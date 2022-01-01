Miami dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Miami

Thatch image

 

Thatch

3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Or Peanut Butter + Fruit$10.50
berries, bananas, cinnamon, hemp seeeds, raw honey
Protein Guru$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
Crispy Cauliflower$16.00
house-made gochujang, scallion, sesame
Night Owl Cookie Co. image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Night Owl Cookie Co.

163 NW 25th st, Miami

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Peanut Butter$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
Cosmic Cookie$4.50
Signature chocolate dough mixed with chocolate chips. Topped with homemade chocolate ganache and cosmic candy bits.
Brownie$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
Night Owl Cookie Co. image

COOKIES

Night Owl Cookie Co.

10534 SW 8th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Peanut Butter$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
Rainbow Over Bedrock$3.25
Signature dough stuffed with white chocolate chips and topped with crunchy Fruity Pebbles cereal.
Zebra Cake Cookie$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake ﻿and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby﻿
Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar image

 

Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar

12100 SW 43 St, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Subconscious Hot Cocoa
Our organic cocoa & oat blend will soothe all your chocolate cravings. Choose it warm & healing or cold & refreshing to restore your senses.
Caramel Creation
Organic Espresso + Oat + Made In-House Vegan Caramel
Hazelnut Bliss
Organic Espresso + Oat + Vegan Hazelnut
Funnel Cake Miami image

 

Funnel Cake Miami

22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
S’More Lovin$12.00
Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham crumbs, Hershey bar, marshmallow & chocolate drizzle.
Fruity Pebble Overload$12.00
Served with fresh strawberries, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, fruity pebbles, pudding drizzle.
Very Berry$10.00
Served with fresh strawberries, strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle.
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Avg 4 (980 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Andiamo Pizza$10.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Nunnis Homemade Meatballs$8.75
2 large meatballs topped with Andiamo! tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh basil
16" New Yorker Pizza$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
Night Owl Cookie Co. image

 

Night Owl Cookie Co.

164 NE 41st street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zebra Cake Cookie$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake ﻿and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby﻿
Birthday Cake$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
Brownie$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
La Birra Bar image

 

La Birra Bar

14831 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS (5pc)$7.00
5 Crispy chicken tenders with dipping sauce: mango jalapeño and blue cheese sauce.
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.50
Our famous mozzarella sticks, with a side of our Italian recipe marinara sauce and aioli sauce.
CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE$12.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese.
HOLYSHAKES image

 

HOLYSHAKES

7761 NW 107TH AVE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PAVLOVA HOLY$14.00
DELICIOUS PAVLOVA MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND SPRINKLES, TOPPED WITH A CRISPY PAVLOVA BOWL FILLED WITH DULCE DE LECHE PEAKS, CHANTILLY CREAM, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, STRAWBERRY FUFF AND EDIBLE FLOWERS.
NUTELLA CRUNCH HOLY$14.00
NUTELLA® MILKSHAKE WITH A CHOCOLATE FROSTED RIM AND SALTED CARAMEL CRUNCHY PEARLS, TOPPED WITH A FUDGE BROWNIE TOWER, WALNUTS PRALINE, NUTELLA® DRIZZLE AND SEA SALT FLAKES.
CREAMY COOKIES HOLY$14.00
COOKIES AND CREAM MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND CRUSHED OREO®, TOPPED WITH A DELICIOUS CHOCOLATE DONUTS TOWER FILLED WITH A SILKY OREO CREAM PEAKS AND FINISHED WITH AN OREO® COOKIE.
Amazonica image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Amazonica

5030 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (320 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coco Lima$9.99
Classic Nutella Oblea$4.99
Guava Maria$9.99
Doral Steakhouse image

STEAKS

Doral Steakhouse

4285 NW 107th Ave, Doral

Avg 4 (114 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE MILANESE LS$13.99
THE ''FONTANA'' PASTICHO LS$12.99
Penne
Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse image

 

Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse

3340 CORAL WAY, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PREGO TRADITIONAL NO PÃO$12.90
Portuguese "Nailed" Steak Sandwich. The most popular and widely eaten sandwich in Portugal. Freshly baked bread with a steak marinated in garlic.
PAN DE AGUA / WATER BREAD$0.90
Bunnie Cakes image

CUPCAKES

Bunnie Cakes

8450 NW 53rd Street, Suite H101, Doral

Avg 4.5 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Barbecue 58 image

 

Barbecue 58

3515 NW 113 CT, DORAL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hachidori Ramen image

RAMEN

Hachidori Ramen

8222 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (334 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
