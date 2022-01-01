Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miami Chinese restaurants you'll love

Miami restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Miami

Yip image

 

Yip

19565 Biscayne Blvd #FH7, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp and Chive
Har Gao (Shrimp)
Refreshing Boba Tea$6.90
More about Yip
Blackbrick image

 

Blackbrick

3451 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Home Style Tofu$24.00
Mixed seasonal vegetable, brown sauce
Pork & Shrimp Wonton$12.00
Hot chili oil, sesame seeds - 6 per order
Cumin Crispy Beef$30.00
More about Blackbrick
Chifa Du Kang - Kendall image

 

Chifa Du Kang - Kendall

11768 SW 88th St, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne de Res con Frejolito Chino$17.00
Beef with bean sprouts
Soy Kao Frito (8)$10.00
Pork and shrimp fried dumplings with spiced lemon sauce
Tallarín Saltado con Vegetales$14.00
Mixed veggies stir fry noodles
More about Chifa Du Kang - Kendall
Sushi Maki image

 

Sushi Maki

6661 S Dixie Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
California Roll$6.00
kanikama**, avocado, masago*
Miso Soup$3.50
tofu, scallions, wakame
Bubble Tea - On The Rocks
More about Sushi Maki
Takee Outee image

 

Takee Outee

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Spring Roll (2)$3.49
Crabmeat Rangoon (8)$5.79
House Special Fried Rice
More about Takee Outee
Restaurant banner

NOODLES

Gold Marquess

143 NW 23 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chinese Chicken Bao$10.00
Noodles$17.00
BBQ Spare Ribs$12.00
More about Gold Marquess
Restaurant banner

 

Yip

143 NW 23 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sui Mai$7.90
Shanghai Soup$7.90
Har Gao$7.90
More about Yip
Yip image

 

Yip

8551 NW 53rd St, Doral

No reviews yet
More about Yip
Canton Coral Gables image

 

Canton Coral Gables

2614-2624 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
BBQ SPARERIBS$11.75
oven-grilled spare ribs brushed with a barbecue glaze.
VEG SPRING ROLL$2.75
a classic appetizer with shredded cabbage, wrapped in a crispy egg skin.
EGG ROLL$2.75
a classic appetizer with shredded chicken, baby shrimp and cabbage, wrapped. in a crispy egg skin.
More about Canton Coral Gables

