Groovin' Bean
801 NW 3av 104, Miami
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Wrap BLT with Fries
|$14.00
|BLT Crispy Chicken Sandwhich
|$12.00
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.00
More about The Palm's Cafe at The Point
The Palm's Cafe at The Point
21125 NE 37 Ave., Aventura
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$16.00