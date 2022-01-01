Miami seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Miami
Yip
19565 Biscayne Blvd #FH7, Aventura
|Popular items
|Shrimp and Chive
|Har Gao (Shrimp)
|Crispy Pork
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|Popular items
|Cracklin Calamari
|$10.95
Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.
|Ultimate Seafood Mix
|$16.95
For the seafood mongers! A mix of fish, shrimp, calamari & mussels lightly floured and *fried or sautéed in our Junkanoo jerk sauce for a party in your mouth
|FreshCo Crab Cakes
|$9.95
Homemade with 100% Blue Crab Meat, Pan Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
SEAFOOD
Don Camaron
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Paella
|$19.95
|Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries
|$7.95
|Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp
|$21.95
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
5900 SW 73rd St, South Miami
|Popular items
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Burrito
|$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Three Tacos
|$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Biscayne Backyard Barbecue
11064 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD, North Miami Beach
|Popular items
|1/2 Sticky Baby Back
|$13.00
|Brisket
|$15.00
|Stick Baby Back Full
|$22.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Three Tacos
|$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Burrito
|$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CRAB • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SHRIMP • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
The Original Crab House
9457 SW 56th ST, Miami
|Popular items
|Crab Sampler
|$49.00
2 Old bay steamed blue crabs, 2 garlic blue crabs and Snow crabs cluster.
|Garlic Blue Crabs
|Corn On The Cob App
|$3.00
Mignonette
210 ne 18th street, miami
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$13.00
veal, beef, pork, demi glace, crusty bread, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta
|Fettucini Bolognese
|$17.00
ragu bolognese made with veal, pork, beef, lamb, san marzano tomatoes, reggiano cheese
|French Bread Pizza
|$7.00
san marzano sauce, mozz, pepperoni
TACOS
El Primo Red Tacos (Pop Up)
20 West Flagler, Miami
|Popular items
|Consome (FOR DIPPING - NO MEAT)
|$2.00
6 oz. birria broth for dipping (NO MEAT)
|Taco
|$4.00
soft corn tortilla, birria (one taco)
|Birriamen
|$14.00
birria + ramen noodles
SEAFOOD
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Baked Macaroni (Contains Dairy)
|$3.50
Baked Macaroni complete with onions, bell peppers, five kinds of cheese, a little spice ... This is CLASSIC!
|Baked Chicken
|$11.00
Leg quarters are baked after being marinated in "epis", a spice and herb mixture made in house with around 20 super fresh ingredients!
|Crispy Plantains
|$1.50
Two fried crispy plantains per order
SEAFOOD
Don Camaron Fish Market
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Whole Lobster By Pound
|$9.99
|Shrimp (16/20) Shell On Pink - Argentino
|$11.99
|Oysters Dozen
|$8.99
SEAFOOD
Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
3855 SW 137 Ave #3, Miami
|Popular items
|Tallarin Verde
|$18.00
|Chicharron Pescado
|$14.00
|Ceviche Clasico
|$14.00
Redfish by Chef Adrianne
9610 Old Cutler Road, CORAL GABLES
|Popular items
|The Red Fish Caesar
|$17.00
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Kale, Romaine, Caesar, Shaved Parmesan, White Anchovies
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$28.00
Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Cilantro, Roasted Pineapple Relish
|Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon
|$40.00
Sweet and Spicy Potatoes, Garlic Sauteed Spinach
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|Popular items
|White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding
|$16.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
and Salted Caramel
|Pomegranate Sangria Jug
|$59.00
1/2 Gallon of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Signature Sangria
|French Onion Soup (Tuesday Only)
|$16.00
Caramelized Onions, Cognac, Fresh Thyme, Ciabatta, Provolone Cheese, White Truffle
Nave
3540 Main Highway, CU2-104, Miami
|Popular items
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$10.00
bacon bits, cherry tomatoas, old bay blue cheese dressing.
|Side: Coleslaw
|$4.00
old bay & honey butter.
|Lobster Roll
|$20.00
brioche bun, meyer lemon aioli, fries.
Serafina-Aventura
19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
|Popular items
|Lobster Ravioli
|$36.00
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$17.00
|Truffled Fries
|$11.00
CVI.CHE 105
105 NE 3 AVE, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Ceviche Classico Corvina Fish
|$25.95
|Papas A La Huancaina
|$7.95
|Pulpo Herradura
|$19.95
Perl Restaurant
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami
|Popular items
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$32.00
|Local Burrata
|$18.00
|Grilled Heart of Palm
|$18.00
Dukunoo
316 NW 24 St, Miami
|Popular items
|JERK BURGER
|$18.00
|Jerk chicken
|$19.00
|Yardstyle Fried Chicken
|$22.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$20.00
Served warm with butter
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|Cup New England Clam Chowder
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ceviche Power
10808 NW 58 street, Doral
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$18.00
|Acevichado
|$18.00
|Pulpo A La Parrilla
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar
13766 SW 84th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Anestesico
|$15.00
Pisco acholado cream, fish
|Causa Octopus
|$13.00
Botija olive sauce, octopus salad.
|Jalea Del Mar
|$20.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Public Square
6901 Red Road, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.00
emerald kale lettuce, caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, soft poached egg
|Wild Salmon
|$34.00
limoncello cured seared salmon, roasted vegetables, sweet corn sauce
|Fresh Baked Milk Roll
|$8.00
romero honey whipped butter, sea salt
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine
10855 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|Jalea Mixta
|$17.99
Deep fried fish pieces of fish pieces with criolla sauce on top served with fried cassava
|Ceviche De Corvina
|$19.99
Pieces of curvina marinated in lime juice
|Empanada Lomo Saltado
|$2.99
SEAFOOD
La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market
1952 West Flagler St, Miami
|Popular items
|Calamari Frito
|$11.55
- 2