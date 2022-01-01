Miami steakhouses you'll love

Must-try steakhouses in Miami

VERONA-RISTORANTE image

PASTA • STEAKS

VERONA-RISTORANTE

2777 NW 79th Ave, Doral

Avg 4.2 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lamb Chop alla Griglia$38.95
Gnocchi del Giorno$16.95
Filetto di Manzo al Vino Rosso$41.50
More about VERONA-RISTORANTE
Locos X Grill Doral image

 

Locos X Grill Doral

7780 Nw 25 St #22, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Del Carajo Chicken$12.50
SLOW ROAST CHIKEN WITH CHINESE CHIMICHURRI ON TOP AND 2 SIDES
Cruzado LXG Gall/Cost.$12.50
with Rice and Toston
Mondongo$12.50
with Rice and Fresh Salad
More about Locos X Grill Doral
Chef Adrianne's image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding$16.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
and Salted Caramel
Pomegranate Sangria Jug$59.00
1/2 Gallon of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Signature Sangria
French Onion Soup (Tuesday Only)$16.00
Caramelized Onions, Cognac, Fresh Thyme, Ciabatta, Provolone Cheese, White Truffle
More about Chef Adrianne's
Public Square image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Public Square

6901 Red Road, Coral Gables

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
emerald kale lettuce, caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, soft poached egg
Wild Salmon$34.00
limoncello cured seared salmon, roasted vegetables, sweet corn sauce
Fresh Baked Milk Roll$8.00
romero honey whipped butter, sea salt
More about Public Square
Doral Steakhouse image

STEAKS

Doral Steakhouse

4285 NW 107th Ave, Doral

Avg 4 (114 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE MILANESE LS$13.99
THE ''FONTANA'' PASTICHO LS$12.99
Penne
More about Doral Steakhouse
Los Ranchos image

 

Los Ranchos

401 Biscayne Blvd #200, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Los Ranchos
Christy's Restaurant image

 

Christy's Restaurant

3101 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Christy's Restaurant
Barbecue 58 image

 

Barbecue 58

3515 NW 113CT, DORAL

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Barbecue 58
Restaurant banner

 

Bacon Bitch Bayside

401 Biscayne Blvd N200, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
OG$16.00
QUEENS$13.00
More about Bacon Bitch Bayside

