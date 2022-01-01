Miami Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Miami

Two Pizza Guys image

 

Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JUMBO PIZZA / 12 GARLIC ROLLS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)$22.99
18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices)
Additional toppings for an extra charge
LARGE PIZZA / 6 GARLIC ROLLS$16.99
16" Cheese Pizza (8 Slices)
Additional toppings for an extra charge
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB$10.00
Sliced & chopped steak sautéed with mushroom, onions, peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & baked
More about Two Pizza Guys
Power Pizzeria image

 

Power Pizzeria

7400 SW 57 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Chicken Wings$5.00
Power Bread Sticks$6.75
Donation $1$1.00
More about Power Pizzeria
House of Mac - Overtown image

 

House of Mac - Overtown

2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
JERK SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE$23.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with grilled jerk shrimp, jerk alfredo sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & baked until golden brown
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with Buffalo Chicken, Ranch dressing, topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden brown
SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, topped BBQ Chicken with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden
More about House of Mac - Overtown
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
Smoked Fish Dip$10.99
Smash Burger$9.99
More about Sports Grill
Snappers - Miami Gardens image

 

Snappers - Miami Gardens

18312 NW 7th Ave, Miami Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries Small$1.99
Wing & Shrimp$13.99
4 Wings$7.99
More about Snappers - Miami Gardens
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
10 Wings$17.99
Waffle Fries$6.99
More about Sports Grill
House of Mac - NMB image

 

House of Mac - NMB

13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese$20.00
Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese$15.00
Lemon Pepper Wings$16.00
More about House of Mac - NMB
EPAREPA Doral image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

EPAREPA Doral

2600 NW 87th Ave, Doral

Avg 4.7 (1020 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pastelitos$2.99
Cachapa Queso$10.99
Empanada de Pollo$3.95
More about EPAREPA Doral
Pollos & Jarras image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollos & Jarras

19565 biscayne blvd suite 956, Aventura

Avg 4.5 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Chicken$24.00
For you, who lives life in wild abandonment and who enjoys pleasure with no limits; comes with french fries and salad.
1/4 Chicken$13.00
For those fearing to deliver themselves to the embers of pleasure; comes with french fries and salad.
Anticucho de Lomo$16.00
Pieces of filet mignon or your choice of protein, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.
More about Pollos & Jarras
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
Sliders$10.59
10 BONELESS$11.99
More about Sports Grill
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

10005 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1666 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
5 Wings$8.99
Sliders$10.59
More about Sports Grill
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

3401 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 3.9 (30 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

2039 nw 1st pl, Miami

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick’nTenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Perfect for dipping!
Chick’nTenders$1.75
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
Chick’nCone$8.99
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
More about Chick'nCone

