Miami Mexican restaurants you'll love

Add some spice to your life when you choose Mexican or Tex-Mex cuisine in Miami. Home to some of the most versatile cuisines in the nation, you’ll find authentic Mexican food and delicious tex-mex across the city. Mexican dishes rely on traditional ingredients like cilantro, chile peppers, and epazote. Tex-mex is a representation of Tejano culture, Texans with Mexican ancestry. You can define tex-mex by the use of ingredients like cumin, ground beef, and cheddar cheese.

If you’re craving tacos, enchiladas, or flan, you’re in the right place. Filled with the savory scent of fresh tomatoes, chilies, and onion, bring the heat when you dine in or order delivery in Miami. Fresh tortillas, queso, and huevos rancheros, there is a dish for every meal. You could easily spend an entire day enjoying Mexican cuisine.

Don’t miss out on some of the best tequila bars and margaritas in town. Mexican fare in Miami wouldn’t be complete without authentic Mexican tequila mixed into tasty frozen margs. An exceptional coupling to salty chips, salsa, and carbs filled with protein. Mexican and tex-mex food is the best way to bring the family together, enjoy a night with friends, or spend a romantic evening with the one you love.

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Miami

Pilo's Street Tacos image

TACOS

Pilo's Street Tacos

28 SW 11th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Miguelito Taco$10.99
The original flavorful chargrilled Arrachera skirt steak with cilantro and white onion on corn tortilla. Two per order.
Chips & Salsa$4.99
Basket of chips served with Pico De Gallo and Salsa La Clasica.
El Canijo Taco$10.99
Meat lover's favorite. Crispy chorizo, slow cooked brisket, chicharron, and salsa morita on corn tortilla. Two per order.
Cantina Grill Cutler Bay image

 

Cantina Grill Cutler Bay

20525 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Taco Platter$9.49
Includes (3) Tacos
Chicken Burrito$9.49
Steak Rice Bowl$9.99
Caja Caliente image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Disco De Croqueta De Jamon$7.00
Mini Mahi Empanada$8.00
Vaca Frita$9.00
Ojo de Agua image

 

Ojo de Agua

803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ACAI BOWL CHICO$14.00
ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL CHICO$14.00
ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL GRANDE$20.00
A-Mari-Mix image

 

A-Mari-Mix

9700 Southwest 24th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taquitos$7.00
Crispy fried chicken taquitos over lettuce topped with homemade poblano crema and cotija cheese, served with a side of homemade guac.
Burrito Classico$9.00
Traditional burrito, with rice, refried beans, meat of choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream, pink, and arbol sauce.
Guacamole$9.00
Guac made fresh topped with cotija cheese and Tajin.
Jaguar Restaurant image

 

Jaguar Restaurant

3067 Grand Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STEAK TACOS$20.00
chopped flank steak, salsa roja, pico de gallo & guacamole
FISH TACOS$20.00
grilled mahi, slaw, chipotle aoili
CELIA'S SALAD$14.00
iceberg & romaine, black bean vinagrette with tomato, cilantro, jalapenos, avocado, peppers and crispy tortilla
El Primo Red Tacos (Pop Up) image

TACOS

El Primo Red Tacos (Pop Up)

20 West Flagler, Miami

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Consome (FOR DIPPING - NO MEAT)$2.00
6 oz. birria broth for dipping (NO MEAT)
Taco$4.00
soft corn tortilla, birria (one taco)
Birriamen$14.00
birria + ramen noodles
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande image

 

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

12855 SW 88 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Flautas$16.00
Crispy Shredded Chicken Taquitos, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. Served with Mexican Rice & Black Beans.
2 Tacos de Carnitas$10.00
Slow Braised Pork, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Sour Cream & Black Beans.
Tacos & Tattoos image

 

Tacos & Tattoos

11790 SW 104th St., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Churrasco Taco$4.75
OG’s famous Jerked Skirt Steak. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; House
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Chicken Taco$3.75
OG’s Famous Jerk Chicken. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; House or Buffalo
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Fish Taco$4.35
Lightly Fried & Lemon Pepper Seasoned. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Baja Nota
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Emiliano La Taqueria image

 

