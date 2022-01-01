Miami dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Almond Or Peanut Butter + Fruit
|$10.50
berries, bananas, cinnamon, hemp seeeds, raw honey
|Protein Guru
|$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$16.00
house-made gochujang, scallion, sesame
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Night Owl Cookie Co.
163 NW 25th st, Miami
|Popular items
|Chocolate Peanut Butter
|$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
|Cosmic Cookie
|$4.50
Signature chocolate dough mixed with chocolate chips. Topped with homemade chocolate ganache and cosmic candy bits.
|Brownie
|$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
COOKIES
Night Owl Cookie Co.
10534 SW 8th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Chocolate Peanut Butter
|$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
|Rainbow Over Bedrock
|$3.25
Signature dough stuffed with white chocolate chips and topped with crunchy Fruity Pebbles cereal.
|Zebra Cake Cookie
|$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby
Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar
12100 SW 43 St, Kendall
|Popular items
|Subconscious Hot Cocoa
Our organic cocoa & oat blend will soothe all your chocolate cravings. Choose it warm & healing or cold & refreshing to restore your senses.
|Caramel Creation
Organic Espresso + Oat + Made In-House Vegan Caramel
|Hazelnut Bliss
Organic Espresso + Oat + Vegan Hazelnut
Funnel Cake Miami
22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|S’More Lovin
|$12.00
Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham crumbs, Hershey bar, marshmallow & chocolate drizzle.
|Fruity Pebble Overload
|$12.00
Served with fresh strawberries, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, fruity pebbles, pudding drizzle.
|Very Berry
|$10.00
Served with fresh strawberries, strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
|Popular items
|10" Andiamo Pizza
|$10.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Nunnis Homemade Meatballs
|$8.75
2 large meatballs topped with Andiamo! tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh basil
|16" New Yorker Pizza
|$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
Night Owl Cookie Co.
164 NE 41st street, Miami
|Popular items
|Zebra Cake Cookie
|$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby
|Birthday Cake
|$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
|Brownie
|$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
La Birra Bar
14831 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS (5pc)
|$7.00
5 Crispy chicken tenders with dipping sauce: mango jalapeño and blue cheese sauce.
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$6.50
Our famous mozzarella sticks, with a side of our Italian recipe marinara sauce and aioli sauce.
|CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE
|$12.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese.
HOLYSHAKES
7761 NW 107TH AVE, MIAMI
|Popular items
|PAVLOVA HOLY
|$14.00
DELICIOUS PAVLOVA MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND SPRINKLES, TOPPED WITH A CRISPY PAVLOVA BOWL FILLED WITH DULCE DE LECHE PEAKS, CHANTILLY CREAM, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, STRAWBERRY FUFF AND EDIBLE FLOWERS.
|NUTELLA CRUNCH HOLY
|$14.00
NUTELLA® MILKSHAKE WITH A CHOCOLATE FROSTED RIM AND SALTED CARAMEL CRUNCHY PEARLS, TOPPED WITH A FUDGE BROWNIE TOWER, WALNUTS PRALINE, NUTELLA® DRIZZLE AND SEA SALT FLAKES.
|CREAMY COOKIES HOLY
|$14.00
COOKIES AND CREAM MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND CRUSHED OREO®, TOPPED WITH A DELICIOUS CHOCOLATE DONUTS TOWER FILLED WITH A SILKY OREO CREAM PEAKS AND FINISHED WITH AN OREO® COOKIE.
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Amazonica
5030 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Coco Lima
|$9.99
|Classic Nutella Oblea
|$4.99
|Guava Maria
|$9.99
STEAKS
Doral Steakhouse
4285 NW 107th Ave, Doral
|Popular items
|THE MILANESE LS
|$13.99
|THE ''FONTANA'' PASTICHO LS
|$12.99
|Penne
Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse
3340 CORAL WAY, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|PREGO TRADITIONAL NO PÃO
|$12.90
Portuguese "Nailed" Steak Sandwich. The most popular and widely eaten sandwich in Portugal. Freshly baked bread with a steak marinated in garlic.
|PAN DE AGUA / WATER BREAD
|$0.90