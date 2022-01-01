Miami Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Miami
Red Rooster Overtown
920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
aged cheddar, chive, black pepper
|Fried Yard Bird
|$28.00
half-chicken, sour orange hot honey, baked pigeon peas, rooster hot sauce, pickles
|Deviled Eggs
|$14.00
chicharron, mustard togarashi, mayo, caviar
Root & Bone
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101, South Miami
|Popular items
|Angel Biscuits
|$7.00
honey butter, chicken jus, sea salt + benne seeds
|Whole Fried Chicken
|$36.00
lemon dusted, served with honey Tabasco sauce
|Farmer's Salad
|$11.00
garden vegetables, candied pecans, sourdough croutons & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Shorty's BBQ
9200 South Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Popular items
|Side OnionRings
|$6.99
Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Shorty's BBQ
8100 SW 81st Dr. Suite 220, Miami
|Popular items
|BB Full Dinner
|$23.99
Full rack of Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
|Side BBQ Beans
|$2.99
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.