Miami Latin American restaurants you'll love
Top Latin American restaurants in Miami, Florida
All across Miami, there are authentic Latin American eateries to visit. Rich in history, tradition, and good food, Miami is a mecca for delicious favorites and new twists on classics. From fresh bright aromatics to savory meats wrapped in warm tortillas. Everything you love about Latin American cuisine in Miami is inviting you to indulge. This is one invite you don’t want to ignore.
Plates of tamales, tacos, pupusas, and arepas are just waiting to be enjoyed. Every dish is complete with the complex flavors of slow-roasted peppers, onions, and tomato, and paired with traditional sides of expertly cooked rice and beans. The fresh taste of cilantro compliments the spice of roasted chili peppers, always accompanied by a squeeze of lime. Typing in “Latin American food near me” might be the best thing you do today.
Thirsty for more? Enjoy traditional drinks like Horchata, a creamy cinnamon beverage, or relax with some homemade Chica. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are popular in Latin American cuisine, so take your pick from the plethora of delightful drinks, and don’t forget dessert! Popular desserts include Dulce De Leche, Flan, and Tres Leches Cake. Enjoy all these classics and more when you visit beautiful Miami!
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Miami
Pisco y Nazca
8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL
|Ceviche Mixto
|$19.00
Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato
|Chaufa de Mariscos
|$19.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
|Ceviche Cremoso
|$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
Doggis Arepa Bar
1246 Coral Way, Miami
|AREPA SANTA BARBARA
|$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
|EMPANADA PABELLON
|$3.50
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada
|AREPA PABELLON
|$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
La Carreta Calle Ocho
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|CROQUETAS YUCA
|$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
|Bistec Empanizado
|$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
|Palomilla
|$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Sergio's Restaurant #5
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami
|Vaca Frita
|$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
|Pollo a La Plancha
|$14.25
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
|Empanizado de Carne
|$14.99
Crispy Breaded Steak
El Trópico - Aventura
19565 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|1/4 de Pollo Asado
|$10.99
Succulent and juicy 1/4 Roasted Chicken. You can top it with chopped cilantro, lime of spicy salsa. Includes your choice of one base and two sides.
|Ropa Vieja
|$11.99
Classic savory Cuban dish of Slow Roasted Beef topped with chopped cilantro, lime, or spicy salsa. Includes your choice of one base and two sides.
|Ham Croquetas
|$1.25
Bocas House
10200 NW 25th Street #101, Doral
|MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"
|$13.50
Our award-winning Mac & Cheese, featuring 12-hour slow-cooked short Ribs with Smoky Bacon, Manchego, and Mozzarella Cheese
|SHRIMP CHUPE
|$11.00
Shrimp Cream with Rice, White Cheese, and a Poached Egg
|RICE WOK TRIPLETA
|$26.00
Don Camaron
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Paella
|$19.95
|Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries
|$7.95
|Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp
|$21.95
Sergio's Restaurant #6
1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami
|Mariquitas
|$5.99
Plantain Chips served with Garlic Mojo Sauce
|Pollo a la Plancha Lunch
|$9.99
Flat iron grilled chicken breast (lunch portion)+onion parsley+white rice+black beans
|Vaca Frita
|$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
Bocas Grill
3399 NW 72 Ave #128, Miami
|El Original Sampler
|$18.00
8 mini Arepas, 5 Cheese Fingers, Guayanes chesee, Sour Cream, Cilantro Aioli
|Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill
|$48.00
12oz. Picanha, 8oz. Chicken, 1 Sausage, Fried Green Plantains, YuCca, Guasacaca, Avocado, Arepitas, White Guayanés Cheese, Cream Cheese and Cilantro Aioli
|Reina Pepiada
|$7.99
Chicken Salad with Avocado
Vicky Bakery
10975 SW 17TH ST, Miami
|Pan Con Bistec Sandwich
|$9.99
|LG Cafe Con Leche
|$3.84
|Cortadito
|$2.29
Sergio's Cuban
13550 SW 120 St, Miami
|Cuban Sandwich
|$9.99
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
|Large Bowl
|$11.99
Two (2) Bases
Two (2) Proteins
Two (2) Sides
Four (4) Toppings
Two (2) Sauces
|Pollo a La Plancha
|$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
My Ceviche
5900 SW 73rd St, South Miami
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Burrito
|$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Three Tacos
|$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Vicky Cafe
1350 Miller Drive, Coral Gables
|LG Cafe Con Leche
|$3.84
|SM Cafe Con Leche
|$2.64
|Frita Cubana
|$5.99
Caja Caliente
808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables
|Disco De Croqueta De Jamon
|$7.00
|Mini Mahi Empanada
|$8.00
|Vaca Frita
|$9.00
Ball & Chain
1513 SW 8th St, Miami
|The Ball & Chain Duo: 2 - 16oz Prebatched Cocktails
|$30.00
Our world famous cocktails made fresh to order. Includes 6 - 8 cocktails. Choice of: Mojito, Maracuya Punch, Miami Mule, Rosemary Lemonade, Pastelito Daiquiri, Calle 8 Old Fashioned & Guava Sangria
|Jerk Roasted Chicken Wings
|$15.00
sweet & spicy scotch bonnet jelly
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
house queso, pico de gallo, and ahi amarillo with your choice of +$2 roasted veggie, +$3 grilled chicken or beef short rib
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
7800 Nw 25th St, Miami
|HALLAQUITAS SIDE (4)
|$6.50
White Corn Flour Tamale.
|WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
Watercress, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.
|RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE
|$4.00
Ripe Plantains + Shredded Cheese.
La Carreta International Mall
10633 NW 12th Street, Miami
|Palomilla
|$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
|Bistec Empanizado
|$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
|CROQUETAS YUCA
|$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
CAO Bakery and Cafe
14447 SW 42nd St, Miami
|50 Pieces assorted
|$23.00
|Pastelitos Cheese
|$1.25
|Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese
|$2.50
Sergio's Restaurant #2
3252 SW 22 Street, Miami
|Palomilla Steak
|$14.99
Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions
|Pollo a La Plancha
|$14.25
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
|Pollo a la Plancha Lunch
|$9.99
Flat iron grilled chicken breast (lunch portion)+onion parsley+white rice+black beans
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|GYOZA
|$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
|EDAMAME
|$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
|CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE
|$18.00
TRUFFLE SALMON TARTARE, CRISPY RICE, HANDMADE GUACAMOLE, TOBIKO, MIRCROGREENS AND AJI AMARILLO
My Ceviche
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Three Tacos
|$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Burrito
|$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Pikadiyo
400 south dixie hwy, coral gables
|Pikadilla
|$7.95
Our version of a quesadilla with 3 cheese blend on a honey wheat tortilla with choice of protein
|Chimichurri Chicken Melt
|$7.95
Chicken & American swiss cheese.
|Classic Bowl
|$8.99
Rice with choice of protein
House of Mac - Overtown
2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami
|JERK SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE
|$23.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with grilled jerk shrimp, jerk alfredo sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & baked until golden brown
|BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
|$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with Buffalo Chicken, Ranch dressing, topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden brown
|SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
|$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, topped BBQ Chicken with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden
CAO Bakery and Cafe
10134 W Flagler St, Miami
|Papa Rellena
|$2.25
|Pastelitos Nutella
|$1.95
|Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese
|$2.50
Jaguar Restaurant
3067 Grand Avenue, Miami
|STEAK TACOS
|$20.00
chopped flank steak, salsa roja, pico de gallo & guacamole
|FISH TACOS
|$20.00
grilled mahi, slaw, chipotle aoili
|CELIA'S SALAD
|$14.00
iceberg & romaine, black bean vinagrette with tomato, cilantro, jalapenos, avocado, peppers and crispy tortilla
CAO Bakery and Cafe
1973 NE 163rd St, Miami
|Cuban Bread
|$2.00
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.50
|Iced Coffee
|$3.25
Doggis Arepa Bar
7281 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|AREPA PABELLON
|$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
|AREPA SANTA BARBARA
|$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
|EMPANADA QUESO
|$3.50
White cheese empanada
Pepito's
10701 NW 58th St, Miami
|Special Beef Burger
|$13.00
|Cachapa con Queso
|$10.00
|Steak Pepito
|$16.00
arepa.bar
169 NW 36th St, Miami
|Arepa Pelua (Carne Mechada & Cheese)
|$10.25
Slow cooked Shredded Meat and Imported Gouda Cheese
|Arepa Meat Lovers COMBO
|$16.00
Arepa, Fries and Soda. Arepa with Grilled Steak, White Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and our Garlic/Cilantro Alioli
|Arepa Princesa Pepiada (Reina, Steak and Cheese)
|$14.25
Churrasco, Reina Pepiada and Gouda Cheese
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Baked Macaroni (Contains Dairy)
|$3.50
Baked Macaroni complete with onions, bell peppers, five kinds of cheese, a little spice ... This is CLASSIC!
|Baked Chicken
|$11.00
Leg quarters are baked after being marinated in "epis", a spice and herb mixture made in house with around 20 super fresh ingredients!
|Crispy Plantains
|$1.50
Two fried crispy plantains per order