Miami steakhouses you'll love

PASTA • STEAKS
VERONA-RISTORANTE
2777 NW 79th Ave, Doral
Popular items
Lamb Chop alla Griglia
$38.95
Gnocchi del Giorno
$16.95
Filetto di Manzo al Vino Rosso
$41.50
Locos X Grill Doral
7780 Nw 25 St #22, Doral
Popular items
Del Carajo Chicken
$12.50
SLOW ROAST CHIKEN WITH CHINESE CHIMICHURRI ON TOP AND 2 SIDES
Cruzado LXG Gall/Cost.
$12.50
with Rice and Toston
Mondongo
$12.50
with Rice and Fresh Salad
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
Popular items
White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding
$16.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
and Salted Caramel
Pomegranate Sangria Jug
$59.00
1/2 Gallon of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Signature Sangria
French Onion Soup (Tuesday Only)
$16.00
Caramelized Onions, Cognac, Fresh Thyme, Ciabatta, Provolone Cheese, White Truffle
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Public Square
6901 Red Road, Coral Gables
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad
$13.00
emerald kale lettuce, caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, soft poached egg
Wild Salmon
$34.00
limoncello cured seared salmon, roasted vegetables, sweet corn sauce
Fresh Baked Milk Roll
$8.00
romero honey whipped butter, sea salt
STEAKS
Doral Steakhouse
4285 NW 107th Ave, Doral
Popular items
THE MILANESE LS
$13.99
THE ''FONTANA'' PASTICHO LS
$12.99
Penne