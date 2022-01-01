Miami cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Miami

Paradise Coffee image

 

Paradise Coffee

10701 NW 58th ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PABELLON$10.99
EMPANADA POLLO$3.49
EMPANADA PABELLON$3.95
More about Paradise Coffee
Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
05 Garlic Pork Loin
76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
More about Fourteen Eatery
The Egg Spot image

PASTRY • HAMBURGERS

The Egg Spot

228 SE 1st Street, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.E.L.T.$10.00
Smoked Bacon / Scrambled Eggs / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Rye Bread
Greek Omelette$12.00
4 Egg Omelet / Spinach / Feta Cheese
Large OJ$5.49
More about The Egg Spot
Borsalino Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Borsalino Cafe

119 SE 1ST AVE, Miami

Avg 5 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Potato and Eggs$14.00
Potato Gallette, Fried Eggs, Shaved Parmesan, Basil Garlic Truffle Oil, Fried Onions Chips
EGG Short Rib Tartine$17.00
Toasted country bread, Short rib, Provolone, Smoked red peppers, Buttery scrambled eggs, Hollandaise sauce, Side salad
Ahi Tuna Pesto BOWL$17.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, Cauliflower rice, Avocado Arugula Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber Ribbons, Parmigiano Reggiano, Seaweed Chips
More about Borsalino Cafe
Motek image

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FAROE ISLAND SALMON$19.95
Faroe Islands salmon, topped on your choice base, with Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
Lahmajun Beef Chips$13.95
beef (glatt kosher grass-fed) pita chips served with harissa aioli and tahini
Aioli$0.50
choice of amba, harissa, or shifka aioli
More about Motek
Consumer pic

 

Smile Empanadas

6907 S Red Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach$2.89
Creamy Cheesy Spinach
Cheeseburger$2.89
Cheddar infused ground beef
Mushrooms$2.89
Zesty Champignon and cheese
More about Smile Empanadas
Harper Juice image

 

Harper Juice

8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai Bowl$11.95
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
Crispy Falafel Meal$13.95
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
Egg In A Basket Sandwich$10.95
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
More about Harper Juice
Harper Juice image

SALADS

Harper Juice

41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Organic Empanadas Vegan or Whole Wheat$3.95
Choice of Artichoke, Kale-Spinach, Meatless, Mushroom, Capresse or Chicken Cilantro.
Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
Anti Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.
More about Harper Juice
Zak the Baker image

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, and Wheat
Croissant$3.20
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
Honey Challah Preorder—pick up after 10 AM$6.00
handshape braided plain challah
More about Zak the Baker
Mezza Latin House - image

 

Mezza Latin House -

19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bistec de Palomilla$12.50
Top Sirloin Steak cooked on grill served with onions and parsley.
Vaca Frita de Res$12.95
Shredded beef grilled with onions and Cuban mojo.
Churrasco de Entrana 10oz$18.95
Broiled Skirt Steak
More about Mezza Latin House -
Versailles Restaurant image

 

Versailles Restaurant

3555 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yuquita Frita$6.50
Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Cuban Especial$9.50
Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich
La Carreta Especial$8.95
Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Chorizo on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
More about Versailles Restaurant
The Real Food Café image

 

The Real Food Café

570-A NE 81st Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Make Your Own Bowl$12.25
Make your own bowl! Choose a base, sauce, Protein and up to 3 vegetables.
Impossible Burger$13.95
Our most popular one!
A crispy burger made with plant protein with cashew truffle spread, tomato, arugula, crispy & pickled onions and spicy vegan mayo on a toasted bun.
Chicken Ropa Vieja Bowl$13.95
Chicken slow cooked in Sofrito using Lulo. This incredibly flavorful chicken is pulled and served with rice and beans, sweet plantains, avocado and toped with a sauce made from its own cooking juices.
More about The Real Food Café
La Birra Bar image

 

La Birra Bar

14831 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS (5pc)$7.00
5 Crispy chicken tenders with dipping sauce: mango jalapeño and blue cheese sauce.
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.50
Our famous mozzarella sticks, with a side of our Italian recipe marinara sauce and aioli sauce.
CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE$12.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese.
More about La Birra Bar
The Bagel Club image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Club

2400 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Latte$5.50
Double shot of espresso with your choice of milk over ice.
Avoca-Duhh$11.00
Sliced Avocado, Plain Cream Cheese, Everything Seasoning, Red Onions, Tomato, Freshly squeezed lemon juice and a pinch of sea salt & craced pepper. Served on your choice of Bagel.
Spicy Nova$13.00
New York Smoked Samaki Salmon, Volcano Cream Cheese Spread, Pickled Onions, on your choice of Bagel
More about The Bagel Club
Angelina’s Coffee and Juice image

 

Angelina’s Coffee and Juice

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$7.50
Served on our thick-sliced, multi-grain, sourdough bread
CYO Breakfast Sandwich$1.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich
TBA Sandwich
Turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomatoes and dijon mustard on sourdough bread
More about Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
Groovin' Bean image

SANDWICHES

Groovin' Bean

801 NW 3av 104, Miami

Avg 5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wrap BLT with Fries$14.00
BLT Crispy Chicken Sandwhich$12.00
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
More about Groovin' Bean
Puroast Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Puroast Coffee

632 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Puroast Coffee
Joanna's Marketplace image

 

Joanna's Marketplace

8247 South Dixie Hwy, MIami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Joanna's Marketplace
Grand Bay Restaurant image

 

Grand Bay Restaurant

901 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Grand Bay Restaurant
Barbecue 58 image

 

Barbecue 58

3515 NW 113 CT, DORAL

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Barbecue 58
Les Moulins image

 

Les Moulins

19575 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Les Moulins
Restaurant banner

 

The Palm's Cafe at The Point

21125 NE 37 Ave., Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Club$16.00
More about The Palm's Cafe at The Point
Restaurant banner

 

The Newyorker Miami

6500 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Newyorker Miami

