Miami Latin American restaurants you'll love

Top Latin American restaurants in Miami, Florida

All across Miami, there are authentic Latin American eateries to visit. Rich in history, tradition, and good food, Miami is a mecca for delicious favorites and new twists on classics. From fresh bright aromatics to savory meats wrapped in warm tortillas. Everything you love about Latin American cuisine in Miami is inviting you to indulge. This is one invite you don’t want to ignore.

Plates of tamales, tacos, pupusas, and arepas are just waiting to be enjoyed. Every dish is complete with the complex flavors of slow-roasted peppers, onions, and tomato, and paired with traditional sides of expertly cooked rice and beans. The fresh taste of cilantro compliments the spice of roasted chili peppers, always accompanied by a squeeze of lime. Typing in “Latin American food near me” might be the best thing you do today.

Thirsty for more? Enjoy traditional drinks like Horchata, a creamy cinnamon beverage, or relax with some homemade Chica. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are popular in Latin American cuisine, so take your pick from the plethora of delightful drinks, and don’t forget dessert! Popular desserts include Dulce De Leche, Flan, and Tres Leches Cake. Enjoy all these classics and more when you visit beautiful Miami!

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Miami

Pisco y Nazca image

 

Pisco y Nazca

8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ceviche Mixto$19.00
Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato
Chaufa de Mariscos$19.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
Ceviche Cremoso$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
More about Pisco y Nazca
Doggis Arepa Bar image

 

Doggis Arepa Bar

1246 Coral Way, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
AREPA SANTA BARBARA$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
EMPANADA PABELLON$3.50
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada
AREPA PABELLON$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
More about Doggis Arepa Bar
La Carreta Calle Ocho image

 

La Carreta Calle Ocho

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
Sergio's Restaurant #5 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #5

8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vaca Frita$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
Pollo a La Plancha$14.25
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
Empanizado de Carne$14.99
Crispy Breaded Steak
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
El Trópico - Aventura image

 

El Trópico - Aventura

19565 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 3 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/4 de Pollo Asado$10.99
Succulent and juicy 1/4 Roasted Chicken. You can top it with chopped cilantro, lime of spicy salsa. Includes your choice of one base and two sides.
Ropa Vieja$11.99
Classic savory Cuban dish of Slow Roasted Beef topped with chopped cilantro, lime, or spicy salsa. Includes your choice of one base and two sides.
Ham Croquetas$1.25
More about El Trópico - Aventura
Bocas House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bocas House

10200 NW 25th Street #101, Doral

Avg 4.6 (1036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"$13.50
Our award-winning Mac & Cheese, featuring 12-hour slow-cooked short Ribs with Smoky Bacon, Manchego, and Mozzarella Cheese
SHRIMP CHUPE$11.00
Shrimp Cream with Rice, White Cheese, and a Poached Egg
RICE WOK TRIPLETA$26.00
More about Bocas House
Don Camaron image

SEAFOOD

Don Camaron

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paella$19.95
Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries$7.95
Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp$21.95
More about Don Camaron
Sergio's Restaurant #6 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #6

1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mariquitas$5.99
Plantain Chips served with Garlic Mojo Sauce
Pollo a la Plancha Lunch$9.99
Flat iron grilled chicken breast (lunch portion)+onion parsley+white rice+black beans
Vaca Frita$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Bocas Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bocas Grill

3399 NW 72 Ave #128, Miami

Avg 4 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
El Original Sampler$18.00
8 mini Arepas, 5 Cheese Fingers, Guayanes chesee, Sour Cream, Cilantro Aioli
Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill$48.00
12oz. Picanha, 8oz. Chicken, 1 Sausage, Fried Green Plantains, YuCca, Guasacaca, Avocado, Arepitas, White Guayanés Cheese, Cream Cheese and Cilantro Aioli
Reina Pepiada$7.99
Chicken Salad with Avocado
More about Bocas Grill
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

10975 SW 17TH ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Con Bistec Sandwich$9.99
LG Cafe Con Leche$3.84
Cortadito$2.29
More about Vicky Bakery
Sergio's Cuban image

 

Sergio's Cuban

13550 SW 120 St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$9.99
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
Large Bowl$11.99
Two (2) Bases
Two (2) Proteins
Two (2) Sides
Four (4) Toppings
Two (2) Sauces
Pollo a La Plancha$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
More about Sergio's Cuban
My Ceviche image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

5900 SW 73rd St, South Miami

Avg 4.1 (1399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
Vicky Cafe image

 

Vicky Cafe

1350 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LG Cafe Con Leche$3.84
SM Cafe Con Leche$2.64
Frita Cubana$5.99
More about Vicky Cafe
Caja Caliente image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Disco De Croqueta De Jamon$7.00
Mini Mahi Empanada$8.00
Vaca Frita$9.00
More about Caja Caliente
Ball & Chain image

TACOS • TAPAS

Ball & Chain

1513 SW 8th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Ball & Chain Duo: 2 - 16oz Prebatched Cocktails$30.00
Our world famous cocktails made fresh to order. Includes 6 - 8 cocktails. Choice of: Mojito, Maracuya Punch, Miami Mule, Rosemary Lemonade, Pastelito Daiquiri, Calle 8 Old Fashioned & Guava Sangria
Jerk Roasted Chicken Wings$15.00
sweet & spicy scotch bonnet jelly
Quesadilla$12.00
house queso, pico de gallo, and ahi amarillo with your choice of +$2 roasted veggie, +$3 grilled chicken or beef short rib
More about Ball & Chain
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

7800 Nw 25th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HALLAQUITAS SIDE (4)$6.50
White Corn Flour Tamale.
WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Watercress, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.
RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE$4.00
Ripe Plantains + Shredded Cheese.
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
La Carreta International Mall image

 

La Carreta International Mall

10633 NW 12th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
More about La Carreta International Mall
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

14447 SW 42nd St, Miami

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
50 Pieces assorted$23.00
Pastelitos Cheese$1.25
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese$2.50
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Sergio's Restaurant #2 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #2

3252 SW 22 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Palomilla Steak$14.99
Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions
Pollo a La Plancha$14.25
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
Pollo a la Plancha Lunch$9.99
Flat iron grilled chicken breast (lunch portion)+onion parsley+white rice+black beans
More about Sergio's Restaurant #2
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GYOZA$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
EDAMAME$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE$18.00
TRUFFLE SALMON TARTARE, CRISPY RICE, HANDMADE GUACAMOLE, TOBIKO, MIRCROGREENS AND AJI AMARILLO
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
My Ceviche image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (2634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
Pikadiyo image

 

Pikadiyo

400 south dixie hwy, coral gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pikadilla$7.95
Our version of a quesadilla with 3 cheese blend on a honey wheat tortilla with choice of protein
Chimichurri Chicken Melt$7.95
Chicken & American swiss cheese.
Classic Bowl$8.99
Rice with choice of protein
More about Pikadiyo
House of Mac - Overtown image

 

House of Mac - Overtown

2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
JERK SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE$23.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with grilled jerk shrimp, jerk alfredo sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & baked until golden brown
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with Buffalo Chicken, Ranch dressing, topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden brown
SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, topped BBQ Chicken with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden
More about House of Mac - Overtown
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

10134 W Flagler St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (993 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Papa Rellena$2.25
Pastelitos Nutella$1.95
Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese$2.50
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Jaguar Restaurant image

 

Jaguar Restaurant

3067 Grand Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STEAK TACOS$20.00
chopped flank steak, salsa roja, pico de gallo & guacamole
FISH TACOS$20.00
grilled mahi, slaw, chipotle aoili
CELIA'S SALAD$14.00
iceberg & romaine, black bean vinagrette with tomato, cilantro, jalapenos, avocado, peppers and crispy tortilla
More about Jaguar Restaurant
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

1973 NE 163rd St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Bread$2.00
Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Iced Coffee$3.25
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Doggis Arepa Bar image

EMPANADAS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Doggis Arepa Bar

7281 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1657 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
AREPA PABELLON$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
AREPA SANTA BARBARA$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
EMPANADA QUESO$3.50
White cheese empanada
More about Doggis Arepa Bar
Pepito's image

 

Pepito's

10701 NW 58th St, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Special Beef Burger$13.00
Cachapa con Queso$10.00
Steak Pepito$16.00
More about Pepito's
arepa.bar image

HAMBURGERS

arepa.bar

169 NW 36th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arepa Pelua (Carne Mechada & Cheese)$10.25
Slow cooked Shredded Meat and Imported Gouda Cheese
Arepa Meat Lovers COMBO$16.00
Arepa, Fries and Soda. Arepa with Grilled Steak, White Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and our Garlic/Cilantro Alioli
Arepa Princesa Pepiada (Reina, Steak and Cheese)$14.25
Churrasco, Reina Pepiada and Gouda Cheese
More about arepa.bar
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge image

SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Macaroni (Contains Dairy)$3.50
Baked Macaroni complete with onions, bell peppers, five kinds of cheese, a little spice ... This is CLASSIC!
Baked Chicken$11.00
Leg quarters are baked after being marinated in "epis", a spice and herb mixture made in house with around 20 super fresh ingredients!
Crispy Plantains$1.50
Two fried crispy plantains per order
More about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

