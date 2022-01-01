Miami salad spots you'll love

Miami restaurants
Must-try salad spots in Miami

Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Sproutz image

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Wrap - Chicken Caesar$11.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
Poke - Tuna (raw)$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
Wrap - Pesto Chicken$12.99
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
More about Sproutz
New York Roma Pizza image

PIZZA

New York Roma Pizza

6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (37 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$13.50
Chicken Breast, heavy cream, and fettucini pasta with olive oil and Parmigiano. Comes with two garlic rolls.
Spaghetti with Meatballs$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti, bread crumbs, and olive oil. Includes two garlic rolls.
Baked Ziti$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti sauce, ziti pasta, and cheese. Includes two garlic rolls.
More about New York Roma Pizza
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
Popular items
La Bomba$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
La Carreta International Mall image

 

La Carreta International Mall

10633 NW 12th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
More about La Carreta International Mall
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.7 (2662 reviews)
Popular items
Maria$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Claudio$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
Fresh Carrot Aventura image

 

Fresh Carrot Aventura

2920 Northeast 207th Street 106, Aventura

No reviews yet
Popular items
ACAI FRUIT BOWL$13.95
Organic Brazilian Açaí, Blended with Mixed Berries, Mango, and Banana and topped with Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Granola, Coconut Flakes and Honey
LIV WRAP$15.95
Baked Chicken Breast, Avocado, Quinoa, Kale, Pesto and Daiya Vegan Cheese on a Whole Wheat Baked Wrap
GREEN DREAM
Deliously Green Kale, Spinach, Pineapple and Green Apple
More about Fresh Carrot Aventura
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks 6$7.99
Honey Turkey BLT Wrap$10.99
6 Garlic Rolls$3.99
More about Pizzafiore
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Ancient Grains Salad$13.95
farro, quinoa, chickpeas, roasted brussels sprouts, arugula, avocado, candied pecans-almonds mix. tossed with our lemongrass-ginger vinaigrette
Legal Wrap$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
More about Carrot Express
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

2315 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (2439 reviews)
Popular items
Matteo$16.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
Bella Margherita$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Meat Lovers$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura

No reviews yet
Popular items
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
The Fire Wrap$13.95
kale, quinoa, avocado, grape tomatoes, alfalfa, bean sprouts, carrots & cucumber
choice of: organic tofu, tuna salad, zero fat tuna salad, chicken breast or chicken salad
Green Goddess Salad$12.95
Baby arugula, baby spinach, kale, alfalfa, avocado, cucumber & toasted pumpkin seeds. choice of dressing: cilantro lime, soy ginger or miso ginger vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
The Real Food Café image

 

The Real Food Café

570-A NE 81st Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Make Your Own Bowl$12.25
Make your own bowl! Choose a base, sauce, Protein and up to 3 vegetables.
Impossible Burger$13.95
Our most popular one!
A crispy burger made with plant protein with cashew truffle spread, tomato, arugula, crispy & pickled onions and spicy vegan mayo on a toasted bun.
Chicken Ropa Vieja Bowl$13.95
Chicken slow cooked in Sofrito using Lulo. This incredibly flavorful chicken is pulled and served with rice and beans, sweet plantains, avocado and toped with a sauce made from its own cooking juices.
More about The Real Food Café
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

8300 NW 36th St, Doral

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
Popular items
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
Flu Shot$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
La Bomba$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
More about Carrot Express
Piola image

 

Piola

1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Piola Winter$15.00
Focaccia bread, mozzarella topped with red beets, goat cheese and diced oranges drizzled with apple cider and olive oil.
Capricciosa$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sautéed mushrooms and artichokes.
Gnocchi Legnano$17.00
Four cheese cream sauce made with mozzarella, brie, gorgonzola, parmesan cheese.
More about Piola
La Carreta image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

La Carreta

10633 NW 12th Street, Miami

Avg 4.6 (2000 reviews)
Popular items
Pan con Bistec$8.95
Steak Sandwich with Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce
Vaca Frita$11.25
Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo
Ropa Vieja$10.95
Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce
More about La Carreta
Natura Eatery image

 

Natura Eatery

75 NE 16 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Margherita Pizza + Cookie$15.00
More about Natura Eatery
The Big Apple Delicatessen image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Big Apple Delicatessen

11064 Biscayne blvd, Miami

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
More about The Big Apple Delicatessen
Restaurant banner

 

KRÜS KITCHEN

3413 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Quinoa Salad$16.00
Not your normal quinoa salad. Figs, pumpkin seeds, kale, cherry tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, turmeric honey dressing. Great lunch or dinner salad for 1.
(VE, GF)
Crunchy Greens Salad$16.00
Seasonal greens from our friends of Imagine Farms, toasted bread & anchovy dressing, hazelnut and parmigiano. Great for adding onto the grilled half chicken.
Grass-fed Pastrami Sandwich$22.00
Home-made and house smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, ginger chile emulsion, gouda. Great lunch or dinner sandwich for 1.
More about KRÜS KITCHEN

