Miami Latin American restaurants you'll love

Top Latin American restaurants in Miami, Florida

All across Miami, there are authentic Latin American eateries to visit. Rich in history, tradition, and good food, Miami is a mecca for delicious favorites and new twists on classics. From fresh bright aromatics to savory meats wrapped in warm tortillas. Everything you love about Latin American cuisine in Miami is inviting you to indulge. This is one invite you don’t want to ignore.



Plates of tamales, tacos, pupusas, and arepas are just waiting to be enjoyed. Every dish is complete with the complex flavors of slow-roasted peppers, onions, and tomato, and paired with traditional sides of expertly cooked rice and beans. The fresh taste of cilantro compliments the spice of roasted chili peppers, always accompanied by a squeeze of lime. Typing in “Latin American food near me” might be the best thing you do today.



Thirsty for more? Enjoy traditional drinks like Horchata, a creamy cinnamon beverage, or relax with some homemade Chica. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are popular in Latin American cuisine, so take your pick from the plethora of delightful drinks, and don’t forget dessert! Popular desserts include Dulce De Leche, Flan, and Tres Leches Cake. Enjoy all these classics and more when you visit beautiful Miami!