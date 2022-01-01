Miami juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Top juice & smoothie places in Miami, Florida
It’s a beautiful morning in Miami. It’s a perfect time to start your day with a delicious smoothie or fresh-pressed juice. The perfect energizer after your morning run or afternoon pick me up, a blend of fresh fruit juices is the way to go. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and sweet flavors of fruit, you’ll find all kinds of places to enjoy your favorite smoothies and juices in Miami.
Whether you’re looking for a healthy way to enjoy your breakfast or a delightful dessert smoothie, there are juice bars, smoothie cafes, and combination juice and coffee shops all across the city. Sit back and relax in any of these trendy locations or order delivery in Miami to your office, hotel, or home. There is no wrong way to enjoy the most beneficial nutrition around.
Enjoy an afternoon juice with friends or pick up a smoothie on the way home from your workout. Miami has no shortage of innovative locations to whip up a tasty healthy beverage. Treat the whole office to their favorites or make a new family tradition this Sunday morning. From the Bayside Marketplace to downtown Miami, the top juices and smoothies are being served right now.
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Miami
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|La Mexicana
|$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Popular items
|Wrap - Chicken Caesar
|$11.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
|Poke - Tuna (raw)
|$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
|Wrap - Pesto Chicken
|$12.99
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
Purple Orchid
100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami
|Popular items
|The Strawberry
|$11.99
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, strawberries, granola, almonds and honey
|Mediterranean + Mango Passion
|$9.99
|Omelette Bar
|$6.99
Build your own omelette
(3 whole eggs + 3 basic toppings). Served until 10:30am
Pure Joy
7761 NW 107th Ave suite 2-07, Miami
|Popular items
|JOY Tequenos
Our artisanal handmade tequenos, low sodium cheese, frozen and vacuum sealed packed, ready to take home.
|Pollo a la Canasta
|$13.50
Choose from Chickn’ Strips (Vegan) (+$2) or Popcorn Chicken on a bed of sweet Potato Fries + Honey Mustard
|Caesar’s Gyro
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast + Chopped Romaine + Chopped Kale + Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Green Peas + Roasted Chickpeas + Pickled Onions + Capers + Hemp Seeds + Crushed Black Pepper + Micro-greens + Roasted Garlic Tahini Dressing.
Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar
12100 SW 43 St, Kendall
|Popular items
|Subconscious Hot Cocoa
Our organic cocoa & oat blend will soothe all your chocolate cravings. Choose it warm & healing or cold & refreshing to restore your senses.
|Caramel Creation
Organic Espresso + Oat + Made In-House Vegan Caramel
|Hazelnut Bliss
Organic Espresso + Oat + Vegan Hazelnut
Flyfuel Food Co.
20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Pizza
|$15.95
tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, arugula, olive oil, cauliflower pizza crust
|Ahi Bowl
|$16.95
ahi tuna, wild rice, arugula, avocado, cucumber, shredded carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds, spicy peanut dressing
|Fuel Bowl
|$16.95
roasted salmon, warm quinoa, baby spinach, tomatoes, roasted broccoli, croutons, parmesan, flysauce
Harper Juice
8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$11.95
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
|Crispy Falafel Meal
|$13.95
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
|Egg In A Basket Sandwich
|$10.95
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
Harper Juice
41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami
|Popular items
|Organic Empanadas Vegan or Whole Wheat
|$3.95
Choice of Artichoke, Kale-Spinach, Meatless, Mushroom, Capresse or Chicken Cilantro.
|Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
|Anti Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.
Grown
8211 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Popular items
|Grown Home Fries
|$8.00
|Black Bean & Kale Wrap
|$12.00
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$7.50
Served on our thick-sliced, multi-grain, sourdough bread
|CYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$1.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich
|TBA Sandwich
Turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomatoes and dijon mustard on sourdough bread
Amazonica
5030 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Coco Lima
|$9.99
|Classic Nutella Oblea
|$4.99
|Guava Maria
|$9.99
Natura Eatery
75 NE 16 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza + Cookie
|$15.00
Devia Juice Bar - Upper Buena Vista
184 NE 50th Terrace, Miami
|Popular items
|14
|$8.00
Carrot, beet, apple
|Cacao Bowl
|$12.50
banana, topped with granola, cacao nibs, banana, almond butter, coconut flakes
|Açaí Bowl
|$11.50
Blended with banana and pineapple, topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, and coconut flakes.