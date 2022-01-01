Miami Mexican restaurants you'll love
Top Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants in Miami, Florida
Add some spice to your life when you choose Mexican or Tex-Mex cuisine in Miami. Home to some of the most versatile cuisines in the nation, you’ll find authentic Mexican food and delicious tex-mex across the city. Mexican dishes rely on traditional ingredients like cilantro, chile peppers, and epazote. Tex-mex is a representation of Tejano culture, Texans with Mexican ancestry. You can define tex-mex by the use of ingredients like cumin, ground beef, and cheddar cheese.
If you’re craving tacos, enchiladas, or flan, you’re in the right place. Filled with the savory scent of fresh tomatoes, chilies, and onion, bring the heat when you dine in or order delivery in Miami. Fresh tortillas, queso, and huevos rancheros, there is a dish for every meal. You could easily spend an entire day enjoying Mexican cuisine.
Don’t miss out on some of the best tequila bars and margaritas in town. Mexican fare in Miami wouldn’t be complete without authentic Mexican tequila mixed into tasty frozen margs. An exceptional coupling to salty chips, salsa, and carbs filled with protein. Mexican and tex-mex food is the best way to bring the family together, enjoy a night with friends, or spend a romantic evening with the one you love.
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Miami
TACOS
Pilo's Street Tacos
28 SW 11th St, Miami
|Popular items
|El Miguelito Taco
|$10.99
The original flavorful chargrilled Arrachera skirt steak with cilantro and white onion on corn tortilla. Two per order.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.99
Basket of chips served with Pico De Gallo and Salsa La Clasica.
|El Canijo Taco
|$10.99
Meat lover's favorite. Crispy chorizo, slow cooked brisket, chicharron, and salsa morita on corn tortilla. Two per order.
Cantina Grill Cutler Bay
20525 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco Platter
|$9.49
Includes (3) Tacos
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.49
|Steak Rice Bowl
|$9.99
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Caja Caliente
808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Disco De Croqueta De Jamon
|$7.00
|Mini Mahi Empanada
|$8.00
|Vaca Frita
|$9.00
Ojo de Agua
803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami
|Popular items
|ACAI BOWL CHICO
|$14.00
|ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL CHICO
|$14.00
|ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL GRANDE
|$20.00
A-Mari-Mix
9700 Southwest 24th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Taquitos
|$7.00
Crispy fried chicken taquitos over lettuce topped with homemade poblano crema and cotija cheese, served with a side of homemade guac.
|Burrito Classico
|$9.00
Traditional burrito, with rice, refried beans, meat of choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream, pink, and arbol sauce.
|Guacamole
|$9.00
Guac made fresh topped with cotija cheese and Tajin.
Jaguar Restaurant
3067 Grand Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|STEAK TACOS
|$20.00
chopped flank steak, salsa roja, pico de gallo & guacamole
|FISH TACOS
|$20.00
grilled mahi, slaw, chipotle aoili
|CELIA'S SALAD
|$14.00
iceberg & romaine, black bean vinagrette with tomato, cilantro, jalapenos, avocado, peppers and crispy tortilla
TACOS
El Primo Red Tacos (Pop Up)
20 West Flagler, Miami
|Popular items
|Consome (FOR DIPPING - NO MEAT)
|$2.00
6 oz. birria broth for dipping (NO MEAT)
|Taco
|$4.00
soft corn tortilla, birria (one taco)
|Birriamen
|$14.00
birria + ramen noodles
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
12855 SW 88 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Flautas
|$16.00
Crispy Shredded Chicken Taquitos, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. Served with Mexican Rice & Black Beans.
|2 Tacos de Carnitas
|$10.00
Slow Braised Pork, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Sour Cream & Black Beans.
Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St., Miami
|Popular items
|Churrasco Taco
|$4.75
OG’s famous Jerked Skirt Steak. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; House
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
|Chicken Taco
|$3.75
OG’s Famous Jerk Chicken. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; House or Buffalo
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
|Fish Taco
|$4.35
Lightly Fried & Lemon Pepper Seasoned. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Baja Nota
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Emiliano La Taqueria
5650 NE 2ND AVE SUITE E, Miami
|Popular items
|TACOS DE COCHINITA PIBILL
|$11.17
(Order of 3) Traditional Yucatan, Mexico style cochinita pibil,
served in artisan tortilla and xnipec sauce.
|TACO AL PASTOR
|$4.00
Pork marinated in our delicious Pastor,
served in artisan corn tortilla
|ORDEN DE GUACAMOLE
|$6.90
Delicious Mexican guacamole, accompanied by tortilla chips
La Carreta
8650 SW 40th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Palomilla
|$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
|Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
|Cuban Especial
|$7.95
Large Version of Our Cuban Sandwich
TACOS
La Tiendita Taqueria
218 NW 25th St, Miami
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.00
8in flour tortilla served with 48 hour marinated flank steak, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
|PASTOR BURRITO
|$12.00
8in flour tortilla served with roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
|BIRRIA BURRITO
|$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
TACOS
La Santa Taqueria
201 NE 82nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Totopos
|$9.00
Fresh avocado pulp, white onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, lime juice, totopos (gluten free baked corn tortilla)
|Al Pastor Taco
|$11.00
Marinated pork, fresh pineapple, white onion, cilantro, salsa roja guajillo
|Elote
|$6.00
Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, chile powder
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Popular items
|Homemade Horchata
|$6.00
Served with paleta de horchata
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
Homemade tomato soup topped with tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado, cheese, queso cotija and chile de arbol
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada topped with pineapple, onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Time and More
10314 W Flagler St, Miami
|Popular items
|Fries
|$3.00
|Enchiladas
|Fajitas
|$15.00
FRENCH FRIES
SoCal Cantina
1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|3x Surf Taco
|$14.00
|Guac and Chips
|$10.50
|San Diego
|$4.50
FRENCH FRIES
Tacos & Tattoos
7360 SW 41 St, Miami
|Popular items
|Taco Pork Belly
|$4.50
Lightly fried pork belly. Choose a topping from "build your own". Recommended style; PASTOREADO
HOUSE; pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO: fresh cilantro, cajun pineapples, sautéed onions & garlic aioli
BAJA NOTA; coleslaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro & alabama white sauce
STREET; fresh cilantro, sautéed onions, crema & queso cotija
305; lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso cotija
|Taco Fish
|$4.35
Homemade Ground Beef. Choose a topping from "build your own". Recommended style; HOUSE
HOUSE; pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija & garlic aioli
PASTOREADO: fresh cilantro, cajun pineapples, sautéed onions & garlic aioli
BAJA NOTA; coleslaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro & alabama white sauce
STREET; fresh cilantro, sautéed onions, crema & queso cotija
305; lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso cotija
|Taco Queso Frito
|$3.70
Homemade Ground Beef. Choose a topping from "build your own". Recommended style; STREET
HOUSE; pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija & Miami Heat Sauce
PASTOREADO: fresh cilantro, cajun pineapples, sautéed onions & garlic aioli
BAJA NOTA; coleslaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro & alabama white sauce
STREET; fresh cilantro, sautéed onions, crema & queso cotija
305; lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso cotija
Coyo Taco - Brickell
1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
|Al Pastor
|$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
|Elote de Calle
|$5.00
corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, queso cotija, tajin
Taquerias El Mexicano
521 SW 8th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Elote Loco
|$6.50
Grilled corn, cojita cheese, chipotle mayo, tajin, cilantro
|Pollo Taco
|$4.25
Chicken
|Enchiladas
|$15.50
Three cheese enchiladas in red sauce, green sauce, or mole, served with rice and beans(chicken $2/steak $3)
TACOS
Taqueria Hoja
19 SE 2nd Ave # 4, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Organic Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
Heritage Pork, Pineapple, Avocado Salsa
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.50
Steak, Pinto Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa, Avocado Salsa
Maia House
2524 S Le Jeune Rd,, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|AVOCADO
|$6.00
|Roasted Mushroom & Aji Mole
|$16.00
|Dulce de Leche Bunuelos
|$10.00
Coyo Taco - Wynwood
2300 NW 2nd AVE, Miami
|Popular items
|Al Pastor
|$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
|Carne Asada
|$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
|Pescado
|$9.50
flour tortilla, grilled Mahi, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, guacamole, pico de gallo
Coyo Taco - Coral Gables
126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Al Pastor
|$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
|Carne Asada
|$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
|Camaron
|$9.50
achiote, seared gulf shrimp, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, guacamole, flour tortilla