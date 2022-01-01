Miami Chinese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Miami
Yip
19565 Biscayne Blvd #FH7, Aventura
Popular items
|Shrimp and Chive
|Har Gao (Shrimp)
|Refreshing Boba Tea
|$6.90
Blackbrick
3451 NE 1st Avenue, Miami
Popular items
|Home Style Tofu
|$24.00
Mixed seasonal vegetable, brown sauce
|Pork & Shrimp Wonton
|$12.00
Hot chili oil, sesame seeds - 6 per order
|Cumin Crispy Beef
|$30.00
Chifa Du Kang - Kendall
11768 SW 88th St, Miami
Popular items
|Carne de Res con Frejolito Chino
|$17.00
Beef with bean sprouts
|Soy Kao Frito (8)
|$10.00
Pork and shrimp fried dumplings with spiced lemon sauce
|Tallarín Saltado con Vegetales
|$14.00
Mixed veggies stir fry noodles
Sushi Maki
6661 S Dixie Highway, Miami
Popular items
|California Roll
|$6.00
kanikama**, avocado, masago*
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
tofu, scallions, wakame
|Bubble Tea - On The Rocks
Takee Outee
20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
Popular items
|Vegetable Spring Roll (2)
|$3.49
|Crabmeat Rangoon (8)
|$5.79
|House Special Fried Rice
Gold Marquess
143 NW 23 ST, Miami
Popular items
|Chinese Chicken Bao
|$10.00
|Noodles
|$17.00
|BBQ Spare Ribs
|$12.00
Canton Coral Gables
2614-2624 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, Coral Gables
Popular items
|BBQ SPARERIBS
|$11.75
oven-grilled spare ribs brushed with a barbecue glaze.
|VEG SPRING ROLL
|$2.75
a classic appetizer with shredded cabbage, wrapped in a crispy egg skin.
|EGG ROLL
|$2.75
a classic appetizer with shredded chicken, baby shrimp and cabbage, wrapped. in a crispy egg skin.