Miami food trucks you'll love

Must-try food trucks in Miami

Caja Caliente image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Disco De Croqueta De Jamon$7.00
Mini Mahi Empanada$8.00
Vaca Frita$9.00
More about Caja Caliente
Funnel Cake Miami image

 

Funnel Cake Miami

22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
S’More Lovin$12.00
Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham crumbs, Hershey bar, marshmallow & chocolate drizzle.
Fruity Pebble Overload$12.00
Served with fresh strawberries, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, fruity pebbles, pudding drizzle.
Very Berry$10.00
Served with fresh strawberries, strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle.
More about Funnel Cake Miami
Roots Miami Kava & Eatery image

 

Roots Miami Kava & Eatery

4400 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double House Kava$19.00
Ginger Shot$3.00
Instant Kava 50g$40.00
More about Roots Miami Kava & Eatery
Pepito Arepa's Bar image

 

Pepito Arepa's Bar

10701 NW 58th ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arepa Asado Negro$10.99
Arepa De Pabellon$9.99
Arepa Perico$5.99
More about Pepito Arepa's Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Chick'nCone

5840 Southwest 71st Street, South Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chick'nCone Meal$12.00
Handheld chicken & waffles! Served with a size of fries and an ice cold beverage...
Cajun Fries$4.00
Famous Cajun Fries!
Chick’nCone$8.00
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
More about Chick'nCone

