Miami seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Miami

Yip

19565 Biscayne Blvd #FH7, Aventura

No reviews yet
Popular items
Shrimp and Chive
Har Gao (Shrimp)
Crispy Pork$6.00
More about Yip
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
Popular items
Cracklin Calamari$10.95
Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.
Ultimate Seafood Mix$16.95
For the seafood mongers! A mix of fish, shrimp, calamari & mussels lightly floured and *fried or sautéed in our Junkanoo jerk sauce for a party in your mouth
FreshCo Crab Cakes$9.95
Homemade with 100% Blue Crab Meat, Pan Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
SEAFOOD

Don Camaron

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
Popular items
Paella$19.95
Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries$7.95
Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp$21.95
More about Don Camaron
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

5900 SW 73rd St, South Miami

Avg 4.1 (1399 reviews)
Popular items
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
Biscayne Backyard Barbecue

11064 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Popular items
1/2 Sticky Baby Back$13.00
Brisket$15.00
Stick Baby Back Full$22.00
More about Biscayne Backyard Barbecue
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (2634 reviews)
Popular items
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CRAB • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SHRIMP • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Crab House

9457 SW 56th ST, Miami

Avg 4.5 (743 reviews)
Popular items
Crab Sampler$49.00
2 Old bay steamed blue crabs, 2 garlic blue crabs and Snow crabs cluster.
Garlic Blue Crabs
Corn On The Cob App$3.00
More about The Original Crab House
Mignonette

210 ne 18th street, miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Meatballs$13.00
veal, beef, pork, demi glace, crusty bread, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta
Fettucini Bolognese$17.00
ragu bolognese made with veal, pork, beef, lamb, san marzano tomatoes, reggiano cheese
French Bread Pizza$7.00
san marzano sauce, mozz, pepperoni
More about Mignonette
TACOS

El Primo Red Tacos (Pop Up)

20 West Flagler, Miami

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Popular items
Consome (FOR DIPPING - NO MEAT)$2.00
6 oz. birria broth for dipping (NO MEAT)
Taco$4.00
soft corn tortilla, birria (one taco)
Birriamen$14.00
birria + ramen noodles
More about El Primo Red Tacos (Pop Up)
SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
Popular items
Baked Macaroni (Contains Dairy)$3.50
Baked Macaroni complete with onions, bell peppers, five kinds of cheese, a little spice ... This is CLASSIC!
Baked Chicken$11.00
Leg quarters are baked after being marinated in "epis", a spice and herb mixture made in house with around 20 super fresh ingredients!
Crispy Plantains$1.50
Two fried crispy plantains per order
More about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
SEAFOOD

Don Camaron Fish Market

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
Popular items
Whole Lobster By Pound$9.99
Shrimp (16/20) Shell On Pink - Argentino$11.99
Oysters Dozen$8.99
More about Don Camaron Fish Market
SEAFOOD

Taipa Peruvian Restaurant

3855 SW 137 Ave #3, Miami

Avg 4.6 (477 reviews)
Popular items
Tallarin Verde$18.00
Chicharron Pescado$14.00
Ceviche Clasico$14.00
More about Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
Redfish by Chef Adrianne

9610 Old Cutler Road, CORAL GABLES

No reviews yet
Popular items
The Red Fish Caesar$17.00
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Kale, Romaine, Caesar, Shaved Parmesan, White Anchovies
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$28.00
Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Cilantro, Roasted Pineapple Relish
Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon$40.00
Sweet and Spicy Potatoes, Garlic Sauteed Spinach
More about Redfish by Chef Adrianne
Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding$16.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
and Salted Caramel
Pomegranate Sangria Jug$59.00
1/2 Gallon of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Signature Sangria
French Onion Soup (Tuesday Only)$16.00
Caramelized Onions, Cognac, Fresh Thyme, Ciabatta, Provolone Cheese, White Truffle
More about Chef Adrianne's
Nave

3540 Main Highway, CU2-104, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Iceberg Wedge Salad$10.00
bacon bits, cherry tomatoas, old bay blue cheese dressing.
Side: Coleslaw$4.00
old bay & honey butter.
Lobster Roll$20.00
brioche bun, meyer lemon aioli, fries.
More about Nave
Serafina-Aventura

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

No reviews yet
Popular items
Lobster Ravioli$36.00
Spaghetti Pomodoro$17.00
Truffled Fries$11.00
More about Serafina-Aventura
CVI.CHE 105

105 NE 3 AVE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Popular items
Ceviche Classico Corvina Fish$25.95
Papas A La Huancaina$7.95
Pulpo Herradura$19.95
More about CVI.CHE 105
Perl Restaurant

2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
Faroe Island Salmon$32.00
Local Burrata$18.00
Grilled Heart of Palm$18.00
More about Perl Restaurant
Dukunoo

316 NW 24 St, Miami

No reviews yet
Popular items
JERK BURGER$18.00
Jerk chicken$19.00
Yardstyle Fried Chicken$22.00
More about Dukunoo
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.3 (105 reviews)
Popular items
CT Roll$20.00
Served warm with butter
Classic Lobster Roll$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Cup New England Clam Chowder$5.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ceviche Power

10808 NW 58 street, Doral

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$18.00
Acevichado$18.00
Pulpo A La Parrilla$16.00
More about Ceviche Power
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar

13766 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.7 (2930 reviews)
Popular items
Anestesico$15.00
Pisco acholado cream, fish
Causa Octopus$13.00
Botija olive sauce, octopus salad.
Jalea Del Mar$20.00
More about Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Public Square

6901 Red Road, Coral Gables

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
emerald kale lettuce, caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, soft poached egg
Wild Salmon$34.00
limoncello cured seared salmon, roasted vegetables, sweet corn sauce
Fresh Baked Milk Roll$8.00
romero honey whipped butter, sea salt
More about Public Square
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine

10855 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (965 reviews)
Popular items
Jalea Mixta$17.99
Deep fried fish pieces of fish pieces with criolla sauce on top served with fried cassava
Ceviche De Corvina$19.99
Pieces of curvina marinated in lime juice
Empanada Lomo Saltado$2.99
More about Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine
SEAFOOD

La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market

1952 West Flagler St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1723 reviews)
Popular items
Calamari Frito$11.55
More about La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market
PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Stubborn Seed

101 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
More about Stubborn Seed
Tigre Restaurant & Bar

620 NE 78th Street, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
More about Tigre Restaurant & Bar
Palat Miami

4702 NE 2nd ave, Miami

No reviews yet
More about Palat Miami
Victory

3252 NE 1st Ave unit 107, Miami

No reviews yet
More about Victory
Kuba Cabana

3450 NW 83rd ave #140, Miami

No reviews yet
More about Kuba Cabana

