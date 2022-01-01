Miami food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Miami
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Caja Caliente
808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables
|Disco De Croqueta De Jamon
|$7.00
|Mini Mahi Empanada
|$8.00
|Vaca Frita
|$9.00
Funnel Cake Miami
22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami
|S’More Lovin
|$12.00
Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham crumbs, Hershey bar, marshmallow & chocolate drizzle.
|Fruity Pebble Overload
|$12.00
Served with fresh strawberries, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, fruity pebbles, pudding drizzle.
|Very Berry
|$10.00
Served with fresh strawberries, strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle.
Roots Miami Kava & Eatery
4400 NW 2nd Ave., Miami
|Double House Kava
|$19.00
|Ginger Shot
|$3.00
|Instant Kava 50g
|$40.00
Pepito Arepa's Bar
10701 NW 58th ST., Miami
|Arepa Asado Negro
|$10.99
|Arepa De Pabellon
|$9.99
|Arepa Perico
|$5.99
Chick'nCone
5840 Southwest 71st Street, South Miami
|Chick'nCone Meal
|$12.00
Handheld chicken & waffles! Served with a size of fries and an ice cold beverage...
|Cajun Fries
|$4.00
Famous Cajun Fries!
|Chick’nCone
|$8.00
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood