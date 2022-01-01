Miami Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Miami

Red Rooster Overtown image

 

Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$15.00
aged cheddar, chive, black pepper
Fried Yard Bird$28.00
half-chicken, sour orange hot honey, baked pigeon peas, rooster hot sauce, pickles
Deviled Eggs$14.00
chicharron, mustard togarashi, mayo, caviar
More about Red Rooster Overtown
Root & Bone image

 

Root & Bone

5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101, South Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Angel Biscuits$7.00
honey butter, chicken jus, sea salt + benne seeds
Whole Fried Chicken$36.00
lemon dusted, served with honey Tabasco sauce
Farmer's Salad$11.00
garden vegetables, candied pecans, sourdough croutons & lemon thyme vinaigrette
More about Root & Bone
Shorty's BBQ image

 

Shorty's BBQ

9200 South Dixie Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side OnionRings$6.99
Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce
Mac & Cheese$5.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
Brisket Plate$18.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
More about Shorty's BBQ
Shorty's BBQ image

 

Shorty's BBQ

8100 SW 81st Dr. Suite 220, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side OnionRings$6.99
Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce
BB Full Dinner$23.99
Full rack of Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Side BBQ Beans$2.99
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.
More about Shorty's BBQ

