Miami Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Top Mediterranean restaurants in Miami, Florida

Miami is known for its fresh seafood and Mediterranean fare. You can find delicious plates of vibrantly flavored dishes up and down the coast and within the metro area. The most concentrated Mediterranean cuisine in Miami is found on Miami Beach. Ingredients pulled straight from the ocean and farmer’s markets make for the highest quality dishes possible.

Mediterranean cuisine focuses on freshness, strong flavors, and bright colors. You’ll find a healthy mix of bread, pasta, and flatbreads as well as vegetables, salad, and hummus. There are plenty of fresh fish dishes to enjoy, expertly seasoned and cooked to perfection. Enjoy authentic traditional flavors and new spins on classic dishes. From casual bars and grills to high-end Mediterranean cuisine, Miami has it all.

While enjoying the complex flavors of fresh pasta, delicious gyros, or kebabs, you don’t want to miss out on specialty important wine pairings. No matter how informal or formal your dining selection may be, there is a perfect wine to accompany your Mediterranean dish. Deep reds and crisp whites each have their ideal match. Enjoy oceanside bliss when you choose Mediterranean cuisine in Miami.

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Miami

Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
05 Garlic Pork Loin
76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
More about Fourteen Eatery
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES

Avg 4.5 (6462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Sauteed Garlic Shrimp$13.00
"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes
Andalusian Gazpacho$6.50
Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup
More about Bulla Gastrobar
100 Montaditos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

100 Montaditos

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (797 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli$1.00
11. Serrano ham, fresh mozzarella and olive oil$1.50
13. Serrano ham and manchego cheese$1.50
More about 100 Montaditos
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

164-166 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
Sirloin Kubideh Platter$13.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground with onions then char-broiled.
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Beaker & Gray image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Ribs$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
10pc Wings$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
Yellow Curry$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
More about Beaker & Gray
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine

1414 Brickell Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mix Dips$18.00
Lajme Eb Ayin$11.00
French Fries$6.00
More about Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
Doya image

 

Doya

347 NW 24TH ST, MIAMI

Avg 4.8 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kofte$18.00
House Salad$16.00
Lamb Chops$39.00
More about Doya
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo I Platter$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Ground Sirloin Lunch Special$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Combo I Platter$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
Combo I Salad$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
SUGARCANE raw bar grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crunchy Tuna$20.00
avocado, spicy tempura
flakes, sweet chili
Brussels$14.00
sweet soy, aged balsamic, orange segment
Goat Cheese Croquettes$12.00
guava jam
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
South Beach Diana$13.95
Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives, Chickpeas, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Perl Restaurant image

 

Perl Restaurant

2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Faroe Island Salmon$32.00
Local Burrata$18.00
Grilled Heart of Palm$18.00
More about Perl Restaurant
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami

5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
Sirloin Kubideh Platter$13.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground with onions then char-broiled.
Combo I Salad$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
Tur Kitchen image

 

Tur Kitchen

259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

Avg 4.5 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Squid$18.00
Pan Roasted Squid + Medjool Dates + Crispy Chorizo + Grapefruit + Chili + Sumac + Micro Cilantro
Squash Soup$12.00
Butternut Squash + Cumin + Curry Oil + Pine Nuts
Mejadra Rice$21.00
Basmati Rice + Lentils + 7 Spices + Crispy Onions + Greek Yogurt + Aleppo
More about Tur Kitchen
Happea's image

 

Happea's

1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CYO Bowl$12.97
Get Creative
Wynwood Bowl$14.97
Base: Spinach, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini & Mango Chutney • Toppings: Falafel, Chickpeas, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle & Spicy Relish on the Side
Roasted Cauliflower$10.97
Roasted Cauliflower • Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Micro Greens
More about Happea's
100 Montaditos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS

100 Montaditos

13440 SW 120th street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli$1.00
1. Serrano ham, tomato and olive oil$1.00
3. Chistorra, crispy onion and mayo$1.00
More about 100 Montaditos
La Latina image

TAPAS

La Latina

3509 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cachapa$10.98
Corn pancake & De Mano Cheese
Catira Arepa$9.75
Shredded Chicken & Cheese
Beef Pabellón Arepa$10.75
Shedded Beef, Cheese, Sweet Plantains & Black Beans
More about La Latina
Rice House of Kabob image

 

Rice House of Kabob

14480 Biscayne Blvd, North MIami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo I Platter$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
South Beach Diana$13.95
Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives, Chickpeas, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
More about Rice House of Kabob
Shahs of Kabob image

 

Shahs of Kabob

5975 Sunset Dr unit 109, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Joojeh Large Plate$13.95
12 once Marinted Chicken Skewer. Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Koobideh Large Plate$13.95
2 Skewers of (Beef and Lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Joojeh Sultani$18.49
(1 Joojeh) skewer 12 once marinated Chicken
(1 Koobideh) Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb
Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
More about Shahs of Kabob
BG pic

 

ICON Mediterranean

241 NW 24 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POWER RICE BOWL$14.50
Cilantro Lime Rice , Chopped lettuce, Scallions, Parsley MIx , Diced Tomatoes, Pickled-Cucumber, Pickled-Turnips, Toasted Almonds, Sammon Chips, and our Secret Sauce.
Potato Fingers Side$5.99
Side Serving of our French Fries
Sauce Sidez Click here
More about ICON Mediterranean
Bulla Gastrobar image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Andalusian Gazpacho$6.50
Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup
Chorizo Stuffed Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Paella Mixta$39.00
Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito, saffron
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Barsecco image

 

Barsecco

1421 S MIAMI AVENUE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Atlantic Salmon$24.00
Pan-roasted fingerling potatoes / sautéed squash & zucchini strings / calabrian chili agri dolce
Tuna Tartare$19.00
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna / florida mango / hass avocado / sriracha aioli / sweet soy / sesame seeds
Fried Calamari$16.00
Golden fried calamari / san marzano basil pomodoro / aji amarillo aioli
More about Barsecco
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen image

SALADS • FALAFEL

Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
Pita Bread$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.
More about Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen image

SALADS • FALAFEL

Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

1250 S. MIAMI AVENUE #105, Miami

Avg 4.2 (856 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
Pita Bread$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.
More about Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
Mr.Mandolin image

FRENCH FRIES

Mr.Mandolin

7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.3 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lavash Wrap Stick$18.00
with traditional fixings (sumac/parsley/onions) + choice of fries or greek salad
More about Mr.Mandolin
Bulla - Doral image

 

Bulla - Doral

5335 NW 87 AVENUE, #C102, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - Doral
Bulla - The Falls DO NOT USE image

 

Bulla - The Falls DO NOT USE

8870 SW 136 ST STE RR001, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - The Falls DO NOT USE
Palat Miami image

 

Palat Miami

4702 NE 2nd ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Palat Miami
Crazy About You image

 

Crazy About You

1155 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami

Avg 4 (4408 reviews)
Takeout
More about Crazy About You
Bulla - Coral Gables DO NOT USE image

 

Bulla - Coral Gables DO NOT USE

2500 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - Coral Gables DO NOT USE

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Miami

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Ceviche

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston