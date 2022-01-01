Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miami Greek restaurants you'll love

Miami restaurants
Must-try Greek restaurants in Miami

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

164-166 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Rice$13.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in bed of Basmati rice garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a grilled tomato wedge and sumac sauce on the side
Gabby Chicken & Chicken$13.95
1/2 Mesclun Greens, 1/2 Basmati Rice, Greek Yogurt, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Hummus, 1/2 Spicy Roasted Chicken, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Crumbled Feta & Lemon Tahini Infused Olive Oil.
Darwin Mixed Veggies & Chicken$13.95
1/2 Basmati Rice, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Charred Carrot Tahini, 1/2 Spicy Roasted Chicken, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Crumbled Feta, Red Cabbage, Onions, Lemon Infused Olive Oil & Sumac Sauce.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Doya image

 

Doya

347 NW 24TH ST, MIAMI

Avg 4.8 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lavash Bread$4.00
Grilled Vegetables$18.00
Kofte$18.00
More about Doya
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami

5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Rice$13.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in bed of Basmati rice garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a grilled tomato wedge and sumac sauce on the side
Chicken Platter *$14.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Chicken (Joojeh) Kabob$8.10
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
Meraki Greek Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Meraki Greek Bistro

142 SE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanakopita$9.00
Greek Spinach & Feta Cheese Pies (5 pieces)
Lamb Gyro Platter$13.00
Shaved Lamb Gyro Meat served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Greek Fries
Hummus w/ Pita$8.00
Pita bread w/ Homemade Hummus
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
Meraki Greek Bistro image

 

Meraki Greek Bistro

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$13.00
2 chicken skewers with pita bread, Greek fries, Meraki Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes & Romaine Lettuce.
Homemade Meatballs$12.00
Grilled meatballs served with pita bread and tzatziki.
Greek Salad (Horiatiki)$12.00
Tomato, onions, cucumbers, olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, herbs, olive oil and vinegar served with Greek Croutons.
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
Mr.Mandolin image

FRENCH FRIES

Mr.Mandolin

7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.3 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Platter Gyro$28.00
with tzatziki, rice pilaf, fries, greek salad, sumac/onion/parsley
Solo Gyro$12.00
5oz. shaved meat
More about Mr.Mandolin
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

5818 South Dixie Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Ground Sirloin Lunch Special$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Combo I Salad$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

