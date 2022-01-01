Miami Greek restaurants you'll love
Must-try Greek restaurants in Miami
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
164-166 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Chicken Rice
|$13.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in bed of Basmati rice garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a grilled tomato wedge and sumac sauce on the side
|Gabby Chicken & Chicken
|$13.95
1/2 Mesclun Greens, 1/2 Basmati Rice, Greek Yogurt, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Hummus, 1/2 Spicy Roasted Chicken, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Crumbled Feta & Lemon Tahini Infused Olive Oil.
|Darwin Mixed Veggies & Chicken
|$13.95
1/2 Basmati Rice, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Charred Carrot Tahini, 1/2 Spicy Roasted Chicken, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Crumbled Feta, Red Cabbage, Onions, Lemon Infused Olive Oil & Sumac Sauce.
More about Doya
Doya
347 NW 24TH ST, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Lavash Bread
|$4.00
|Grilled Vegetables
|$18.00
|Kofte
|$18.00
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Rice
|$13.99
|Chicken Platter *
|$14.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|Chicken (Joojeh) Kabob
|$8.10
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection.
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Meraki Greek Bistro
142 SE 1st Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Spanakopita
|$9.00
Greek Spinach & Feta Cheese Pies (5 pieces)
|Lamb Gyro Platter
|$13.00
Shaved Lamb Gyro Meat served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Greek Fries
|Hummus w/ Pita
|$8.00
Pita bread w/ Homemade Hummus
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
Meraki Greek Bistro
3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$13.00
2 chicken skewers with pita bread, Greek fries, Meraki Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes & Romaine Lettuce.
|Homemade Meatballs
|$12.00
Grilled meatballs served with pita bread and tzatziki.
|Greek Salad (Horiatiki)
|$12.00
Tomato, onions, cucumbers, olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, herbs, olive oil and vinegar served with Greek Croutons.
More about Mr.Mandolin
FRENCH FRIES
Mr.Mandolin
7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Platter Gyro
|$28.00
with tzatziki, rice pilaf, fries, greek salad, sumac/onion/parsley
|Solo Gyro
|$12.00
5oz. shaved meat
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
5818 South Dixie Highway, Miami
|Popular items
|Ground Sirloin Lunch Special
|$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|Combo I Salad
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.