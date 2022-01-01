Miami salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Miami
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|La Mexicana
|$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Popular items
|Wrap - Chicken Caesar
|$11.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
|Poke - Tuna (raw)
|$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
|Wrap - Pesto Chicken
|$12.99
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
PIZZA
New York Roma Pizza
6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$13.50
Chicken Breast, heavy cream, and fettucini pasta with olive oil and Parmigiano. Comes with two garlic rolls.
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti, bread crumbs, and olive oil. Includes two garlic rolls.
|Baked Ziti
|$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti sauce, ziti pasta, and cheese. Includes two garlic rolls.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Popular items
|La Bomba
|$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
|Liv Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
La Carreta International Mall
10633 NW 12th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Palomilla
|$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
|Bistec Empanizado
|$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
|CROQUETAS YUCA
|$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Maria
|$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
|Claudio
|$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
Fresh Carrot Aventura
2920 Northeast 207th Street 106, Aventura
|Popular items
|ACAI FRUIT BOWL
|$13.95
Organic Brazilian Açaí, Blended with Mixed Berries, Mango, and Banana and topped with Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Granola, Coconut Flakes and Honey
|LIV WRAP
|$15.95
Baked Chicken Breast, Avocado, Quinoa, Kale, Pesto and Daiya Vegan Cheese on a Whole Wheat Baked Wrap
|GREEN DREAM
Deliously Green Kale, Spinach, Pineapple and Green Apple
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks 6
|$7.99
|Honey Turkey BLT Wrap
|$10.99
|6 Garlic Rolls
|$3.99
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|Ancient Grains Salad
|$13.95
farro, quinoa, chickpeas, roasted brussels sprouts, arugula, avocado, candied pecans-almonds mix. tossed with our lemongrass-ginger vinaigrette
|Legal Wrap
|$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|Liv Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
PIZZA • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
2315 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Matteo
|$16.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
|Bella Margherita
|$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
|Meat Lovers
|$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|Popular items
|La Mexicana
|$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
|The Fire Wrap
|$13.95
kale, quinoa, avocado, grape tomatoes, alfalfa, bean sprouts, carrots & cucumber
choice of: organic tofu, tuna salad, zero fat tuna salad, chicken breast or chicken salad
|Green Goddess Salad
|$12.95
Baby arugula, baby spinach, kale, alfalfa, avocado, cucumber & toasted pumpkin seeds. choice of dressing: cilantro lime, soy ginger or miso ginger vinaigrette
The Real Food Café
570-A NE 81st Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Make Your Own Bowl
|$12.25
Make your own bowl! Choose a base, sauce, Protein and up to 3 vegetables.
|Impossible Burger
|$13.95
Our most popular one!
A crispy burger made with plant protein with cashew truffle spread, tomato, arugula, crispy & pickled onions and spicy vegan mayo on a toasted bun.
|Chicken Ropa Vieja Bowl
|$13.95
Chicken slow cooked in Sofrito using Lulo. This incredibly flavorful chicken is pulled and served with rice and beans, sweet plantains, avocado and toped with a sauce made from its own cooking juices.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Popular items
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
|Flu Shot
|$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
|La Bomba
|$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
Piola
1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Piola Winter
|$15.00
Focaccia bread, mozzarella topped with red beets, goat cheese and diced oranges drizzled with apple cider and olive oil.
|Capricciosa
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sautéed mushrooms and artichokes.
|Gnocchi Legnano
|$17.00
Four cheese cream sauce made with mozzarella, brie, gorgonzola, parmesan cheese.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
La Carreta
10633 NW 12th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Pan con Bistec
|$8.95
Steak Sandwich with Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce
|Vaca Frita
|$11.25
Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo
|Ropa Vieja
|$10.95
Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce
Natura Eatery
75 NE 16 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza + Cookie
|$15.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Big Apple Delicatessen
11064 Biscayne blvd, Miami
KRÜS KITCHEN
3413 Main Highway, Miami
|Popular items
|Quinoa Salad
|$16.00
Not your normal quinoa salad. Figs, pumpkin seeds, kale, cherry tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, turmeric honey dressing. Great lunch or dinner salad for 1.
(VE, GF)
|Crunchy Greens Salad
|$16.00
Seasonal greens from our friends of Imagine Farms, toasted bread & anchovy dressing, hazelnut and parmigiano. Great for adding onto the grilled half chicken.
|Grass-fed Pastrami Sandwich
|$22.00
Home-made and house smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, ginger chile emulsion, gouda. Great lunch or dinner sandwich for 1.