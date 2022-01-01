Miami Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Top Mediterranean restaurants in Miami, Florida
Miami is known for its fresh seafood and Mediterranean fare. You can find delicious plates of vibrantly flavored dishes up and down the coast and within the metro area. The most concentrated Mediterranean cuisine in Miami is found on Miami Beach. Ingredients pulled straight from the ocean and farmer’s markets make for the highest quality dishes possible.
Mediterranean cuisine focuses on freshness, strong flavors, and bright colors. You’ll find a healthy mix of bread, pasta, and flatbreads as well as vegetables, salad, and hummus. There are plenty of fresh fish dishes to enjoy, expertly seasoned and cooked to perfection. Enjoy authentic traditional flavors and new spins on classic dishes. From casual bars and grills to high-end Mediterranean cuisine, Miami has it all.
While enjoying the complex flavors of fresh pasta, delicious gyros, or kebabs, you don’t want to miss out on specialty important wine pairings. No matter how informal or formal your dining selection may be, there is a perfect wine to accompany your Mediterranean dish. Deep reds and crisp whites each have their ideal match. Enjoy oceanside bliss when you choose Mediterranean cuisine in Miami.
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Miami
TAPAS
Fourteen Eatery
1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|05 Garlic Pork Loin
|76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
|44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES
|Popular items
|Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
|$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
|Sauteed Garlic Shrimp
|$13.00
"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes
|Andalusian Gazpacho
|$6.50
Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
100 Montaditos
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli
|$1.00
|11. Serrano ham, fresh mozzarella and olive oil
|$1.50
|13. Serrano ham and manchego cheese
|$1.50
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
164-166 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
|Sirloin Kubideh Platter
|$13.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground with onions then char-broiled.
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|Korean Ribs
|$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
|10pc Wings
|$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
|Yellow Curry
|$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
1414 Brickell Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Mix Dips
|$18.00
|Lajme Eb Ayin
|$11.00
|French Fries
|$6.00
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
50 SW 10th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Combo I Platter
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|Ground Sirloin Lunch Special
|$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|Combo I Platter
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
|Combo I Salad
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Crunchy Tuna
|$20.00
avocado, spicy tempura
flakes, sweet chili
|Brussels
|$14.00
sweet soy, aged balsamic, orange segment
|Goat Cheese Croquettes
|$12.00
guava jam
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|South Beach Diana
|$13.95
Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives, Chickpeas, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
Perl Restaurant
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami
|Popular items
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$32.00
|Local Burrata
|$18.00
|Grilled Heart of Palm
|$18.00
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami
|Popular items
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
|Sirloin Kubideh Platter
|$13.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground with onions then char-broiled.
|Combo I Salad
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
Tur Kitchen
259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Roasted Squid
|$18.00
Pan Roasted Squid + Medjool Dates + Crispy Chorizo + Grapefruit + Chili + Sumac + Micro Cilantro
|Squash Soup
|$12.00
Butternut Squash + Cumin + Curry Oil + Pine Nuts
|Mejadra Rice
|$21.00
Basmati Rice + Lentils + 7 Spices + Crispy Onions + Greek Yogurt + Aleppo
Happea's
1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami
|Popular items
|CYO Bowl
|$12.97
Get Creative
|Wynwood Bowl
|$14.97
Base: Spinach, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini & Mango Chutney • Toppings: Falafel, Chickpeas, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle & Spicy Relish on the Side
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$10.97
Roasted Cauliflower • Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Micro Greens
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS
100 Montaditos
13440 SW 120th street, Miami
|Popular items
|7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli
|$1.00
|1. Serrano ham, tomato and olive oil
|$1.00
|3. Chistorra, crispy onion and mayo
|$1.00
TAPAS
La Latina
3509 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Cachapa
|$10.98
Corn pancake & De Mano Cheese
|Catira Arepa
|$9.75
Shredded Chicken & Cheese
|Beef Pabellón Arepa
|$10.75
Shedded Beef, Cheese, Sweet Plantains & Black Beans
Rice House of Kabob
14480 Biscayne Blvd, North MIami
|Popular items
|Combo I Platter
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
|South Beach Diana
|$13.95
Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives, Chickpeas, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Shahs of Kabob
5975 Sunset Dr unit 109, Miami
|Popular items
|Joojeh Large Plate
|$13.95
12 once Marinted Chicken Skewer. Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
|Koobideh Large Plate
|$13.95
2 Skewers of (Beef and Lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
|Joojeh Sultani
|$18.49
(1 Joojeh) skewer 12 once marinated Chicken
(1 Koobideh) Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb
Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
ICON Mediterranean
241 NW 24 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|POWER RICE BOWL
|$14.50
Cilantro Lime Rice , Chopped lettuce, Scallions, Parsley MIx , Diced Tomatoes, Pickled-Cucumber, Pickled-Turnips, Toasted Almonds, Sammon Chips, and our Secret Sauce.
|Potato Fingers Side
|$5.99
Side Serving of our French Fries
|Sauce Sidez Click here
Bulla Gastrobar
5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL
|Popular items
|Andalusian Gazpacho
|$6.50
Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup
|Chorizo Stuffed Dates
|$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
|Paella Mixta
|$39.00
Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito, saffron
Barsecco
1421 S MIAMI AVENUE, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Wild Atlantic Salmon
|$24.00
Pan-roasted fingerling potatoes / sautéed squash & zucchini strings / calabrian chili agri dolce
|Tuna Tartare
|$19.00
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna / florida mango / hass avocado / sriracha aioli / sweet soy / sesame seeds
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Golden fried calamari / san marzano basil pomodoro / aji amarillo aioli
SALADS • FALAFEL
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
|Pita Bread
|$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.
SALADS • FALAFEL
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
1250 S. MIAMI AVENUE #105, Miami
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
|Pita Bread
|$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.
FRENCH FRIES
Mr.Mandolin
7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Lavash Wrap Stick
|$18.00
with traditional fixings (sumac/parsley/onions) + choice of fries or greek salad