Emiliano La Taqueria

5650 NE 2ND AVE SUITE E, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TACOS DE COCHINITA PIBILL$11.17
(Order of 3) Traditional Yucatan, Mexico style cochinita pibil,
served in artisan tortilla and xnipec sauce.
TACO AL PASTOR$4.00
Pork marinated in our delicious Pastor,
served in artisan corn tortilla
ORDEN DE GUACAMOLE$6.90
Delicious Mexican guacamole, accompanied by tortilla chips
La Carreta image

 

La Carreta

8650 SW 40th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Cuban Especial$7.95
Large Version of Our Cuban Sandwich
La Tiendita Taqueria image

TACOS

La Tiendita Taqueria

218 NW 25th St, Miami

Avg 3.6 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.00
8in flour tortilla served with 48 hour marinated flank steak, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
PASTOR BURRITO$12.00
8in flour tortilla served with roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
BIRRIA BURRITO$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
La Santa Taqueria image

TACOS

La Santa Taqueria

201 NE 82nd St, Miami

Avg 4 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole & Totopos$9.00
Fresh avocado pulp, white onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, lime juice, totopos (gluten free baked corn tortilla)
Al Pastor Taco$11.00
Marinated pork, fresh pineapple, white onion, cilantro, salsa roja guajillo
Elote$6.00
Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, chile powder
Taco Way image

 

Taco Way

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Homemade Horchata$6.00
Served with paleta de horchata
Tortilla Soup$7.00
Homemade tomato soup topped with tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado, cheese, queso cotija and chile de arbol
Al Pastor Taco$3.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada topped with pineapple, onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Taco Time and More image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Time and More

10314 W Flagler St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$3.00
Enchiladas
Fajitas$15.00
SoCal Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

SoCal Cantina

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3x Surf Taco$14.00
Guac and Chips$10.50
San Diego$4.50
Tacos & Tattoos image

FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Tattoos

7360 SW 41 St, Miami

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Pork Belly$4.50
Lightly fried pork belly. Choose a topping from "build your own". Recommended style; PASTOREADO
HOUSE; pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO: fresh cilantro, cajun pineapples, sautéed onions & garlic aioli
BAJA NOTA; coleslaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro & alabama white sauce
STREET; fresh cilantro, sautéed onions, crema & queso cotija
305; lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso cotija
Taco Fish$4.35
Homemade Ground Beef. Choose a topping from "build your own". Recommended style; HOUSE
HOUSE; pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija & garlic aioli
PASTOREADO: fresh cilantro, cajun pineapples, sautéed onions & garlic aioli
BAJA NOTA; coleslaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro & alabama white sauce
STREET; fresh cilantro, sautéed onions, crema & queso cotija
305; lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso cotija
Taco Queso Frito$3.70
Homemade Ground Beef. Choose a topping from "build your own". Recommended style; STREET
HOUSE; pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija & Miami Heat Sauce
PASTOREADO: fresh cilantro, cajun pineapples, sautéed onions & garlic aioli
BAJA NOTA; coleslaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro & alabama white sauce
STREET; fresh cilantro, sautéed onions, crema & queso cotija
305; lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso cotija
Main pic

 

Coyo Taco - Brickell

1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
Al Pastor$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
Elote de Calle$5.00
corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, queso cotija, tajin
Taquerias El Mexicano image

 

Taquerias El Mexicano

521 SW 8th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Elote Loco$6.50
Grilled corn, cojita cheese, chipotle mayo, tajin, cilantro
Pollo Taco$4.25
Chicken
Enchiladas$15.50
Three cheese enchiladas in red sauce, green sauce, or mole, served with rice and beans(chicken $2/steak $3)
JAGUAR image

 

JAGUAR

3067 Grand Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cantina Catrina image

 

Cantina Catrina

7535 N kendall Ste 2575, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Taqueria Hoja

19 SE 2nd Ave # 4, Miami

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Organic Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Heritage Pork, Pineapple, Avocado Salsa
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Steak, Pinto Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa, Avocado Salsa
Restaurant banner

 

Maia House

2524 S Le Jeune Rd,, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
AVOCADO$6.00
Roasted Mushroom & Aji Mole$16.00
Dulce de Leche Bunuelos$10.00
Restaurant banner

 

Coyo Taco - Wynwood

2300 NW 2nd AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
Carne Asada$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
Pescado$9.50
flour tortilla, grilled Mahi, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, guacamole, pico de gallo
Restaurant banner

 

Coyo Taco - Coral Gables

126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
Carne Asada$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
Camaron$9.50
achiote, seared gulf shrimp, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, guacamole, flour tortilla
