Miami Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Miami
Two Pizza Guys
15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami
|Popular items
|JUMBO PIZZA / 12 GARLIC ROLLS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)
|$22.99
18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices)
Additional toppings for an extra charge
|LARGE PIZZA / 6 GARLIC ROLLS
|$16.99
16" Cheese Pizza (8 Slices)
Additional toppings for an extra charge
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB
|$10.00
Sliced & chopped steak sautéed with mushroom, onions, peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & baked
Power Pizzeria
7400 SW 57 Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|5 Chicken Wings
|$5.00
|Power Bread Sticks
|$6.75
|Donation $1
|$1.00
House of Mac - Overtown
2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|JERK SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE
|$23.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with grilled jerk shrimp, jerk alfredo sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & baked until golden brown
|BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
|$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with Buffalo Chicken, Ranch dressing, topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden brown
|SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
|$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, topped BBQ Chicken with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden
Sports Grill
1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$10.99
|Smash Burger
|$9.99
Snappers - Miami Gardens
18312 NW 7th Ave, Miami Gardens
|Popular items
|Fries Small
|$1.99
|Wing & Shrimp
|$13.99
|4 Wings
|$7.99
Sports Grill
9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|10 Wings
|$17.99
|Waffle Fries
|$6.99
House of Mac - NMB
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
|Lemon Pepper Wings
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
EPAREPA Doral
2600 NW 87th Ave, Doral
|Popular items
|Pastelitos
|$2.99
|Cachapa Queso
|$10.99
|Empanada de Pollo
|$3.95
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollos & Jarras
19565 biscayne blvd suite 956, Aventura
|Popular items
|Whole Chicken
|$24.00
For you, who lives life in wild abandonment and who enjoys pleasure with no limits; comes with french fries and salad.
|1/4 Chicken
|$13.00
For those fearing to deliver themselves to the embers of pleasure; comes with french fries and salad.
|Anticucho de Lomo
|$16.00
Pieces of filet mignon or your choice of protein, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.
Sports Grill
9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|Sliders
|$10.59
|10 BONELESS
|$11.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
10005 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|5 Wings
|$8.99
|Sliders
|$10.59
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
2039 nw 1st pl, Miami
|Popular items
|Chick’nTenders Meal
|$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Perfect for dipping!
|Chick’nTenders
|$1.75
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
|Chick’nCone
|$8.99
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood