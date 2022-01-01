Miami juice & smoothie spots you'll love

It’s a beautiful morning in Miami. It’s a perfect time to start your day with a delicious smoothie or fresh-pressed juice. The perfect energizer after your morning run or afternoon pick me up, a blend of fresh fruit juices is the way to go. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and sweet flavors of fruit, you’ll find all kinds of places to enjoy your favorite smoothies and juices in Miami.

Whether you’re looking for a healthy way to enjoy your breakfast or a delightful dessert smoothie, there are juice bars, smoothie cafes, and combination juice and coffee shops all across the city. Sit back and relax in any of these trendy locations or order delivery in Miami to your office, hotel, or home. There is no wrong way to enjoy the most beneficial nutrition around.

Enjoy an afternoon juice with friends or pick up a smoothie on the way home from your workout. Miami has no shortage of innovative locations to whip up a tasty healthy beverage. Treat the whole office to their favorites or make a new family tradition this Sunday morning. From the Bayside Marketplace to downtown Miami, the top juices and smoothies are being served right now.

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Miami

Carrot Express

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Sproutz

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wrap - Chicken Caesar$11.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
Poke - Tuna (raw)$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
Wrap - Pesto Chicken$12.99
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
More about Sproutz
Purple Orchid

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Purple Orchid

100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
The Strawberry$11.99
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, strawberries, granola, almonds and honey
Mediterranean + Mango Passion$9.99
NO SUBSTITUTIONS, CHANGES, REPLACEMENTS NOR ADDITIONS. THIS POLICY IS PRETTY STRICT. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING
Omelette Bar$6.99
Build your own omelette
(3 whole eggs + 3 basic toppings). Served until 10:30am
More about Purple Orchid
Pure Joy

 

Pure Joy

7761 NW 107th Ave suite 2-07, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JOY Tequenos
Our artisanal handmade tequenos, low sodium cheese, frozen and vacuum sealed packed, ready to take home.
Pollo a la Canasta$13.50
Choose from Chickn’ Strips (Vegan) (+$2) or Popcorn Chicken on a bed of sweet Potato Fries + Honey Mustard
Caesar’s Gyro$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast + Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale + Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Green Peas + Roasted Chickpeas + Pickled Onions + Capers + Hemp Seeds + Crushed Black Pepper + Micro-greens + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.
More about Pure Joy
Carrot Express

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
La Bomba$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar

 

Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar

12100 SW 43 St, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Subconscious Hot Cocoa
Our organic cocoa & oat blend will soothe all your chocolate cravings. Choose it warm & healing or cold & refreshing to restore your senses.
Caramel Creation
Organic Espresso + Oat + Made In-House Vegan Caramel
Hazelnut Bliss
Organic Espresso + Oat + Vegan Hazelnut
More about Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar
Flyfuel Food Co.

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Flyfuel Food Co.

20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Pizza$15.95
tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, arugula, olive oil, cauliflower pizza crust
Ahi Bowl$16.95
ahi tuna, wild rice, arugula, avocado, cucumber, shredded carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds, spicy peanut dressing
Fuel Bowl$16.95
roasted salmon, warm quinoa, baby spinach, tomatoes, roasted broccoli, croutons, parmesan, flysauce
More about Flyfuel Food Co.
Carrot Express

 

Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
Chicken Goddess$15.95
pan seared panko-crusted chicken breast, topped with our cilantro lime coleslaw & tomato on a toasted multigrain bun
(all natural & hormone free chicken)
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Harper Juice

 

Harper Juice

8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai Bowl$11.95
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
Crispy Falafel Meal$13.95
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
Egg In A Basket Sandwich$10.95
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
More about Harper Juice
Carrot Express

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Ancient Grains Salad$13.95
farro, quinoa, chickpeas, roasted brussels sprouts, arugula, avocado, candied pecans-almonds mix. tossed with our lemongrass-ginger vinaigrette
Legal Wrap$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Harper Juice

SALADS

Harper Juice

41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Organic Empanadas Vegan or Whole Wheat$3.95
Choice of Artichoke, Kale-Spinach, Meatless, Mushroom, Capresse or Chicken Cilantro.
Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
Anti Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.
More about Harper Juice
Carrot Express

 

Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
More about Carrot Express
Grown

SMOOTHIES • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grown

8211 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

Avg 4.8 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grown Home Fries$8.00
Black Bean & Kale Wrap$12.00
Mediterranean$12.00
More about Grown
Carrot Express

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

8300 NW 36th St, Doral

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
Flu Shot$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
La Bomba$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
More about Carrot Express
Angelina's Coffee and Juice

 

Angelina's Coffee and Juice

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$7.50
Served on our thick-sliced, multi-grain, sourdough bread
CYO Breakfast Sandwich$1.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich
TBA Sandwich
Turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomatoes and dijon mustard on sourdough bread
More about Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
Amazonica

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Amazonica

5030 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (320 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coco Lima$9.99
Classic Nutella Oblea$4.99
Guava Maria$9.99
More about Amazonica
Natura Eatery

 

Natura Eatery

75 NE 16 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza + Cookie$15.00
More about Natura Eatery
The Vegan Choice

 

The Vegan Choice

3301 NE 1st Avenue #103-1,, Maimi Dade

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Vegan Choice
Restaurant banner

 

Devia Juice Bar - Upper Buena Vista

184 NE 50th Terrace, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14$8.00
Carrot, beet, apple
Cacao Bowl$12.50
banana, topped with granola, cacao nibs, banana, almond butter, coconut flakes
Açaí Bowl$11.50
Blended with banana and pineapple, topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, and coconut flakes.
More about Devia Juice Bar - Upper Buena Vista

