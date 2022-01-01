Miami Mexican restaurants you'll love

Top Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants in Miami, Florida

Add some spice to your life when you choose Mexican or Tex-Mex cuisine in Miami. Home to some of the most versatile cuisines in the nation, you’ll find authentic Mexican food and delicious tex-mex across the city. Mexican dishes rely on traditional ingredients like cilantro, chile peppers, and epazote. Tex-mex is a representation of Tejano culture, Texans with Mexican ancestry. You can define tex-mex by the use of ingredients like cumin, ground beef, and cheddar cheese.



If you’re craving tacos, enchiladas, or flan, you’re in the right place. Filled with the savory scent of fresh tomatoes, chilies, and onion, bring the heat when you dine in or order delivery in Miami. Fresh tortillas, queso, and huevos rancheros, there is a dish for every meal. You could easily spend an entire day enjoying Mexican cuisine.



Don’t miss out on some of the best tequila bars and margaritas in town. Mexican fare in Miami wouldn’t be complete without authentic Mexican tequila mixed into tasty frozen margs. An exceptional coupling to salty chips, salsa, and carbs filled with protein. Mexican and tex-mex food is the best way to bring the family together, enjoy a night with friends, or spend a romantic evening with the one you love.